India, Australia Discuss Deepening Cooperation On Climate Action, Energy Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav met Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in New Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on key priorities for the upcoming Pre-COP meeting in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey.

Bowen is also serving as President of the COP31 negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Following the meeting, Yadav took to X and posted, "Happy to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of the COP31 negotiations, in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey."

The Union Minister stated that during the meeting, he highlighted the "success stories" of India's climate action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade.

"I also reaffirmed India's commitment to being a supportive partner to Australia in its role as President of the COP31 negotiations," he added.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, also held talks with Bowen, as the two leaders explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between India and Australia in the energy sector.

The discussion covered a range of areas, including renewable energy, energy storage, grid integration, green hydrogen, clean-energy supply chains and emerging technologies.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, H.E. Chris Bowen, to India. We discussed taking the India-Australia energy partnership forward through greater cooperation in Renewable Energy, energy storage, grid integration, Green Hydrogen, Clean Energy supply chains and new technologies. India and Australia have complementary strengths, and there is immense potential to turn our shared commitment into practical partnerships that create opportunities for our people and industries," Joshi posted on X.

The Union Minister stated that he also invited Bowen and Australian businesses to participate in the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo in New Delhi this November.

"Looking forward to taking our energy partnership to greater heights," he added.