Kleinschmidt Welcomes Fish Hatchery And Fisheries Expert Molly Steere

Molly Steere, Project Engineer at Kleinschmidt

Project Engineer brings 28 years of expertise to support projects across North America

- Nick Ciomei, Technical Director at KleinschmidtSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Molly Steere has joined the firm as a Project Engineer, supporting the firm's fish hatchery and fish passage practice.Molly brings 28 years of experience combining engineering and fisheries science to plan, design, evaluate, and optimize fish hatchery and passage facilities. Her experience includes infrastructure assessments, bio programming, conceptual design, construction planning and documentation, cost estimating, and facility modernization.Throughout her career, Molly has supported utility, state, federal, and Tribal hatchery programs across the United States. Her work focuses on translating fish production goals and program requirements into practical improvements that support efficient operations and facility optimization.“I'm excited to join Kleinschmidt's talented team of engineers and scientists, and to work alongside our clients to advance fish culture and fish passage through innovative, practical solutions,” said Steere.At Kleinschmidt, Steere will support the planning, design, construction, and operation of fish culture and fish passage facilities while contributing her experience in multidisciplinary project management and technical documentation.“Molly brings a valuable combination of engineering expertise and a strong understanding of the biological requirements that drive successful hatchery projects,” said Nick Ciomei, Technical Director at Kleinschmidt.“Her extensive experience working with hatchery programs across the country strengthens our ability to help clients evaluate existing facilities, plan modernization efforts, and develop solutions that support both fish production and long-term facility performance.”Molly holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Central Washington University and a certificate in Designing Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) from Cornell University.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt is an employee-owned engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm specializing in hydropower, water resources, environmental planning, fisheries, and infrastructure. For 60 years, Kleinschmidt has helped clients protect and enhance the natural environment while optimizing the performance of energy and water resource projects throughout North America.

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Kleinschmidt Welcomes Fish Hatchery and Fisheries Expert Molly Steere News Provided By Kleinschmidt Associates September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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