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Azerbaijan Begins Implementation Of Presidential Pardon Decree


2026-09-23 06:47:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Implementation of the decree“On the Pardon of a Number of Convicted Persons,” signed by President Ilham Aliyev, has begun.

The decree has begun to be implemented in the facilities of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

According to the decree, 19 individuals sentenced to imprisonment and one individual sentenced to restricted freedom have been released from the remaining portion of their sentences.

The decree states that the decision is based on humanitarian principles, taking into account petitions for clemency addressed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a number of convicted individuals, their family members, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as taking into account the convicts' personal circumstances, their state of health, family situation, the nature and degree of public danger posed by the crimes they committed, the length of time already served, and their conduct during that period.

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Trend News Agency

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