Asian Games: Abhay, Veer, Tanvi Advance To Squash Round Of 16

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) India's squash campaign at the 2026 Asian Games got off to a confident start on Wednesday, with Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna negotiating their opening assignments to book their spots in the Round of 16.

Second seed Abhay was the most emphatic of the three, needing only three games and conceding just three points against Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya. The Indian raced through the contest 11-1, 11-0, 11-2, underlining his dominance from the opening exchange.

Chotrani also progressed without dropping a game, although he faced a more competitive opening spell against Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel. The Indian eventually settled into his rhythm to complete an 11-8, 11-3, 11-3 victory in the men's Round of 32.

Tanvi Khanna joined her compatriots in the last 16 after putting together a composed performance against South Korea's Dami Kim. Khanna won 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 to make a winning start to her women's singles campaign.

The results give India three players in the Round of 16, with attention now turning to Anahat Singh, who is scheduled to begin her campaign on Thursday. India's highest-ranked player at No. 17, Anahat will meet Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Lynn in her opening match.

The singles competition carries additional significance at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with the stakes extending beyond the Asian Games podium. The men's and women's singles champions will earn direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where squash is set to make its long-awaited debut.

For Abhay, the day's result was particularly striking given his status as the tournament's second seed. He surrendered only three points across the entire match, while Chotrani and Khanna likewise completed straight-game victories.

With three Indians already through to the Round of 16 and Anahat yet to enter the competition, the Indian squash contingent has made a brisk opening in Nagoya, with the singles draw offering not only Asian Games medals but also a pathway to the sport's historic Olympic debut.