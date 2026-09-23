The Europe TB diagnostics market was valued at USD 410.00 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 431.94 million in 2026 to reach USD 655.38 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious illness caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria (MTB). Tuberculosis is most associated with the lungs, although it may also affect other regions of the body. Most infections are asymptomatic, which is known as latent TB. Roughly 10% of latent infections progress to active illness, which kills about half of the individuals afflicted if left untreated. A persistent cough with bloody sputum, fever, night sweats, and weight loss are all hallmark indications of active tuberculosis. Weight loss gave rise to the historical phrase "consumption." Other organ infections can generate a variety of symptoms.

Active TB symptoms include a chronic cough with bloody mucus, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. The most frequent European TB diagnostic procedure is a skin test; however, blood tests are becoming more widespread

The bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes tuberculosis, which is an infectious illness (MTB). Tuberculosis usually affects the lungs, but it may also affect other regions of the body. Most TB infections are asymptomatic, known as latent tuberculosis. If left untreated, around 10% of latent infections progress to active disease, killing half of the affected people.

Although there has been significant improvement in tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment over the last decade, tuberculosis (TB) remains a public health problem throughout the European region. Nations outside the European Union (EU) and Europe Economic Area (EEA) continue to have high rates of tuberculosis (TB) and multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB, whereas EU/EEA countries have a high number of TB cases among vulnerable populations, such as immigrants and prisoners. Men are more affected by tuberculosis than women, and there are larger gaps in case detection and reporting among men. Because of the high number of TB deaths in Europe, governments are taking steps and implementing standards in each country to enhance diagnosis and treatment procedures. Guidelines are mostly accessible in high-income nations that have developed LTBI (latent tuberculosis) screening programmes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.5 million people died from tuberculosis in 2018. (Including 251 000 people with HIV). TB is one of the top ten causes of death worldwide and the main cause of death from a single infectious agent (behind HIV/AIDS).

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Automated nucleic acid amplification testing is becoming more important as European TB programs seek faster detection of TB and drug resistance with less manual laboratory work. The transition toward low- and moderate-complexity automated NAAT platforms supports decentralized testing and quicker reporting, with WHO reporting pooled sensitivity of 93.0% for TB detection for moderate-complexity automated NAATs. This shift expands the role of automated molecular diagnostics across European laboratories and supports faster treatment decisions.

Digital integration is linking TB laboratory results with surveillance systems to improve data quality, reporting, and disease monitoring across Europe. The transition toward connected laboratory and surveillance platforms supports more consistent sharing of diagnostic information, while ECDC's 2026 laboratory handbook highlights the need for robust laboratory data to support European surveillance systems. This integration enables health authorities to use diagnostic data more efficiently for TB monitoring and public-health response.

The Europe TB Diagnostics Market analysis shows that consumers today are accepting experimental desserts, which encourages bakeries to combine doughnuts with other popular sweet products. This transition is shifting doughnuts from a traditional bakery item into a more versatile dessert category. For example, Dunkin' introduced hybrid products such as its doughnut-inspired beverages and specialty dessert combinations, reflecting the evolving format of doughnut-based offerings.

Budget constraints in public healthcare systems limit spending on advanced TB screening, molecular tests, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic programs healthcare budgets can delay procurement and reduce the availability of newer diagnostic technologies across some healthcare facilities funding pressure can slow diagnostic capacity expansion and limit adoption of advanced TB diagnostics.

Complex regulatory requirements require diagnostic manufacturers to complete extensive validation, documentation, quality, and compliance procedures before market entry requirements increase development costs and extend the time needed to introduce new TB diagnostic devices regulatory burden can delay technology adoption and reduce the pace of product innovation in the market.

AI-Based Chest X-Ray Screening Solutions and Multiplex TB and Respiratory Infection Testing Market Opportunities

Public health programs, hospitals, and radiology providers are key users, as AI can support rapid TB screening and triage from chest X-rays. Diagnostic technology companies can generate revenue through AI software licensing, screening platforms, and integration services. Companies such as Qure, Delft Imaging, and Lunit already offer AI-based TB chest X-ray solutions.

Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and respiratory-care providers are key users seeking broader testing from a single diagnostic workflow. Diagnostic manufacturers can create new revenue through multiplex assays that detect TB alongside other respiratory pathogens, expanding test menus and laboratory applications. The opportunity supports broader respiratory diagnostics beyond standalone TB testing, creating additional applications for assay developers.

Consumer interest in healthier indulgence is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop doughnuts enriched with protein, fiber, whole grains, and reduced-sugar formulations. These product innovations enable bakery brands to address changing dietary preferences while differentiating their offerings in premium bakery categories. Companies such as Krispy Kreme and specialty bakeries can benefit by introducing better-for-you product lines without moving away from indulgent bakery experiences, contributing to Europe TB Diagnostic market growth.

Competition from a Rapidly Expanding Diagnostic Pipeline and Procurement and Equipment Supply Delays Market Challenges

The growing number of emerging TB diagnostic technologies increases competitive and development pressure on existing manufacturers. WHO reported almost 100 TB diagnostic products in development in August 2025, requiring companies to differentiate products through accuracy, speed, workflow, and accessibility. Frequent product innovation can shorten technology cycles and increase the need for continuous product development. Smaller diagnostic companies may find it difficult to maintain visibility and compete for healthcare procurement opportunities.

Laboratories face difficulties securing specialized equipment and maintaining reliable diagnostic supply chains, which can delay installation and expansion of testing capacity. ECDC reported equipment shortages and procurement problems affecting public-health laboratories in its 2025 assessment. Long procurement timelines can postpone the deployment of new diagnostic platforms and reduce testing capacity. Delays in obtaining essential components can also disrupt manufacturers' delivery schedules and customer expansion plans.

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) plays an important role in TB diagnosis because molecular tests provide rapid detection of TB and can identify drug resistance. Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST) remains useful for identifying TB infection, particularly in screening and clinical assessment. Blood Test / Serology Test supports TB-related screening and diagnostic evaluation in appropriate clinical settings. SMEAR Microscopy remains an established method for detecting acid-fast bacilli in clinical specimens. Cultured-Based Tests support microbiological confirmation and drug-susceptibility testing through the growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Radiography Tests assist clinicians in identifying lung abnormalities that may indicate TB and support further diagnostic evaluation. Others include specialized and emerging diagnostic methods that complement established TB testing approaches.

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Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories represent an important end-user group because they provide established clinical and laboratory infrastructure for TB testing. Physician's Office Laboratories support diagnostic evaluation closer to the point of patient consultation. Reference Laboratories play a key role in specialized testing, quality assurance, and standardized TB diagnostic services across Europe. Academics and Research Facilities contribute to the development, validation, and evaluation of new TB diagnostic technologies and testing methods.

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The Europe TB diagnostics market is moderately fragmented, with the market ecosystem comprising global diagnostic companies, molecular testing manufacturers, laboratory equipment providers, specialized tuberculosis diagnostic firms, clinical laboratories, and emerging biotechnology companies on publicly available market data, a Europe-specific cumulative share for exactly these five companies is not disclosed. A defensible five-player set is Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hain Lifescience, and Abbott Laboratories; these are identified among the key players in Europe/TB diagnostics, but an exact combined Europe market share for these five cannot be verified from non-market-research-company sources.

The doughnuts market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with competition comprising global quick-service restaurant chains, specialty doughnut brands, regional bakery companies, and numerous independent artisanal bakeries. Key players such as Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons, Mister Donut, J.CO Donuts & Coffee, Shipley Do-Nuts, and Daylight Donuts collectively are estimated to account for approximately 30% of the global doughnuts europe tB diagnostics market share.

Established players compete primarily on brand recognition, franchise network expansion, digital ordering capabilities, and menu diversification. Emerging and regional players in the doughnuts Europe TB Diagnostics Market market ecosystem compete through premium handcrafted products, locally inspired flavors, clean-label ingredients, and customized bakery offerings that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG bioMérieux SA QIAGEN Hain Lifescience

June 2026: QIAGEN expanded its tuberculosis diagnostics portfolio by advancing molecular testing solutions for rapid detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and drug-resistant TB. The company focused on improving laboratory workflow efficiency and supporting decentralized testing across Europe. May 2026: Roche Diagnostics expanded its infectious disease diagnostics portfolio by enhancing automated molecular testing platforms for tuberculosis detection and antimicrobial resistance analysis. The initiative focused on strengthening high-throughput laboratory capabilities across European healthcare systems. April 2026: bioMérieux expanded its molecular diagnostics portfolio by advancing syndromic and PCR-based infectious disease testing solutions, including applications supporting rapid tuberculosis diagnosis and laboratory automation. November 2025: Molbio Diagnostics expanded the availability of its TruenatTM molecular testing platform across Europe through new distribution partnerships, strengthening access to rapid point-of-care tuberculosis diagnostics and drug-resistance testing.