This Za'atar Day, Try Out Id Fresh Food's Za'atar Parota

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's food culture is a reflection of the many communities that call the country home. Indian, Middle Eastern and international flavours have become part of the everyday food landscape, with familiar dishes often picking up new influences along the way.Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The idea is simple, a familiar Indian staple meets one of the region's much-loved flavours. The result is a crispy, flaky, layered parota with aromatic za'atar, bringing a distinctly Middle Eastern touch to an everyday favourite. It is a combination that fits naturally into the UAE, where different food traditions regularly come together.

The Za'atar Parota brings the bold, aromatic flavour of za'atar inside a hot, flaky and layered parota. At iD Fresh Food, clean label is an uncompromising standard – no preservatives, no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, no emulsifiers, no stabilisers, no raising agents, no anti-caking agents and no unnecessary chemicals. The same standard applies to every ingredient that goes into making the product.

The Za'atar Parota can be enjoyed straight off the pan with hummus, labneh or your favourite dip. It also reflects iD Fresh Food's approach to building its presence in the UAE. The company entered the market inand has since expanded its portfolio to suit the tastes and eating habits of a diverse consumer base, while continuing to follow its clean-label approach.

The product is one example of how familiar food formats can be adapted for the local market without losing what makes them familiar in the first place, bringing together the comfort of a parota with a flavour that is already well known across the region.

The Za'atar Parota is available across selected hypermarkets in the UAE and on noon.

Founded in 2005, iD Fresh Food is a Bengaluru-based pioneer in clean-label, ready-to-cook Indian foods. The company is known for offering authentic, fresh products without chemicals, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Its expansive product range includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Parotas, Paneer, Vada Batter, Coffee, Chutney, Chapati and more. Today, iD products are available across India, the UAE, the USA, and the UK. The brand continues to redefine the fresh food segment by blending tradition with innovation, offering consumers trusted options that are both wholesome and convenient.