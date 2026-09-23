Livedata Insights Adds Comprehensive Financial Analytics To Operating Room Reports

Expanded reporting capabilities give financial and perioperative leaders a shared view that makes 'cents' of billing, block value, and surgeon-level performance

- Jeff Robbins, LiveData Founder and CEOCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiveData, the premier developer of real-time perioperative workflow solutions, today announced new financial reporting capabilities in its LiveData Insights TM analytics platform, connecting operating room activity with hospital financial outcomes. These capabilities also extend to its conversational chat tool, LiveData Insights AI AdvisorTM.Available now, the expanded feature set gives CFOs, COOs, and perioperative leaders a shared view of how surgical performance translates into revenue and contribution margin - and where additional value may be available.At the center of the release is a new Daily Financial Summary that combines revenue and contribution margin with detailed operating room performance data. Users can move from high-level financial results to the rooms, surgeons, service lines, blocks, and cases behind them.The enhanced capabilities help hospital leaders answer critical yet frequently-missed questions around the value of block time, billing speed, and unclosed cases; and connect those to performance.“Surgeries are key to a hospital's financial health, yet their financial results are too often reviewed in separate systems and on separate timelines,” said Jeff Robbins, Founder and CEO of LiveData.“These new capabilities close the loop between what happened in yesterday's OR and what showed up on the P&L. They give financial and perioperative leaders the same trusted view of what happened, and where to focus tomorrow.”- From Room-Level Activity to Financial Outcomes -By pairing billing and financial data with established perioperative measures such as block utilization, case volume, cancellations, delays, and case duration, LiveData Insights gives leaders a room-level financial view that can be difficult to assemble through conventional enterprise reporting.A financial result can be traced back to the operational activity behind it, including the relevant room, surgeon, service line, block, or case. This creates a practical connection among perioperative operations, the revenue cycle, and hospital finance.The new functionality is designed to complement a hospital's existing EHR and financial systems. LiveData Insights applies its existing perioperative expertise and surgical data normalization to put EHR information into operational context, previously an impractical task for most organizations.- Ask Direct Questions About OR Revenue and Margin -LiveData Insights AI Advisor extends these capabilities through plain-language questions. Drawing from the new financial dashboards, authorized users can ask questions such as:.“Were any high-value cases yesterday unbilled?”.“Which rooms generated the strongest contribution margin?”.“Which underutilized blocks represent the greatest potential revenue upside?”AI Advisor returns immediate, explainable answers grounded in actual EHR data. Users can examine what drove a result and review the relevant cases, rooms, surgeons, or dates behind the answer.This gives executives greater transparency into both financial performance and its operational causes. Hospital leaders can more readily understand the causes of yesterday's performance, and how to address it the very next day.- Demonstrated to the Perioperative Community -LiveData gave a live demonstration of the new capabilities on September 15 during a showcase for MEDITECH users titled“The OR as a Margin Engine: AI Powered Financial Visibility for Surgical Leaders.” This showcase is available now on demand for members of the MUSE user group, or upon request to LiveData.LiveData will also demonstrate AI Advisor and its new financial analytics features during Periop Leader Week, taking place October 4–7 in Savannah, Georgia. Attendees will be able to see how LiveData Insights connects financial results with room-level OR performance and turns complex surgical reporting into direct, explainable answers.To learn more, visit .- About LiveData -LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 44 states are using LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData's OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants. LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit , follow LiveData on LinkedIn, or request a demo of LiveData's tools.###©2026 LiveDataand Active Time Outare registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData InsightsTM, LiveData PeriOp ManagerTM, PeriOp PlannerTM, Patient FlowTM, PreOp BoardTM, OR-DashboardTM, OR-Schedule BoardTM, Family Waiting BoardTM, Procedure Suite ManagerTM, and PeriOp Manager AnalyticsTM are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

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LiveData Insights Adds Comprehensive Financial Analytics to Operating Room Reports News Provided By LiveData September 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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