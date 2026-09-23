Trumpxi Meeting, Fed Signals And September Pmis Shape The Week Elevate Financial Services Market Report

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U.S.–China talks take centre stage: Thursday's Trump–Xi meeting will be closely watched for signals on tariffs, technology restrictions, critical minerals and the broader direction of bilateral trade relations.

Fed communication remains important: A busy week of Fed speakers following the September policy decision could provide further clues on the rate path, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar.

September PMIs test the growth picture: Wednesday's preliminary manufacturing and services PMIs will provide an early read on business activity, employment and price pressures.

Geopolitics keeps markets alert: UN General Assembly developments and wider Middle East headlines could continue to influence crude prices, gold, Treasuries and broader risk appetite. U.S. data tests economic momentum: Jobless claims, new-home sales, durable-goods orders and consumer sentiment will provide further signals on the health of the U.S. economy.

The meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday will be one of the week's biggest market events. Investors will be watching for developments around tariffs, technology restrictions, critical-mineral supply chains and agricultural trade, with the existing U.S.–China trade truce also in focus.

A constructive tone could ease concerns around trade disruptions and support equities and other risk-sensitive assets. Renewed tensions around tariffs, technology or critical-mineral exports could increase volatility across equities, currencies and commodities. Any developments affecting supply chains could also have implications for inflation expectations and longer-term Treasury yields.

Market implications:

Following the September Fed decision, markets will continue to assess policymakers' comments for clues on the outlook for interest rates. Several Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week, while Wednesday's PMI data will provide another read on economic momentum.

A hawkish tone could support Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar while adding pressure to rate-sensitive equities. Greater confidence around inflation and future easing could ease pressure on yields and support risk assets. The interaction between incoming economic data and Fed commentary will remain important for rate expectations.

Market implications:

The preliminary September manufacturing and services PMIs on Wednesday will provide an early indication of business activity across the U.S. and other major economies. Markets will be watching the data for signs of changes in growth, employment and input-price pressures.

Stronger activity could support growth expectations and equities while keeping pressure on yields if price pressures remain elevated. Weaker readings could reinforce concerns around economic momentum and support expectations for a more accommodative policy path.

Market implications:

UN General Assembly week continues in New York, with developments around the Middle East and U.S.–Iran diplomacy likely to remain relevant for energy markets. Oil prices have remained above $100 a barrel amid uncertainty around regional supply risks, keeping energy prices an important input for inflation expectations.

Higher oil prices could add to inflation concerns and place upward pressure on yields. A reduction in geopolitical tensions could ease energy-price pressures and support broader risk sentiment. Gold and Treasuries will remain sensitive to shifts in geopolitical risk and investor demand for defensive assets.

Market implications:

Beyond the major geopolitical and policy developments, U.S. initial jobless claims and new-home sales on Thursday will provide further signals on the labour market and housing activity. Friday's durable-goods orders and final University of Michigan consumer-sentiment data will offer additional insight into business investment, household confidence and inflation expectations.