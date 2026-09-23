ZERO By GO2 Launches To Help Companies Decarbonize Their Value Chains At Scale

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Berlin, Sept 23, 2026. GO2 Markets launches ZERO by GO2, connecting data, supplier engagement, and renewable procurement in one platform.

- Garzay Ahmadi, CEO and Founder of GO2 MarketsBERLIN, GERMANY, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GO2 Markets today announced the launch of ZERO by GO2, a decarbonization platform built to close the gap between corporate climate commitments and the coordinated action required to deliver them. ZERO by GO2 connects the data collection, supplier engagement, and renewable energy procurement that today lives in separate systems, disconnected spreadsheets, and manual outreach.While it remains important for companies across industries to set climate targets, very few have the operational infrastructure in place to meet them. The existing tool landscape centers what has already happened, but they do not coordinate what needs to follow next (future angles, progress) across suppliers, sites and procurement decisions.ZERO by GO2 is built for that gap."For more than 13 years, GO2 has helped businesses reach their environmental goals. Along the way, we've seen where things get complicated and where good intentions can be difficult to turn into real progress. That experience led us to ZERO by GO2. It brings our knowledge and digital tools together, enabling them to understand their impact, where they can make the biggest difference, track progress, and demonstrate results." - Garzay Ahmadi, CEO and Founder.Four capabilities brought together in a single platform:- Measure energy and emissions data across the value chain- Engage sites and suppliers through structured, scalable workflows- Reduce emissions through a renewable energy marketplace covering certificates and more decarbonization solutions to come (Q1 2027)- Report on actions taken and retire certificates, with full documentation for audits and disclosuresValue chain emissions face growing regulatory and market pressure. Supply chains span an increasingly complex number of sites, geographies, and regulations, and manual tracking cannot keep pace. Long-term climate targets require sustained execution, not a one-time effort. Regulatory frameworks, such as CSRD and CBAM, are increasing the pressure on companies to have organized, auditable data. ZERO by GO2 builds this readiness ahead of the next reform.ZERO by GO2 is available now. A demo can be requested here.GO2 Markets helps businesses achieve their environmental goals with purpose, bridging ambition and action through transparent, human-centered solutions. With market expertise, digital tools, and a global network of renewable energy and climate solution suppliers, GO2 makes sustainability measurable, impactful, and achievable.

Haitham al-Rahim

GO2 Markets GmbH

+49 30 43942330

email us here

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ZERO by GO2 Launches to Help Companies Decarbonize Their Value Chains at Scale News Provided By GO2 Markets GmbH September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional



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