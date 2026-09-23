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Trumpxi Meeting, Fed Signals And September Pmis Shape The Week Elevate Financial Services Market Report
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Madhur Kakkar, Founder & CEO, Elevate Financial Services
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U.S.–China talks take centre stage: Thursday's Trump–Xi meeting will be closely watched for signals on tariffs, technology restrictions, critical minerals and the broader direction of bilateral trade relations.
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Fed communication remains important: A busy week of Fed speakers following the September policy decision could provide further clues on the rate path, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar.
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September PMIs test the growth picture: Wednesday's preliminary manufacturing and services PMIs will provide an early read on business activity, employment and price pressures.
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Geopolitics keeps markets alert: UN General Assembly developments and wider Middle East headlines could continue to influence crude prices, gold, Treasuries and broader risk appetite.
U.S. data tests economic momentum: Jobless claims, new-home sales, durable-goods orders and consumer sentiment will provide further signals on the health of the U.S. economy.
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A constructive tone could ease concerns around trade disruptions and support equities and other risk-sensitive assets.
Renewed tensions around tariffs, technology or critical-mineral exports could increase volatility across equities, currencies and commodities.
Any developments affecting supply chains could also have implications for inflation expectations and longer-term Treasury yields.
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A hawkish tone could support Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar while adding pressure to rate-sensitive equities.
Greater confidence around inflation and future easing could ease pressure on yields and support risk assets.
The interaction between incoming economic data and Fed commentary will remain important for rate expectations.
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Stronger activity could support growth expectations and equities while keeping pressure on yields if price pressures remain elevated.
Weaker readings could reinforce concerns around economic momentum and support expectations for a more accommodative policy path.
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Higher oil prices could add to inflation concerns and place upward pressure on yields.
A reduction in geopolitical tensions could ease energy-price pressures and support broader risk sentiment.
Gold and Treasuries will remain sensitive to shifts in geopolitical risk and investor demand for defensive assets.
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