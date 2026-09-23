Global Electric Fireplace Market Set For Growth Through 2033 As Energy-Efficient Heating, Smart Home Integration And E-Commerce Expand Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Electric Fireplace Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Category, Projection Type, Application, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric fireplace market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient, smoke-free, low-maintenance and visually appealing heating solutions across residential, hospitality, retail and commercial environments.
Consumers are increasingly replacing wood-burning and gas fireplaces with electric alternatives as they prioritize indoor comfort, safety, smart connectivity, installation flexibility and modern interior design. Home renovation activity, compact urban housing, smart home adoption and growing environmental awareness are further strengthening global electric fireplace market demand.
Manufacturers are responding with advanced heat controls, realistic flame technology, app-based operation, customizable displays and modular designs. Continued innovation in LED and LCD projection systems is expected to improve product differentiation and expand adoption across both mainstream and premium applications.
Key Electric Fireplace Market Insights
- One-sided electric fireplaces led the category segment with USD 4.7 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2033. Two-sided models are forecast to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.8%. LED technology generated USD 3.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2033. The LCD segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%. Indoor applications dominated with USD 5.1 billion in 2025 and are forecast to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2033. Outdoor applications are expected to record an 8.2% CAGR. Wall-mounted products led the installation segment with USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2033. Free-standing models are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%. Residential demand accounted for USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2033. Commercial adoption is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5%. Offline distribution generated USD 3.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2033. Online sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3%. North America led the market with USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%. LAMEA is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033.
Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges
Major growth drivers include consumer preference for energy-efficient heating, integration with smart home systems, urbanization, compact living environments and increased emphasis on residential appliance safety. Expansion opportunities are emerging through connected controls, clean-heating initiatives, customizable flame effects and modular fireplace configurations.
Market growth may be affected by high initial purchase costs, electricity prices, infrastructure dependence and inconsistent industry standards. Manufacturers must also address performance reliability, system interoperability and affordability while maintaining compliance with evolving safety requirements.
Segment Analysis
One-sided fireplaces are expected to retain category leadership because of their compatibility with conventional room layouts, broad product availability and lower installation complexity. Two-sided fireplaces are gaining momentum in luxury residences, premium hotels, restaurants and open-plan commercial interiors.
LED products remain the leading projection type due to their energy efficiency, operating life and compatibility with wall-mounted, free-standing and insert models. LCD fireplaces are gaining share in premium installations that emphasize high-resolution flame imagery and customizable visual effects.
Indoor installations continue to account for the largest application share across homes, apartments, offices, hotels and restaurants. Outdoor demand is rising across patios, terraces, rooftop spaces, gardens and hospitality venues as investment in exterior living and entertainment areas increases.
Wall-mounted fireplaces lead the installation market due to their compact profile and contemporary appearance. Free-standing units are benefiting from demand for portability and flexible placement, while electric fireplace inserts remain important for renovation projects involving existing fireplace structures.
Residential customers represent the largest end-user group, supported by renovation spending and demand for convenient supplemental heating. Commercial growth is being driven by hotels, restaurants, offices, retail stores and wellness facilities seeking to enhance ambiance, safety and customer experience.
Offline retailers remain the dominant distribution channel because showrooms and specialty stores provide product demonstrations, consultation and installation support. Online sales are growing rapidly as consumers gain access to broader inventories, product reviews, price comparisons, home delivery and virtual visualization tools.
Regional Outlook
North America is expected to maintain its leading position through strong home renovation activity, widespread adoption of electric heating and demand for premium interior products. Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by energy-efficiency standards and replacement of conventional fireplaces.
Asia Pacific is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by urbanization, rising disposable income and demand for modern home furnishings. LAMEA is positioned for the fastest regional growth as residential construction, tourism investment and hospitality infrastructure development accelerate.
Competitive Landscape
The electric fireplace market features specialist brands, established fireplace manufacturers and diversified heating solution providers. Competition centers on energy efficiency, flame realism, smart controls, premium design, installation flexibility, customization, distribution reach and after-sales service.
Leading participants include Glen Dimplex Group, Twin-Star International, Wolf Steel, Hearth & Home Technologies, Amantii Electric Fireplaces, Stovax Heating Group, Modern Flames, Touchstone Home Products, Real Flame and British Fires.
Recent Market Developments
- In October 2024, Dimplex introduced three electric fireplace models in Japan featuring enhanced flame realism, wood-crackling sound effects and Opti-Myst technology. Amantii expanded its Canadian smart fireplace portfolio with built-in and wall-mounted products offering Wi-Fi controls, customizable flame colors and LED lighting effects. British Fires expanded its United Kingdom portfolio with energy-efficient inset and wall-mounted fireplaces incorporating advanced LED flame technology. In February 2024, Centrica and Glen Dimplex partnered on a United Kingdom smart electric heating trial focused on connected energy management. In February 2024, Glen Dimplex expanded manufacturing and innovation capacity across Ireland and Northern Ireland to support next-generation electric heating products.
Electric Fireplace Market Segmentation
- Category: One-sided and two-sided Projection Type: LED and LCD Application: Indoor and outdoor Installation Type: Wall mounted, free standing and insert End User: Residential and commercial Distribution Channel: Offline and online Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA
The global electric fireplace market is positioned for sustained expansion as connected technology, premium aesthetics and energy-conscious heating preferences reshape purchasing decisions. Companies investing in realistic projection systems, intelligent controls, modular installation and efficient performance are expected to strengthen their competitive position through 2033.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Analysis Period &Currency
1.3 Segmentation
1.4 Electric Fireplace Market, by Geography
1.5 Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 COVID-19 Impact
2.2 Market Composition and Scenario
Chapter 3. Key Factors Impacting Market
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Market Opportunities
3.4 Market Challenges
3.5 Market Trends
3.6 State of Competition
3.7 Market Consolidation
3.8 Key Customer Criteria
Chapter 4. Product Life Cycle
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Fireplace Market
Chapter 6. Competition Analysis - Global
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Recent Developments
6.2.1 Product Launch &Product Expansion
6.2.2 Partnership, Collaboration &Agreements
6.2.3 Geographical Expansion
Chapter 7. Segmentation By Category
7.1 One-sided
7.2 Two-sided
Chapter 8. Segmentation By Projection Type
8.1 LED
8.2 LCD
Chapter 9. Segmentation By Application
9.1 Indoor
9.2 Outdoor
Chapter 10. Segmentation By Installation Type
10.1 Wall Mounted
10.2 Free Standing
10.3 Insert
Chapter 11. Segmentation By End User
11.1 Residential
11.2 Commercial
Chapter 12. Segmentation By Distribution Channel
12.1 Offline
12.2 Online
Chapter 13. North America Market
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Key Factors Impacting Market
13.2.1 Market Drivers
13.2.2 Market Restraints
13.2.3 Market Opportunities
13.2.4 Market Challenges
13.2.5 Market Trends
13.2.6 State of Competition
13.2.7 Market Consolidation
13.2.8 Key Customer Criteria
13.3 Product Life Cycle
13.4 Segmentation By Category
13.4.1 One-sided
13.4.2 Two-sided
13.5 Segmentation By Projection Type
13.5.1 LED
13.5.2 LCD
13.6 Segmentation By Application
13.6.1 Indoor
13.6.2 Outdoor
13.7 Segmentation By Installation Type
13.7.1 Wall Mounted
13.7.2 Free Standing
13.7.3 Insert
13.8 Segmentation By End User
13.8.1 Residential
13.8.2 Commercial
13.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
13.9.1 Offline
13.9.2 Online
13.10 Segmentation By Country
13.10.1 US
13.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category
13.10.1.1.1 One-sided
13.10.1.1.2 Two-sided
13.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
13.10.1.2.1 LED
13.10.1.2.2 LCD
13.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application
13.10.1.3.1 Indoor
13.10.1.3.2 Outdoor
13.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
13.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted
13.10.1.4.2 Free Standing
13.10.1.4.3 Insert
13.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User
13.10.1.5.1 Residential
13.10.1.5.2 Commercial
13.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
13.10.1.6.1 Offline
13.10.1.6.2 Online
13.10.2 Canada
13.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category
13.10.2.1.1 One-sided
13.10.2.1.2 Two-sided
13.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
13.10.2.2.1 LED
13.10.2.2.2 LCD
13.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application
13.10.2.3.1 Indoor
13.10.2.3.2 Outdoor
13.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
13.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted
13.10.2.4.2 Free Standing
13.10.2.4.3 Insert
13.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User
13.10.2.5.1 Residential
13.10.2.5.2 Commercial
13.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
13.10.2.6.1 Offline
13.10.2.6.2 Online
13.10.3 Mexico
13.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category
13.10.3.1.1 One-sided
13.10.3.1.2 Two-sided
13.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
13.10.3.2.1 LED
13.10.3.2.2 LCD
13.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application
13.10.3.3.1 Indoor
13.10.3.3.2 Outdoor
13.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
13.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted
13.10.3.4.2 Free Standing
13.10.3.4.3 Insert
13.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User
13.10.3.5.1 Residential
13.10.3.5.2 Commercial
13.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
13.10.3.6.1 Offline
13.10.3.6.2 Online
13.10.4 Rest of North America
13.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category
13.10.4.1.1 One-sided
13.10.4.1.2 Two-sided
13.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
13.10.4.2.1 LED
13.10.4.2.2 LCD
13.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application
13.10.4.3.1 Indoor
13.10.4.3.2 Outdoor
13.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
13.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted
13.10.4.4.2 Free Standing
13.10.4.4.3 Insert
13.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User
13.10.4.5.1 Residential
13.10.4.5.2 Commercial
13.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
13.10.4.6.1 Offline
13.10.4.6.2 Online
Chapter 14. Europe Market
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Key Factors Impacting Market
14.2.1 Market Drivers
14.2.2 Market Restraints
14.2.3 Market Opportunities
14.2.4 Market Challenges
14.2.5 Market Trends
14.2.6 State of Competition
14.2.7 Market Consolidation
14.2.8 Key Customer Criteria
14.3 Product Life Cycle
14.4 Segmentation By Category
14.4.1 One-sided
14.4.2 Two-sided
14.5 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.5.1 LED
14.5.2 LCD
14.6 Segmentation By Application
14.6.1 Indoor
14.6.2 Outdoor
14.7 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.7.1 Wall Mounted
14.7.2 Free Standing
14.7.3 Insert
14.8 Segmentation By End User
14.8.1 Residential
14.8.2 Commercial
14.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.9.1 Offline
14.9.2 Online
14.10 Segmentation By Country
14.10.1 Germany
14.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.1.1.1 One-sided
14.10.1.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.1.2.1 LED
14.10.1.2.2 LCD
14.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.1.3.1 Indoor
14.10.1.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.1.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.1.4.3 Insert
14.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.1.5.1 Residential
14.10.1.5.2 Commercial
14.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.1.6.1 Offline
14.10.1.6.2 Online
14.10.2 UK
14.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.2.1.1 One-sided
14.10.2.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.2.2.1 LED
14.10.2.2.2 LCD
14.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.2.3.1 Indoor
14.10.2.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.2.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.2.4.3 Insert
14.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.2.5.1 Residential
14.10.2.5.2 Commercial
14.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.2.6.1 Offline
14.10.2.6.2 Online
14.10.3 France
14.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.3.1.1 One-sided
14.10.3.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.3.2.1 LED
14.10.3.2.2 LCD
14.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.3.3.1 Indoor
14.10.3.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.3.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.3.4.3 Insert
14.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.3.5.1 Residential
14.10.3.5.2 Commercial
14.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.3.6.1 Offline
14.10.3.6.2 Online
14.10.4 Russia
14.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.4.1.1 One-sided
14.10.4.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.4.2.1 LED
14.10.4.2.2 LCD
14.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.4.3.1 Indoor
14.10.4.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.4.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.4.4.3 Insert
14.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.4.5.1 Residential
14.10.4.5.2 Commercial
14.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.4.6.1 Offline
14.10.4.6.2 Online
14.10.5 Spain
14.10.5.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.5.1.1 One-sided
14.10.5.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.5.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.5.2.1 LED
14.10.5.2.2 LCD
14.10.5.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.5.3.1 Indoor
14.10.5.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.5.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.5.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.5.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.5.4.3 Insert
14.10.5.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.5.5.1 Residential
14.10.5.5.2 Commercial
14.10.5.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.5.6.1 Offline
14.10.5.6.2 Online
14.10.6 Italy
14.10.6.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.6.1.1 One-sided
14.10.6.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.6.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.6.2.1 LED
14.10.6.2.2 LCD
14.10.6.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.6.3.1 Indoor
14.10.6.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.6.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.6.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.6.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.6.4.3 Insert
14.10.6.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.6.5.1 Residential
14.10.6.5.2 Commercial
14.10.6.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.6.6.1 Offline
14.10.6.6.2 Online
14.10.7 Rest of Europe
14.10.7.1 Segmentation By Category
14.10.7.1.1 One-sided
14.10.7.1.2 Two-sided
14.10.7.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
14.10.7.2.1 LED
14.10.7.2.2 LCD
14.10.7.3 Segmentation By Application
14.10.7.3.1 Indoor
14.10.7.3.2 Outdoor
14.10.7.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
14.10.7.4.1 Wall Mounted
14.10.7.4.2 Free Standing
14.10.7.4.3 Insert
14.10.7.5 Segmentation By End User
14.10.7.5.1 Residential
14.10.7.5.2 Commercial
14.10.7.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
14.10.7.6.1 Offline
14.10.7.6.2 Online
Chapter 15. Asia Pacific Market
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Key Factors Impacting Market
15.2.1 Market Drivers
15.2.2 Market Restraints
15.2.3 Market Opportunities
15.2.4 Market Challenges
15.2.5 Market Trends
15.2.6 State of Competition
15.2.7 Market Consolidation
15.2.8 Key Customer Criteria
15.3 Product Life Cycle
15.4 Segmentation By Category
15.4.1 One-sided
15.4.2 Two-sided
15.5 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.5.1 LED
15.5.2 LCD
15.6 Segmentation By Application
15.6.1 Indoor
15.6.2 Outdoor
15.7 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.7.1 Wall Mounted
15.7.2 Free Standing
15.7.3 Insert
15.8 Segmentation By End User
15.8.1 Residential
15.8.2 Commercial
15.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
15.9.1 Offline
15.9.2 Online
15.10 Segmentation By Country
15.10.1 China
15.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category
15.10.1.1.1 One-sided
15.10.1.1.2 Two-sided
15.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.10.1.2.1 LED
15.10.1.2.2 LCD
15.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application
15.10.1.3.1 Indoor
15.10.1.3.2 Outdoor
15.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted
15.10.1.4.2 Free Standing
15.10.1.4.3 Insert
15.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User
15.10.1.5.1 Residential
15.10.1.5.2 Commercial
15.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
15.10.1.6.1 Offline
15.10.1.6.2 Online
15.10.2 Japan
15.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category
15.10.2.1.1 One-sided
15.10.2.1.2 Two-sided
15.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.10.2.2.1 LED
15.10.2.2.2 LCD
15.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application
15.10.2.3.1 Indoor
15.10.2.3.2 Outdoor
15.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted
15.10.2.4.2 Free Standing
15.10.2.4.3 Insert
15.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User
15.10.2.5.1 Residential
15.10.2.5.2 Commercial
15.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
15.10.2.6.1 Offline
15.10.2.6.2 Online
15.10.3 India
15.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category
15.10.3.1.1 One-sided
15.10.3.1.2 Two-sided
15.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.10.3.2.1 LED
15.10.3.2.2 LCD
15.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application
15.10.3.3.1 Indoor
15.10.3.3.2 Outdoor
15.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted
15.10.3.4.2 Free Standing
15.10.3.4.3 Insert
15.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User
15.10.3.5.1 Residential
15.10.3.5.2 Commercial
15.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
15.10.3.6.1 Offline
15.10.3.6.2 Online
15.10.4 South Korea
15.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category
15.10.4.1.1 One-sided
15.10.4.1.2 Two-sided
15.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.10.4.2.1 LED
15.10.4.2.2 LCD
15.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application
15.10.4.3.1 Indoor
15.10.4.3.2 Outdoor
15.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted
15.10.4.4.2 Free Standing
15.10.4.4.3 Insert
15.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User
15.10.4.5.1 Residential
15.10.4.5.2 Commercial
15.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
15.10.4.6.1 Offline
15.10.4.6.2 Online
15.10.5 Singapore
15.10.5.1 Segmentation By Category
15.10.5.1.1 One-sided
15.10.5.1.2 Two-sided
15.10.5.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.10.5.2.1 LED
15.10.5.2.2 LCD
15.10.5.3 Segmentation By Application
15.10.5.3.1 Indoor
15.10.5.3.2 Outdoor
15.10.5.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.10.5.4.1 Wall Mounted
15.10.5.4.2 Free Standing
15.10.5.4.3 Insert
15.10.5.5 Segmentation By End User
15.10.5.5.1 Residential
15.10.5.5.2 Commercial
15.10.5.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel
15.10.5.6.1 Offline
15.10.5.6.2 Online
15.10.6 Malaysia
15.10.6.1 Segmentation By Category
15.10.6.1.1 One-sided
15.10.6.1.2 Two-sided
15.10.6.2 Segmentation By Projection Type
15.10.6.2.1 LED
15.10.6.2.2 LCD
15.10.6.3 Segmentation By Application
15.10.6.3.1 Indoor
15.10.6.3.2 Outdoor
15.10.6.4 Segmentation By Installation Type
15.10.6.4.1 Wall Mounted
15.10.6.4.2 Free Standing
15.10.6.4.3 Insert
15.10.6.5 Segmentation By End User
Companies Featured
Glen Dimplex Group
Twin-Star International, Inc.
Wolf Steel Ltd.
Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC
Amantii Electric Fireplaces
Stovax Heating Group
Modern Flames
Touchstone Home Products, Inc.
Real Flame
British Fires Ltd.
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