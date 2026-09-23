Canada Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Poised For Growth As Capacity, Production And Operating Efficiency Trends Unlock Opportunities Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's ABS market is gaining momentum as automotive, electronics and construction demand rises, supported by higher incomes, population growth and supply-chain recovery.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis: Capacity By Company, Capacity By Location, Production By Company, Operating Efficiency, Capacity By Process, 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada's Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) demand reached 60.2 thousand tonnes in 2020 and is projected to increase to 97.7 thousand tonnes by 2030. The Canada Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.62% through 2030, supported by rising consumption across the automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction industries.

Growth in Canada's automotive sector is expected to remain a key driver of ABS demand during the forecast period. The material's widespread use in vehicle components, electrical equipment, electronic products, consumer appliances, and construction applications continues to strengthen its position in the Canadian market. Rising per capita income, population growth, urban development, and ongoing construction activity are also anticipated to support long-term market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected Canada's economy and disrupted the domestic ABS supply chain. Temporary manufacturing shutdowns, transportation restrictions, reduced industrial activity, and interruptions to imports and exports constrained market performance. While pharmaceutical and healthcare operations remained active, many non-essential industries experienced lower production and limited distribution. Following these disruptions, the Canada ABS market began to stabilize and is expected to record steady growth through 2030 as manufacturing, trade, and downstream demand continue to recover.

The Canada Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market report provides detailed demand and supply analysis through a cloud-based platform. The subscription includes one year of access, quarterly updates, and near-real-time coverage of significant industry developments. Updates address new plant announcements, capacity additions, plant shutdowns, temporary supply or demand disruptions, corporate transactions, market news, and other developments affecting the Canadian ABS industry.

Years Considered for the Canada ABS Market Analysis



Historical period: 2015-2019

Base year: 2020

Estimated year: 2021 Forecast period: 2022-2030

The report is delivered through an online digital platform and includes a one-year subscription with quarterly market updates.

Key Report Deliverables



Installed capacity by company: Analysis of national ABS production capacity and the individual capacities of leading market participants.

Installed capacity by location: Assessment of ABS capacity across production locations in Canada.

Installed capacity by process: Review of capacity based on the manufacturing processes used by producers.

Installed capacity by technology: Evaluation of the technologies used to manufacture Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene.

Production by company: Analysis of actual ABS output from individual producers.

Operating efficiency by company: Assessment of plant utilization and operating performance among producers.

Demand by end use: Examination of ABS demand across automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, appliances, and other end-user industries.

Demand by sales channel: Analysis of ABS sales through major distribution and procurement channels.

Demand by region: Regional evaluation of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene consumption across Canada.

Country-wise exports: Review of Canadian ABS exports by destination market.

Country-wise imports: Analysis of Canadian ABS imports by source country.

Demand and supply gap: Country-level assessment of the balance between ABS availability and consumption.

Market share of leading players: Competitive analysis based on the revenue shares of prominent companies. News and deals: Coverage of historical and current transactions, investments, partnerships, and other developments in the ABS market.

The market study is developed through primary research involving Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers. The findings are subsequently validated through extensive secondary research to improve data accuracy and provide a reliable assessment of market size, production, trade, competitive positioning, demand trends, and growth opportunities.

With comprehensive coverage of Canada ABS market demand, supply, capacity, imports, exports, end-use consumption, and competitive activity, the report supports manufacturers, investors, suppliers, distributors, and strategic decision-makers seeking actionable intelligence on the Canadian Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene industry through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Canada Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Production, By Company

1.5. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.6. Country-Wise Import

1.7. Country-Wise Export

1.8. Demand-Supply Gap

2. Canada Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. By End Use (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Household & Construction, Potential New Appliances, Others)

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct Company sale, Direct Import, Distributors & Traders, Retailers)

2.4. By Region

2.5. By Company Share of Leading Players

3. News & Deals

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