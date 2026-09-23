Dopt Clears Over 23,000 Promotions In 12 Years: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday said the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has cleared over 23,000 promotions in the last 12 years, and timely career progression is vital to keep employees motivated and ensure effective administration.

The remarks were made by him during an interaction with representatives of the Central Secretariat Group‐C Employees' Association, which represents over 8,000 Group‐C staff across 135 ministries, departments and organisations under the Central Secretariat, the statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

Dr Singh said that the government is keen to provide a work-friendly environment to employees so that they remain motivated and are able to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The minister said that inputs received from employees on service and cadre-related matters are important and should continue to be brought before the concerned authorities.

The delegation showed a detailed set of concerns to the minister, related to service conditions and career progression of its members.

The representatives placed their inputs regarding cadre review and the existing cadre structure, seeking consideration of issues affecting promotional avenues and career progression. The minister said that such genuine inputs would be considered through the appropriate institutional mechanism.

Dr Singh said that regular interaction with employees and receiving their inputs provides an important channel for understanding genuine service-related concerns.

The minister conveyed the government's objective to ensure that legitimate issues are considered while creating a conducive working environment in which employees can remain motivated and perform their responsibilities effectively, the statement noted.

In recent years, the government has undertaken large-scale promotion exercises across Central Secretariat services. Over 16,200 promotion orders had been issued between 2022 and 2024 across various grades.

Dr Singh said that employee representatives should continue to provide their inputs on genuine service-related matters, including cadre-related issues and matters requiring cadre review, so that these can be examined through the appropriate institutional mechanism. He reiterated that the larger objective is to create a work-friendly environment that keeps employees motivated and strengthens the efficiency of administration.

-IANS

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