Global Electric Fireplace Market Set For Growth Through 2033 As Energy-Efficient Heating, Smart Home Integration And E-Commerce Expand Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for smart, energy-efficient electric fireplaces, creating opportunities in outdoor, commercial, e-commerce, modular and customizable designs.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Electric Fireplace Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Category, Projection Type, Application, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric fireplace market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient, smoke-free, low-maintenance and visually appealing heating solutions across residential, hospitality, retail and commercial environments.

Consumers are increasingly replacing wood-burning and gas fireplaces with electric alternatives as they prioritize indoor comfort, safety, smart connectivity, installation flexibility and modern interior design. Home renovation activity, compact urban housing, smart home adoption and growing environmental awareness are further strengthening global electric fireplace market demand.

Manufacturers are responding with advanced heat controls, realistic flame technology, app-based operation, customizable displays and modular designs. Continued innovation in LED and LCD projection systems is expected to improve product differentiation and expand adoption across both mainstream and premium applications.

Key Electric Fireplace Market Insights



One-sided electric fireplaces led the category segment with USD 4.7 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2033. Two-sided models are forecast to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.8%.

LED technology generated USD 3.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2033. The LCD segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Indoor applications dominated with USD 5.1 billion in 2025 and are forecast to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2033. Outdoor applications are expected to record an 8.2% CAGR.

Wall-mounted products led the installation segment with USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2033. Free-standing models are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Residential demand accounted for USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2033. Commercial adoption is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Offline distribution generated USD 3.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2033. Online sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3%.

North America led the market with USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%. LAMEA is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033.

Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges

Major growth drivers include consumer preference for energy-efficient heating, integration with smart home systems, urbanization, compact living environments and increased emphasis on residential appliance safety. Expansion opportunities are emerging through connected controls, clean-heating initiatives, customizable flame effects and modular fireplace configurations.

Market growth may be affected by high initial purchase costs, electricity prices, infrastructure dependence and inconsistent industry standards. Manufacturers must also address performance reliability, system interoperability and affordability while maintaining compliance with evolving safety requirements.

Segment Analysis

One-sided fireplaces are expected to retain category leadership because of their compatibility with conventional room layouts, broad product availability and lower installation complexity. Two-sided fireplaces are gaining momentum in luxury residences, premium hotels, restaurants and open-plan commercial interiors.

LED products remain the leading projection type due to their energy efficiency, operating life and compatibility with wall-mounted, free-standing and insert models. LCD fireplaces are gaining share in premium installations that emphasize high-resolution flame imagery and customizable visual effects.

Indoor installations continue to account for the largest application share across homes, apartments, offices, hotels and restaurants. Outdoor demand is rising across patios, terraces, rooftop spaces, gardens and hospitality venues as investment in exterior living and entertainment areas increases.

Wall-mounted fireplaces lead the installation market due to their compact profile and contemporary appearance. Free-standing units are benefiting from demand for portability and flexible placement, while electric fireplace inserts remain important for renovation projects involving existing fireplace structures.

Residential customers represent the largest end-user group, supported by renovation spending and demand for convenient supplemental heating. Commercial growth is being driven by hotels, restaurants, offices, retail stores and wellness facilities seeking to enhance ambiance, safety and customer experience.

Offline retailers remain the dominant distribution channel because showrooms and specialty stores provide product demonstrations, consultation and installation support. Online sales are growing rapidly as consumers gain access to broader inventories, product reviews, price comparisons, home delivery and virtual visualization tools.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to maintain its leading position through strong home renovation activity, widespread adoption of electric heating and demand for premium interior products. Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by energy-efficiency standards and replacement of conventional fireplaces.

Asia Pacific is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by urbanization, rising disposable income and demand for modern home furnishings. LAMEA is positioned for the fastest regional growth as residential construction, tourism investment and hospitality infrastructure development accelerate.

Competitive Landscape

The electric fireplace market features specialist brands, established fireplace manufacturers and diversified heating solution providers. Competition centers on energy efficiency, flame realism, smart controls, premium design, installation flexibility, customization, distribution reach and after-sales service.

Leading participants include Glen Dimplex Group, Twin-Star International, Wolf Steel, Hearth & Home Technologies, Amantii Electric Fireplaces, Stovax Heating Group, Modern Flames, Touchstone Home Products, Real Flame and British Fires.

Recent Market Developments



In October 2024, Dimplex introduced three electric fireplace models in Japan featuring enhanced flame realism, wood-crackling sound effects and Opti-Myst technology.

Amantii expanded its Canadian smart fireplace portfolio with built-in and wall-mounted products offering Wi-Fi controls, customizable flame colors and LED lighting effects.

British Fires expanded its United Kingdom portfolio with energy-efficient inset and wall-mounted fireplaces incorporating advanced LED flame technology.

In February 2024, Centrica and Glen Dimplex partnered on a United Kingdom smart electric heating trial focused on connected energy management. In February 2024, Glen Dimplex expanded manufacturing and innovation capacity across Ireland and Northern Ireland to support next-generation electric heating products.

Electric Fireplace Market Segmentation



Category: One-sided and two-sided

Projection Type: LED and LCD

Application: Indoor and outdoor

Installation Type: Wall mounted, free standing and insert

End User: Residential and commercial

Distribution Channel: Offline and online Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA

The global electric fireplace market is positioned for sustained expansion as connected technology, premium aesthetics and energy-conscious heating preferences reshape purchasing decisions. Companies investing in realistic projection systems, intelligent controls, modular installation and efficient performance are expected to strengthen their competitive position through 2033.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Analysis Period &Currency

1.3 Segmentation

1.4 Electric Fireplace Market, by Geography

1.5 Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 COVID-19 Impact

2.2 Market Composition and Scenario

Chapter 3. Key Factors Impacting Market

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Market Trends

3.6 State of Competition

3.7 Market Consolidation

3.8 Key Customer Criteria

Chapter 4. Product Life Cycle

Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Fireplace Market

Chapter 6. Competition Analysis - Global

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Recent Developments

6.2.1 Product Launch &Product Expansion

6.2.2 Partnership, Collaboration &Agreements

6.2.3 Geographical Expansion

Chapter 7. Segmentation By Category

7.1 One-sided

7.2 Two-sided

Chapter 8. Segmentation By Projection Type

8.1 LED

8.2 LCD

Chapter 9. Segmentation By Application

9.1 Indoor

9.2 Outdoor

Chapter 10. Segmentation By Installation Type

10.1 Wall Mounted

10.2 Free Standing

10.3 Insert

Chapter 11. Segmentation By End User

11.1 Residential

11.2 Commercial

Chapter 12. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

12.1 Offline

12.2 Online

Chapter 13. North America Market

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

13.2.1 Market Drivers

13.2.2 Market Restraints

13.2.3 Market Opportunities

13.2.4 Market Challenges

13.2.5 Market Trends

13.2.6 State of Competition

13.2.7 Market Consolidation

13.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

13.3 Product Life Cycle

13.4 Segmentation By Category

13.4.1 One-sided

13.4.2 Two-sided

13.5 Segmentation By Projection Type

13.5.1 LED

13.5.2 LCD

13.6 Segmentation By Application

13.6.1 Indoor

13.6.2 Outdoor

13.7 Segmentation By Installation Type

13.7.1 Wall Mounted

13.7.2 Free Standing

13.7.3 Insert

13.8 Segmentation By End User

13.8.1 Residential

13.8.2 Commercial

13.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

13.9.1 Offline

13.9.2 Online

13.10 Segmentation By Country

13.10.1 US

13.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category

13.10.1.1.1 One-sided

13.10.1.1.2 Two-sided

13.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

13.10.1.2.1 LED

13.10.1.2.2 LCD

13.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application

13.10.1.3.1 Indoor

13.10.1.3.2 Outdoor

13.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

13.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted

13.10.1.4.2 Free Standing

13.10.1.4.3 Insert

13.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User

13.10.1.5.1 Residential

13.10.1.5.2 Commercial

13.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

13.10.1.6.1 Offline

13.10.1.6.2 Online

13.10.2 Canada

13.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category

13.10.2.1.1 One-sided

13.10.2.1.2 Two-sided

13.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

13.10.2.2.1 LED

13.10.2.2.2 LCD

13.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application

13.10.2.3.1 Indoor

13.10.2.3.2 Outdoor

13.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

13.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted

13.10.2.4.2 Free Standing

13.10.2.4.3 Insert

13.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User

13.10.2.5.1 Residential

13.10.2.5.2 Commercial

13.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

13.10.2.6.1 Offline

13.10.2.6.2 Online

13.10.3 Mexico

13.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category

13.10.3.1.1 One-sided

13.10.3.1.2 Two-sided

13.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

13.10.3.2.1 LED

13.10.3.2.2 LCD

13.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application

13.10.3.3.1 Indoor

13.10.3.3.2 Outdoor

13.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

13.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted

13.10.3.4.2 Free Standing

13.10.3.4.3 Insert

13.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User

13.10.3.5.1 Residential

13.10.3.5.2 Commercial

13.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

13.10.3.6.1 Offline

13.10.3.6.2 Online

13.10.4 Rest of North America

13.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category

13.10.4.1.1 One-sided

13.10.4.1.2 Two-sided

13.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

13.10.4.2.1 LED

13.10.4.2.2 LCD

13.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application

13.10.4.3.1 Indoor

13.10.4.3.2 Outdoor

13.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

13.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted

13.10.4.4.2 Free Standing

13.10.4.4.3 Insert

13.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User

13.10.4.5.1 Residential

13.10.4.5.2 Commercial

13.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

13.10.4.6.1 Offline

13.10.4.6.2 Online

Chapter 14. Europe Market

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

14.2.1 Market Drivers

14.2.2 Market Restraints

14.2.3 Market Opportunities

14.2.4 Market Challenges

14.2.5 Market Trends

14.2.6 State of Competition

14.2.7 Market Consolidation

14.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

14.3 Product Life Cycle

14.4 Segmentation By Category

14.4.1 One-sided

14.4.2 Two-sided

14.5 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.5.1 LED

14.5.2 LCD

14.6 Segmentation By Application

14.6.1 Indoor

14.6.2 Outdoor

14.7 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.7.1 Wall Mounted

14.7.2 Free Standing

14.7.3 Insert

14.8 Segmentation By End User

14.8.1 Residential

14.8.2 Commercial

14.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.9.1 Offline

14.9.2 Online

14.10 Segmentation By Country

14.10.1 Germany

14.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.1.1.1 One-sided

14.10.1.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.1.2.1 LED

14.10.1.2.2 LCD

14.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.1.3.1 Indoor

14.10.1.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.1.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.1.4.3 Insert

14.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.1.5.1 Residential

14.10.1.5.2 Commercial

14.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.1.6.1 Offline

14.10.1.6.2 Online

14.10.2 UK

14.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.2.1.1 One-sided

14.10.2.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.2.2.1 LED

14.10.2.2.2 LCD

14.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.2.3.1 Indoor

14.10.2.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.2.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.2.4.3 Insert

14.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.2.5.1 Residential

14.10.2.5.2 Commercial

14.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.2.6.1 Offline

14.10.2.6.2 Online

14.10.3 France

14.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.3.1.1 One-sided

14.10.3.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.3.2.1 LED

14.10.3.2.2 LCD

14.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.3.3.1 Indoor

14.10.3.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.3.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.3.4.3 Insert

14.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.3.5.1 Residential

14.10.3.5.2 Commercial

14.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.3.6.1 Offline

14.10.3.6.2 Online

14.10.4 Russia

14.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.4.1.1 One-sided

14.10.4.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.4.2.1 LED

14.10.4.2.2 LCD

14.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.4.3.1 Indoor

14.10.4.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.4.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.4.4.3 Insert

14.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.4.5.1 Residential

14.10.4.5.2 Commercial

14.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.4.6.1 Offline

14.10.4.6.2 Online

14.10.5 Spain

14.10.5.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.5.1.1 One-sided

14.10.5.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.5.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.5.2.1 LED

14.10.5.2.2 LCD

14.10.5.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.5.3.1 Indoor

14.10.5.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.5.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.5.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.5.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.5.4.3 Insert

14.10.5.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.5.5.1 Residential

14.10.5.5.2 Commercial

14.10.5.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.5.6.1 Offline

14.10.5.6.2 Online

14.10.6 Italy

14.10.6.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.6.1.1 One-sided

14.10.6.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.6.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.6.2.1 LED

14.10.6.2.2 LCD

14.10.6.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.6.3.1 Indoor

14.10.6.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.6.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.6.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.6.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.6.4.3 Insert

14.10.6.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.6.5.1 Residential

14.10.6.5.2 Commercial

14.10.6.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.6.6.1 Offline

14.10.6.6.2 Online

14.10.7 Rest of Europe

14.10.7.1 Segmentation By Category

14.10.7.1.1 One-sided

14.10.7.1.2 Two-sided

14.10.7.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

14.10.7.2.1 LED

14.10.7.2.2 LCD

14.10.7.3 Segmentation By Application

14.10.7.3.1 Indoor

14.10.7.3.2 Outdoor

14.10.7.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

14.10.7.4.1 Wall Mounted

14.10.7.4.2 Free Standing

14.10.7.4.3 Insert

14.10.7.5 Segmentation By End User

14.10.7.5.1 Residential

14.10.7.5.2 Commercial

14.10.7.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

14.10.7.6.1 Offline

14.10.7.6.2 Online

Chapter 15. Asia Pacific Market

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

15.2.1 Market Drivers

15.2.2 Market Restraints

15.2.3 Market Opportunities

15.2.4 Market Challenges

15.2.5 Market Trends

15.2.6 State of Competition

15.2.7 Market Consolidation

15.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

15.3 Product Life Cycle

15.4 Segmentation By Category

15.4.1 One-sided

15.4.2 Two-sided

15.5 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.5.1 LED

15.5.2 LCD

15.6 Segmentation By Application

15.6.1 Indoor

15.6.2 Outdoor

15.7 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.7.1 Wall Mounted

15.7.2 Free Standing

15.7.3 Insert

15.8 Segmentation By End User

15.8.1 Residential

15.8.2 Commercial

15.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

15.9.1 Offline

15.9.2 Online

15.10 Segmentation By Country

15.10.1 China

15.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category

15.10.1.1.1 One-sided

15.10.1.1.2 Two-sided

15.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.10.1.2.1 LED

15.10.1.2.2 LCD

15.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application

15.10.1.3.1 Indoor

15.10.1.3.2 Outdoor

15.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted

15.10.1.4.2 Free Standing

15.10.1.4.3 Insert

15.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User

15.10.1.5.1 Residential

15.10.1.5.2 Commercial

15.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

15.10.1.6.1 Offline

15.10.1.6.2 Online

15.10.2 Japan

15.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category

15.10.2.1.1 One-sided

15.10.2.1.2 Two-sided

15.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.10.2.2.1 LED

15.10.2.2.2 LCD

15.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application

15.10.2.3.1 Indoor

15.10.2.3.2 Outdoor

15.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted

15.10.2.4.2 Free Standing

15.10.2.4.3 Insert

15.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User

15.10.2.5.1 Residential

15.10.2.5.2 Commercial

15.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

15.10.2.6.1 Offline

15.10.2.6.2 Online

15.10.3 India

15.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category

15.10.3.1.1 One-sided

15.10.3.1.2 Two-sided

15.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.10.3.2.1 LED

15.10.3.2.2 LCD

15.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application

15.10.3.3.1 Indoor

15.10.3.3.2 Outdoor

15.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted

15.10.3.4.2 Free Standing

15.10.3.4.3 Insert

15.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User

15.10.3.5.1 Residential

15.10.3.5.2 Commercial

15.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

15.10.3.6.1 Offline

15.10.3.6.2 Online

15.10.4 South Korea

15.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category

15.10.4.1.1 One-sided

15.10.4.1.2 Two-sided

15.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.10.4.2.1 LED

15.10.4.2.2 LCD

15.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application

15.10.4.3.1 Indoor

15.10.4.3.2 Outdoor

15.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted

15.10.4.4.2 Free Standing

15.10.4.4.3 Insert

15.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User

15.10.4.5.1 Residential

15.10.4.5.2 Commercial

15.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

15.10.4.6.1 Offline

15.10.4.6.2 Online

15.10.5 Singapore

15.10.5.1 Segmentation By Category

15.10.5.1.1 One-sided

15.10.5.1.2 Two-sided

15.10.5.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.10.5.2.1 LED

15.10.5.2.2 LCD

15.10.5.3 Segmentation By Application

15.10.5.3.1 Indoor

15.10.5.3.2 Outdoor

15.10.5.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.10.5.4.1 Wall Mounted

15.10.5.4.2 Free Standing

15.10.5.4.3 Insert

15.10.5.5 Segmentation By End User

15.10.5.5.1 Residential

15.10.5.5.2 Commercial

15.10.5.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

15.10.5.6.1 Offline

15.10.5.6.2 Online

15.10.6 Malaysia

15.10.6.1 Segmentation By Category

15.10.6.1.1 One-sided

15.10.6.1.2 Two-sided

15.10.6.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

15.10.6.2.1 LED

15.10.6.2.2 LCD

15.10.6.3 Segmentation By Application

15.10.6.3.1 Indoor

15.10.6.3.2 Outdoor

15.10.6.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

15.10.6.4.1 Wall Mounted

15.10.6.4.2 Free Standing

15.10.6.4.3 Insert

15.10.6.5 Segmentation By End User

Companies Featured

Glen Dimplex Group

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Wolf Steel Ltd.

Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

Stovax Heating Group

Modern Flames

Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

Real Flame

British Fires Ltd.

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