Stagecoach, UK's Largest Bus And Coach Operator, Renews Greenroad Partnership Across Its Nationwide Bus Fleet

Muli-year renewal extends the long-standing partnership and continues the deployment of GreenRoad safety technology across approximately 8,000 buses

- Yali Harari, Chief Executive Officer of GreenRoad

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GreenRoad, a global leader in fleet safety technology, today announced that Stagecoach, the UK's largest bus and coach operator, has renewed its contract with GreenRoad for an additional three years.

The agreement covers approximately 8,000 buses across Stagecoach's nationwide fleet and extends the companies' multi-year relationship. Stagecoach will continue to use GreenRoad's in-vehicle Edge platform, Low Bridge Warning technology and Start Inhibit solution to support safer and more consistent operations across its network.

Rather than simply identifying incidents after they happen, the technology provides drivers and operational teams with real-time information designed to help prevent avoidable risks before they develop.

GreenRoad's Edge platform delivers immediate, in-vehicle feedback to drivers, helping them build awareness and continuously develop their driving performance in real time. GreenRoad's solutions provide Stagecoach with technology embedded directly into fleet operations and company culture, supporting drivers, enhancing passenger confidence, and enabling operational teams to promote safe, efficient and consistent driving standards across the network.

“Stagecoach operates one of the largest and most complex bus fleets in the UK, so this renewal is a significant endorsement of both our technology and the partnership we have built over many years,” said Yali Harari, Chief Executive Officer of GreenRoad.“For safety technology to make a real difference, it has to work reliably every day, across thousands of vehicles, and support drivers in the moments when it matters. We are proud to continue working with Stagecoach as it delivers safe and reliable journeys to communities across the country.”

Sharon Vye-Parminter, Health, Safety and Environment Director for Stagecoach Ltd., said:“Safety is fundamental to everything we do. GreenRoad's technology has become an established part of our operations, supporting our drivers and helping us manage specific risks across a large and diverse fleet. Extending the partnership for another three years gives us continuity across the network and supports our commitment to providing safe, dependable services for our customers and communities.”

The scale of the renewed deployment demonstrates GreenRoad's ability to deliver reliable, fleet-wide safety solutions for some of the world's largest and most operationally demanding passenger-transport organisations.

The agreement also highlights GreenRoad's focus on building long-term customer relationships and continuously supporting customers as their operational and safety requirements evolve. Through a combination of proven in-vehicle technology, driver feedback and fleet intelligence, GreenRoad helps passenger-transport operators move from reacting to incidents towards actively preventing them.

About Stagecoach

Stagecoach is the UK's largest bus and coach operator, with a fleet of 8,347 buses and coaches serving more than 100 towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales. Since 1980, the company has played an important role in connecting people with work, education, services and their local communities. Stagecoach operates one of the UK's most modern bus fleets and is continuing to invest in cleaner vehicles, operational improvements and the transition to zero-emission transport.

About GreenRoad

GreenRoad is a global fleet-safety technology company helping passenger-transport organisations reduce risk and prevent incidents. Its platform combines real-time driver feedback, telematics, video and predictive AI to identify risk across drivers, vehicles and routes and help fleet operators take action before incidents occur.

GreenRoad's technology is used by fleets worldwide to improve driving performance, protect passengers and other road users, and build safer, more consistent operations at scale.

Noa Yitzhak

GREENROAD

+44 20 4583 1610

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Stagecoach, UK's Largest Bus and Coach Operator, Renews GreenRoad Partnership Across Its Nationwide Bus Fleet News Provided By GreenRoad September 23, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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