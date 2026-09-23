S.O.S Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith And Car Key Services In London, Ontario

S.O.S Locksmith provides mobile automotive locksmith and car key services for drivers in London, Ontario.

An S.O.S Locksmith technician provides automotive car key programming service in London, Ontario.

S.O.S Locksmith provides car key replacement, cutting and programming services for many vehicle makes and models in London, Ontario.

London locksmith expands car key replacement, programming, cutting and mobile automotive locksmith services for local drivers.

- S.O.S Locksmith

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- S.O.S Locksmith is expanding its automotive locksmith and car key services in London, Ontario, with specialized solutions for drivers who need replacement car keys, key programming, key cutting, vehicle lockout assistance and ignition-related services.

Operating from its London location at 330 Ridout St N Unit 102B, London, ON N6A 0A7, Canada S.O.S Locksmith provides both mobile automotive locksmith assistance and car key services for customers throughout London and surrounding communities.

As vehicle security technology has evolved, replacing a modern car key can involve more than simply cutting a new mechanical key. Many vehicles now use transponder keys, electronic remotes, key fobs and other electronically coded systems that must communicate correctly with the vehicle.

S.O.S Locksmith's automotive services are designed to address these modern vehicle key and lock requirements while giving London-area drivers an alternative when they lose a key, need a spare, experience a vehicle lockout or encounter a problem with an existing key or ignition.

“Our goal is to make automotive locksmith and car key services more convenient for drivers in London,” said a representative of S.O.S Locksmith.“When someone loses a car key or gets locked out of a vehicle, they want clear information and a practical solution. Our team is equipped to assist with many of these situations both through mobile service and our London location.”

The company's automotive locksmith services include car key replacement, car key programming, car key duplication, lost car key services, key fob services, vehicle lockouts, broken key extraction, automotive lock repair and ignition repair or replacement. The company provides car key services for many vehicle makes and models.

Modern Car Key Replacement and Programming

Modern vehicle keys frequently contain electronic components that must be correctly programmed to communicate with the vehicle. Transponder keys, remotes and other electronic keys can therefore require specialized equipment in addition to cutting the physical key.

S.O.S Locksmith provides car key programming in London for a variety of vehicle key systems. Depending on the vehicle and key type, technicians can cut and program replacement or duplicate keys and assist customers who no longer have their original car key.

For drivers who have lost all available keys, the company's automotive locksmith service can provide replacement keys for many makes and models.

Mobile Automotive Locksmith Service in London

Not every car key or lock problem happens in a convenient location. S.O.S Locksmith provides mobile automotive locksmith service throughout London and surrounding areas, allowing many vehicle lock, key and ignition problems to be addressed where the vehicle is located.

Mobile service can be particularly useful for drivers experiencing a car lockout, lost keys, a damaged key or an ignition-related problem.

The company also provides emergency locksmith services for residential, commercial and automotive situations during its service availability. Its published business hours are 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday, with Saturday closed.

Serving London and Surrounding Communities

S.O.S Locksmith serves customers throughout London, Ontario and surrounding communities. The company's automotive service coverage includes London and communities across the surrounding Southwestern Ontario area.

In addition to automotive locksmith services, S.O.S Locksmith provides residential and commercial locksmith solutions including lockouts, lock changes, rekeying, high-security locks and other lock and security services.

About S.O.S Locksmith

S.O.S Locksmith is a London, Ontario locksmith company providing automotive, residential, commercial and emergency locksmith services. The company's automotive division provides car key replacement, car key programming, car key duplication, vehicle lockout assistance, ignition services and other automotive lock and key solutions.

S.O.S Locksmith is located at 330 Ridout St N Unit 102B, London, ON N6A 0A7, Canada.

For additional information about S.O.S Locksmith or its automotive locksmith services, visit soslocksmithpro or call 226-559-9341.

Tom Bra

S.O.S Locksmith

+ +1 226-559-9341

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S.O.S Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith and Car Key Services in London, Ontario News Provided By S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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