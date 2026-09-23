Emotional Safety Fables Uses Animal Stories To Help Families Talk About Manipulation And Emotional Safety

Doro, a peaceful lion and recurring character in the Emotional Safety Fables series.

The Lion, the Hyena, and the Monkey introduces Emotional Safety Fables, helping children recognize confusing interpersonal behavior through animal stories.

- Justin AuthorDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Children are often taught how to recognize obvious bullying and unkind behavior. But some harmful interactions are much harder to understand, especially when blame is shifted, stories are distorted, or other people are pulled into a conflict without knowing what really happened.A new children's book series called Emotional Safety Fables is being created to help families begin those conversations in a way children can understand.The first published book in the series, The Lion, the Hyena, and the Monkey, follows Doro the lion as he becomes caught in a confusing conflict of repeated mistreatment, distorted stories, and the reactions of others who do not initially understand what has happened.Author Justin Author chose to publish under the pen name because he wants the focus to remain on the stories and the help they may provide.“I'm not doing this because I want recognition,” he said.“Helping kids and others is what matters, and turning my experience into a positive tool to protect others is what helps me.”The second book in the series, Doro the Lion and the Unhelpful Helper, reflects Justin's own realization of complex dynamics encountered along his personal healing path. The book is expected to be available by early 2027.A third book, currently titled Niah and the Crocodile Tears: A Doro Fable, is also in development and is intended to explore harmful social dynamics involving distorted perceptions, relationships, and influence.Rather than explaining complex dynamics through clinical language, the stories use animal characters, simple situations, and recognizable emotions to help young readers think about questions such as: What happens when someone tells only part of a story? What should we do when appearances don't match what actually happened? And how can we protect our own peace by disengaging from conflict?Justin created the project after recognizing patterns of manipulation and misunderstanding in his own experience, that he believes can be very difficult to identify even in adulthood.“I wanted to create the kind of stories that I wish I had much earlier, and that I wish other children had available to them now,” Author said.“Kids can understand when something feels wrong. But they don't always have the words to explain what is happening when a situation becomes confusing, when someone changes the story, or when other people begin reacting without knowing the full truth.”The goal of Emotional Safety Fables is not to tell children whom to trust or how to interpret every disagreement. Justin's hope for the series is multifaceted. The stories are intended to encourage careful observation, healthy boundaries, and independent thinking.Parents, guardians, and other trusted adults are especially encouraged to read the stories alongside younger children and use them as a starting point for age-appropriate conversations. The books may be read independently by older children or used by parents and caregivers as a starting point for conversations about fairness, children's emotional safety, social pressure, responsibility, and truth.“The lesson isn't that every disagreement has a villain,” Author said.“It is that children can learn to notice patterns and understand that the loudest or most emotional version of a story is not automatically the whole story.”The Lion, the Hyena, and the Monkey uses Doro, a peaceful lion, and other animal characters to explore how misunderstandings can grow when observers react to what they see in a single moment without understanding what came before it.The project is being developed as a broader series, with future stories using recurring animal characters to explore different forms of confusing interpersonal behavior in age-appropriate ways, and reflects a simple idea: children do not need adult terminology to begin learning important emotional and social lessons. Sometimes a lion, a hyena, a monkey, and a story are enough to begin the conversation.The Lion, the Hyena, and the Monkey is newly available through Amazon:More information about the book and the developing Emotional Safety Fables series is available at the project's official website:Media ContactJustin Author...

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Emotional Safety Fables Uses Animal Stories to Help Families Talk About Manipulation and Emotional Safety News Provided By Emotional Safety Fables September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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