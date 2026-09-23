Thailand EVA Market Outlook To 2030: Thailand Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Forecast To Reach 144.42 Thousand Tonnes By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thailand's EVA market is rebounding as tourism boosts packaged food demand, while footwear, packaging, and food and beverage applications create investment opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, Grade, Application, End Use, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market recorded demand of 84.91 thousand tonnes in 2020 and is projected to reach 144.42 thousand tonnes by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.62% through 2030, supported by increasing consumption across the footwear, packaging, and food and beverage industries.

The footwear industry represents an important source of EVA demand in Thailand, driven by the material's extensive use in footwear components and manufacturing applications. Packaging is also expected to contribute significantly to Thailand EVA market growth, particularly as demand for flexible and protective packaging solutions increases across consumer-oriented industries.

Thailand's food and beverage sector provides an additional growth avenue for the ethylene vinyl acetate market. Rising consumption of packaged food products is anticipated to support demand for EVA films and associated packaging materials. The country's tourism industry is closely connected to this trend, as domestic and international visitor expenditure stimulates demand for packaged foods, beverages, footwear, and other consumer products.

The COVID-19 outbreak caused substantial disruption to Thailand's economy and EVA industry in 2020. Tourism activity declined sharply, production facilities experienced shutdowns, and several market participants temporarily suspended operations to protect employee health and comply with government regulations. These conditions affected industrial output, supply chains, and downstream demand.

As production facilities restore operations and downstream industries regain momentum, Thailand's ethylene vinyl acetate market is expected to return to steady growth. Improving tourism activity, renewed manufacturing output, and prospective investment across end-use sectors are forecast to strengthen EVA consumption through 2030. New capacity developments, operating-rate improvements, and changes in domestic supply will remain important factors influencing the market outlook.

Thailand EVA Market Intelligence Subscription

The subscription provides one year of access to Thailand ethylene vinyl acetate market demand and supply analysis through a cloud-based digital platform. Market data is updated on a near-real-time basis to capture relevant industry developments, including new plant announcements, capacity additions, plant shutdowns, temporary demand or supply disruptions, corporate transactions, market news, and other developments affecting the Thailand EVA industry.

Years Considered for the Analysis



Historical period: 2015-2019

Base year: 2020

Estimated year: 2021 Forecast period: 2022-2030

The report is delivered through an online digital platform and includes a one-year subscription with quarterly updates.

Report Deliverables



Installed capacity by company: Regional installed capacity and the individual capacities of leading market participants.

Installed capacity by location: Country-level analysis of EVA production capacity.

Installed capacity by process: Capacity assessment segmented by production process.

Installed capacity by technology: Analysis of the technologies used to manufacture ethylene vinyl acetate.

Production by company: Actual production volumes reported or estimated for individual producers.

Operating efficiency by company: Assessment of plant utilization and operating performance.

Demand by end use: EVA demand and sales across footwear, packaging, food and beverage, and other end-user industries.

Demand by sales channel: Market demand segmented by relevant distribution and sales channels.

Demand by region: EVA demand and sales across different regions of Thailand.

Demand and supply gap: Country-level comparison of EVA consumption and available supply.

Market share of leading players: Revenue-share analysis of prominent companies operating in the market. News and deals: Coverage of historical and current market news, investments, partnerships, transactions, and other strategic developments.

Research Methodology

The Thailand ethylene vinyl acetate market analysis is developed through primary research involving EVA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers. The findings are supported by extensive secondary research and cross-validation to improve the accuracy and reliability of capacity, production, demand, supply, operating-rate, and market-share data.

The resulting analysis provides manufacturers, investors, suppliers, distributors, and other industry stakeholders with actionable insight into Thailand EVA market trends, competitive positioning, supply-demand dynamics, and growth opportunities through 2030.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Thailand Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Production By Company

1.5. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.6. Country Wise Exports

1.7. Country Wise Imports

1.8. Demand & Supply Gap

2. Thailand Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Demand By Grade (Below 18% VA, 18% VA, 28% VA, Above 28% VA)

2.2. Demand By Application (Solar Cell Encapsulation, Adhesives, Film, Foam, Wires and Cables, Others)

2.3. Demand By End Use (Renewable Energy, Packaging, Agriculture, Footwear, Electrical and Electronics, Others)

2.4. Demand By Region

2.5. Company Share of Leading Players

3. News & Deals

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