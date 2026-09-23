Iink Strengthens Board For Next Phase Of Growth With Appointment Of Branch Co-Founder Joe Emison

iink

Branch

Accomplished insurance technology entrepreneur and AI-first engineering leader joins iink as the company expands its platform to modernize loss draft teams.

- Scott Fleszar, iink CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iink, the leading platform for streamlining and digitizing property insurance claim payments, today announced the appointment of Joe Emison, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Branch, to its Board of Directors.

Emison joins iink at a pivotal stage in the company's growth. iink recently surpassed $3 billion in cumulative insurance claim checks processed through its platform and is expanding its role across the property insurance ecosystem - from helping restoration professionals and homeowners navigate complex claim payments to providing technology that enables mortgage servicers to modernize traditionally manual loss draft operations.

That evolution has accelerated through iink's partnerships with mortgage servicers OSC and SWBC. Through these partnerships, the servicers offer their partners and customers the ability to digitally process loss draft requirements - including insurance claim check endorsement - using the iink platform. The partnerships bring iink's technology into the broader mortgage loss draft workflow, automating processes that have historically depended on paper checks, physical mail, manual document handling and fragmented communications.

“Joe joins our Board at exactly the right time,” said Scott Fleszar, CEO of iink.“We've processed more than $3 billion in insurance claim checks, and our partnerships with servicers like OSC and SWBC show what's possible when loss draft moves digitally instead of through paper and mail. But our ambition is bigger: to connect every party in a claim and become the standard for how multi-party approvals and disbursements happen across this industry. Joe's experience as a co-founder and CTO, his relationships across insurance and technology, and his leadership in building AI-first engineering teams make him an ideal fit for where we're headed.”

As co-founder and CTO of Branch, Emison has helped build a technology-driven insurance carrier from the ground up, giving him a firsthand view of how carriers, technology and claims intersect. He is also a recognized practitioner and advocate of AI-first engineering, having built teams that use AI to accelerate how software is designed and delivered - experience iink will benefit from as it scales its platform.

“Property claims run through a complex web that includes carriers, servicers, restoration professionals and homeowners, and there's an enormous opportunity to make that network actually work together,” said Emison.“iink has already demonstrated its ability to solve difficult problems around insurance claim payments at significant scale. What excites me about joining the Board is the opportunity ahead - to build on that foundation, modernize more of the loss draft process and create a better experience for everyone involved in helping a homeowner recover after a property loss.”

iink's platform serves stakeholders throughout the property restoration ecosystem, including insurance carriers, mortgage servicers, public adjusters, property attorneys, restoration contractors and homeowners. Its technology helps digitize and streamline the movement of insurance proceeds, reducing manual processes, improving transparency and accelerating access to the funds needed to repair damaged properties.

The company's partnerships with mortgage servicers illustrate the expanding scope of that mission. Through these partnerships, homeowners can securely upload images of qualifying insurance claim checks for digital endorsement rather than mailing physical checks for processing. The platform also supports automated document submission, inspection requests, claim tracking and the release of claim funds - helping modernize the broader loss draft process.

Emison's appointment strengthens iink's Board with an operator who sits at the intersection of insurance, technology and company building. His carrier perspective will be particularly valuable as iink continues developing technology designed to connect participants across the property claims lifecycle and make the movement of insurance proceeds faster, simpler and more transparent.

“Ultimately, our opportunity is bigger than processing checks,” Fleszar added.“We want to modernize how insurance claim funds move from carrier to homeowner and through every stakeholder involved in restoring a property. Adding Joe to our Board strengthens our ability to execute against that vision and build the next phase of iink.”

About Joe Emison

Joe Emison is co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Branch, a technology-driven home and auto insurance company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A serial technology entrepreneur and experienced technical executive, he has founded and built multiple technology businesses spanning insurance, SaaS, data and software, with a track record of scaling companies and guiding them through successful exits. He is widely recognized for his work advancing AI-first approaches to software engineering.

About iink

iink is a property insurance claims technology and services company modernizing the movement and management of insurance claim funds. Its platform connects stakeholders across the property restoration ecosystem - including insurance carriers, mortgage servicers, public adjusters, property attorneys, restoration contractors and homeowners - to simplify insurance claim payments and loss draft management.

Through technology-enabled workflows, digital endorsement and modern payment capabilities, iink reduces manual processes, improves visibility and helps move insurance proceeds more efficiently so property repairs can begin sooner and homeowners can recover faster.

To learn more, visit iink.

Tom McGrath

iink

+1 904-712-6964

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iink Strengthens Board for Next Phase of Growth with Appointment of Branch Co-Founder Joe Emison News Provided By iink September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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