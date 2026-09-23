UK Advanced Battery Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Fueled By EV Adoption, Energy Storage Demand And Domestic Manufacturing Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV mandates, renewable grid storage and gigafactory investment are driving demand, creating opportunities in LFP, solid-state, sodium-ion, recycling and domestic supply chains.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UK Advanced Battery Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK advanced battery market is forecast to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2026 to USD 13.5 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%. Market expansion is being supported by electric vehicle mandates, renewable energy integration, domestic battery manufacturing and government investment in critical mineral processing and workforce development.

The sector is becoming central to the UK's decarbonisation and industrial strategy. More than £2 billion in government funding has been committed through 2030 to strengthen domestic battery production, research and supply chain resilience. The Faraday Institution projects that the UK could require six gigafactories, each producing 20 GWh annually, by 2030. However, financing, construction timelines, workforce availability and imported raw material dependence remain significant considerations.

Electric Vehicle Demand Drives UK Battery Market Growth

Electric vehicle adoption is the most immediate source of advanced battery demand. The Vehicle Emissions Trading Scheme set a 22% battery electric vehicle sales target for 2024, rising toward 80% by 2030. These requirements are increasing procurement of high-density lithium-ion battery packs by automotive manufacturers serving the UK market.

The transition away from internal combustion engine vehicles is expected to create an annual battery demand floor of approximately 80 GWh. Nissan's Sunderland operations, Jaguar Land Rover's electrification programme and Tata's planned Somerset gigafactory are helping anchor the development of a domestic automotive battery supply chain.

Battery Energy Storage Creates Additional Demand

Renewable energy integration is another major growth catalyst. Wind and solar accounted for approximately 30% of UK electricity generation in 2023, increasing the requirement for battery energy storage systems supporting frequency response, peak management and reduced renewable energy curtailment.

National Grid procurement programmes and the British Energy Security Strategy are generating opportunities for lithium iron phosphate batteries, flow batteries and other utility-scale storage technologies. Forecast grid storage demand of 6 GWh by 2040, alongside ongoing utility tenders, indicates sustained market potential beyond the automotive sector.

Government Funding Supports Domestic Battery Manufacturing

Public investment through the Automotive Transformation Fund, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre and Critical Minerals Strategy is accelerating manufacturing and research capacity. A £38 million investment in cathode precursor scaling at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre is intended to reduce reliance on imported materials and support longer-term supply agreements.

In May 2025, AESC Group secured £1 billion for the expansion of its Sunderland gigafactory. The project is expected to add 6 GWh of annual capacity, supporting batteries for approximately 100,000 additional electric vehicles each year. Funding for advanced materials centres and battery technician apprenticeships is also addressing technology validation and workforce requirements.

Supply Chain and Workforce Constraints

East Asian supply chain concentration remains the principal structural challenge for the UK advanced battery industry. China accounts for approximately 85% of global battery cell production and 90% of precursor refining. The UK imports around £1.8 billion of lithium-ion batteries annually, with approximately half sourced from China, leaving buyers exposed to commodity price volatility, geopolitical disruption and trade policy changes.

Workforce availability is another constraint. The Faraday Institution estimates a potential shortage of approximately 35,000 gigafactory workers by 2030. Production yields for next-generation solid-state batteries also remain below levels required for broad commercial adoption, while domestic critical mineral projects, including Cornish lithium initiatives, have yet to reach sufficient scale to offset imports materially.

Technology and Application Outlook

Lithium-ion batteries represent approximately 60% of UK deployments. Nickel manganese cobalt batteries remain important for automotive applications, while lithium iron phosphate technology is gaining market share in grid storage, hybrid vehicles and other cost-sensitive uses. Solid-state batteries are a strategic research priority, supported by Faraday Institution funding and development activity from UK technology companies.

Sodium-ion batteries are being assessed for lower-cost stationary energy storage and could capture up to 5 GWh of utility tenders by 2028. Nickel-metal hydride batteries continue to serve hybrid electric vehicle applications where established durability and operating performance remain important.

Automotive applications account for approximately 70% of UK battery volume, led by battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles. Energy storage systems are forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment. Consumer electronics, industrial motive power, medical devices, aerospace and defence provide additional demand. Systems rated above 200 Ah lead the market by value because of their use in vehicles and utility-scale storage projects.

Competitive Landscape

Envision AESC anchors UK cell manufacturing through its Sunderland gigafactory and planned expansion to approximately 8 GWh of total annual capacity. Tata is advancing a Somerset gigafactory programme targeting 40 GWh of output, while UK-based companies are developing cathode materials, recycling technologies and next-generation battery chemistries.

Altilium's March 2025 scale-up of EcoCathode NMC 811 pouch cells using recycled materials at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre represents progress in circular battery production. Global suppliers, including LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, continue to address domestic capacity gaps in premium automotive and consumer electronics applications.

Strategic Outlook

The UK advanced battery market is positioned for policy-backed growth through 2031. Electric vehicle targets, utility-scale battery storage procurement and gigafactory investment will remain the primary expansion drivers. The market's long-term competitiveness will depend on faster manufacturing capacity deployment, stronger critical mineral processing, increased battery recycling and effective workforce development.

Key Benefits of the UK Advanced Battery Market Report



Market analysis covering customer segments, industry verticals, policy developments and regional opportunities

Assessment of electric vehicle, energy storage and industrial battery demand

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, strategies and market positioning

Analysis of growth drivers, supply chain risks and emerging battery technologies Actionable recommendations for market entry, investment and geographic expansion

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Revenue forecasts across technologies, applications, capacities and end-use segments

Analysis of growth opportunities, regulatory policies, supply chains and market challenges

Competitive positioning, company strategies and market share evaluation Company profiles covering products, financial performance and recent developments

The report supports startups, research institutions, consultants, small and medium-sized enterprises and large organisations evaluating product demand, capital investment, regulatory exposure, market entry, geographic expansion and new revenue opportunities in the UK advanced battery market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. UNITED KINGDOM ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lithium-ion Batteries

5.3. Lead-acid Batteries

5.4. Solid-state Batteries

5.5. Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

5.6. Flow Batteries

5.7. Sodium-ion Batteries

5.8. Others

6. UNITED KINGDOM ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY CAPACITY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Low Capacity (< 50 Ah)

6.3. Medium Capacity (50-200 Ah)

6.4. High Capacity (>200 Ah)

7. UNITED KINGDOM ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY MATERIAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cathode Material

7.3. Anode Material

7.4. Others

8. UNITED KINGDOM ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.2.1. Electric Vehicles

8.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.2.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3. Energy Storage Systems

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Commercial & Industrial

8.3.3. Utility-scale

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.5. Industrial

8.5.1. Motive Power

8.5.2. Stationary

8.6. Medical

8.7. Aerospace & Defense

8.8. Others

9. UNITED KINGDOM ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. OEM

9.3. Aftermarket

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Johnson Matthey

11.2. Ilika plc

11.3. OXIS Energy

11.4. LG Energy Solution Ltd.

11.5. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

11.6. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

11.7. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

11.8. Tesla, Inc.

11.9. Nexeon Ltd.

12. APPENDIX

12.1. Currency

12.2. Assumptions

12.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

12.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

12.5. Research Methodology

12.6. Abbreviations

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

Companies Featured



Johnson Matthey

Ilika plc

OXIS Energy

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Tesla, Inc. Nexeon Ltd.

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