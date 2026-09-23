Specificity Restructures To Build, Own And Ship AI Systems, Launches AI-Powered 360° Marketing Platform

Specificity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPTY)

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specificity (OTCID: SPTY) today announced expanded commercial packaging of AIS2L (AI Speed-to-Lead), building on its June 25, 2026 launch of a TCPA-compliant speed-to-lead AI voice platform and agentic AI stack. AIS2L is a fully turnkey 360° marketing platform designed to identify and test audiences, select channels and buy media, optimize performance in real time, and deliver the agency work brands expect: branding, creative development, offer creation, and testing.The company said the operating standard is no longer more data for its own sake. It is accuracy of results: which platforms, communication channels, and media are actually delivering, right now, and what should change next."AI has changed the market and, in turn, what tools and resources brands need in order to grow and compete. We have been at the forefront of that shift and have evolved along with it. With the internet becoming increasingly non-human, we have serious doubts about the veracity of most current data sources. These doubts are not instinctual, they are based on real data. Marketers relying on intent signals from an internet rapidly evolving into a largely non-human space are seeing significant declines in virtually every metric that actually matters," said Jason A. Wood, Founder and CEO of Specificity.AIS2L is built around AI agents that track which platform, communication channel, and media are delivering the best results in real time, then make optimization recommendations from that data. Specificity described the platform as a 360° closed loop for audience identification and audience-data testing, channel selection and media buying, ongoing optimization with real-time shifts toward what is working, Google Business Profile (GMB) page optimization, permission-based identification of website visitors where consented, and voice-agent outbound calling plus email and text outreach to web visitors under the company's existing TCPA opt-in / permission framework. Those capabilities sit inside a turnkey model that also covers branding, creative development, offer creation, and testing."The number of impressions and touches needed to reach an actual human will continue to grow along with the cost, and marketing strategies that don't track and understand that will be left behind. Our job has already evolved from convincing humans to take action into convincing humans and AI agents to take action. And the agentic AI play is just getting started," Wood said.The company said operators that only "use AI" will not keep pace. Winning teams will need granular consumer understanding and the ability to build and evolve AI applications as market conditions change."Our bet for the future is that to be successful in the new paradigm, using AI will not be enough. Agencies will need to fully understand, build and evolve AI applications to keep up with both growing demand and evolving market conditions. Companies that understand the consumer at a granular level and also understand AI's complexities are the ones that will thrive. Knowing your audience but not the tools and paths to reach them will simply not be good enough. It already isn't. We see it, and so does every other agency, whether they admit it or not. Many don't even have the analytic capabilities to know the difference," Wood said.Today Specificity announced broader commercial packaging of AIS2L as that application layer: AI efficiency paired with the judgment of real marketers, delivered as a turnkey 360° system rather than a stack of disconnected tools. Platform capabilities include:- Real-time tracking, by AI agents, of which platforms, communication channels, and media are delivering the best results, with optimization recommendations based on that data- Audience identification and continuous audience-data testing for accuracy and conversion performance- Channel selection and media buying, with optimization and real-time shifts toward what is working- Google Business Profile (GMB) page optimization- Permission-based identification of website visitors, where consented, to support first-party follow-up- Voice-agent outbound calling, plus email and text outreach to web visitors, under TCPA-compliant opt-in / permission practices consistent with the company's June 25, 2026 and August 12, 2026 disclosures- Turnkey agency execution: branding, creative development, offer creation, and testing- Ingestion of campaign data from major advertising platforms to track attribution, campaign health, and marketing performance tied to measured ROI"We have gone all in on AI and the actual buildout and ownership of the technology. We are using AI to deliver for our clients but are now offering AI buildouts our clients can own. It signals an entirely new revenue stream and Capital Financial is the first client to partner with us in that capacity. Today, we announce expanded packaging of an AI-driven marketing platform that delivers the intelligence and efficiency of AI coupled with the human intelligence of real marketers. This platform will use evolving sources of audience data that are constantly being tested for accuracy and conversion rates, voice agents for outreach, automation for outreach, permission-based identification of website visitors where consented to help build first-party data sets, and will ingest campaign data from major advertising platforms to track and test cross-platform attribution, campaign health, and overall marketing performance tethered to measured ROI," Wood said.Specificity said the through-line in marketing is a single operating model: find the right audience, prove the data, buy and optimize the channels that work, follow up with consented visitors, and keep creative and offers moving inside the same turnkey system. The through-line for Specificity is the evolution from an agency to a fully integrated AI play that delivers marketing results for clients and ships real AI buildouts for clients.About SpecificitySpecificity (OTCID: SPTY) is a digital marketing and advertising technology company focused on verified-human audiences, AI-assisted execution, and measurable revenue outcomes for growth-stage and mid-market brands that also builds complete, shippable AI systems.The company is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Learn more at .

Chris Gruening

Specificity Inc

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Specificity Restructures to Build, Own and Ship AI Systems, Launches AI-Powered 360° Marketing Platform News Provided By Specificity Inc September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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