Global CAM Software Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2032 As Cloud Adoption, Automation And Smart Manufacturing Accelerate
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Deployment Mode, Software Type, Manufacturing Process, End-User Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry 4.0 adoption, CNC automation, artificial intelligence and demand for precision engineering are accelerating global CAM software market growth.
The global computer-aided manufacturing software market is estimated at $2.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $5.49 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by increasing manufacturing automation, wider adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and continued investment in digitally connected production environments.
Computer-aided manufacturing software is becoming an essential component of modern production strategies as manufacturers pursue greater accuracy, productivity and operational resilience. Integration with computer-aided design, product lifecycle management, manufacturing execution systems and Industrial Internet of Things platforms is strengthening digital workflows across design, engineering and production. Artificial intelligence, machine connectivity and real-time production data are also advancing simulation, collision detection, toolpath optimization and closed-loop process improvement.
Key Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Insights
- North America led the global computer-aided manufacturing software market with a 33.39% revenue share in 2024. The U.S. market is expected to remain the largest in North America and reach $1.25 billion by 2032. On-premise deployment represented 63.74% of the European market's revenue in 2024. Integrated software is projected to account for 45.22% of Asia Pacific market revenue by 2032. Milling was the leading manufacturing process in 2024, capturing a 30.12% revenue share. The North American automotive segment is projected to reach $434.86 million by 2032. Cloud-based and software-as-a-service solutions generated 36% of global market revenue in 2024. Standalone CAM software accounted for 37% of market revenue in 2024.
Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities
Industry 4.0 initiatives and smart factory investments remain major drivers of CAM software demand. The growing complexity of manufactured components, expansion of multi-axis and five-axis CNC machining, and increasing automation intensity are encouraging companies to invest in advanced programming and production optimization tools. Demand is particularly strong in automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial machinery, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, and energy and utilities.
Cloud-native and SaaS CAM platforms represent a significant market opportunity, particularly among small and mid-sized manufacturers, job shops and distributed engineering teams. These platforms can support collaboration, system scalability and more frequent software updates while reducing dependence on extensive on-site technology infrastructure. Growth in additive manufacturing, hybrid production and advanced machining is also broadening the addressable market for CAM software providers.
Market expansion may be constrained by high total ownership costs, uncertain returns on investment, workforce skill shortages and complex implementation requirements. Interoperability between software platforms and manufacturing equipment remains another concern. As production environments become more connected, manufacturers must also address cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks.
Deployment and Software Type Outlook
On-premise platforms continue to hold a substantial market position, particularly among large manufacturers that require extensive control over production data, integrations and security. However, cloud-based CAM software is gaining momentum among companies seeking scalable access, remote collaboration and lower initial infrastructure requirements.
Integrated CAM platforms are expected to benefit from demand for connected design-to-manufacturing workflows. Standalone solutions remain important for specialized machining operations and manufacturers requiring compatibility with multiple CAD systems and CNC machine configurations. Their deployment flexibility and focused functionality continue to support adoption across job shops and small and mid-sized enterprises.
Regional Market Outlook
North America is expected to maintain a leading position due to advanced manufacturing capabilities, high research and development spending, established software providers and early adoption of automation technologies. The United States and Canada are generating demand across automotive, aerospace, electronics and precision engineering applications.
Europe is projected to record substantial growth as manufacturers in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and other industrial markets invest in digital transformation. Strict quality, compliance and sustainability requirements are supporting the use of advanced CAM solutions in aerospace, automotive, heavy machinery and precision manufacturing.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer strong growth opportunities through expanding manufacturing capacity, government-supported smart factory initiatives and continued installation of CNC machinery. China, Japan, India and South Korea are among the principal markets, supported by demand from electronics, aerospace, automotive and heavy industry. The LAMEA market is also expected to expand as manufacturing modernization, economic diversification and foreign investment increase adoption in Brazil, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa.
Competitive Landscape
The computer-aided manufacturing software market is moderately concentrated, with multinational technology companies competing alongside specialized providers. Acquisitions, partnerships and industry collaborations are among the principal strategies used to expand product capabilities, strengthen machine-tool integrations and address industry-specific production requirements.
Companies profiled in the market include:
- Autodesk, Inc. Dassault Systemes SE Hexagon AB Siemens AG 3D Systems Corporation PTC Inc. OPEN MIND Technologies AG ESI Group, a Keysight Technologies company CNC Software LLC, Mastercam, a Sandvik company SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected near-term CAM software demand as lockdowns, supply chain disruption and reduced capital expenditure delayed technology investments in automotive, aerospace and other discrete manufacturing sectors. Hardware-dependent and on-premise projects experienced particular pressure. At the same time, the pandemic accelerated remote programming, cloud collaboration, digital-twin simulation and virtual workforce training. These changes strengthened longer-term demand for connected and flexible design-to-production workflows as manufacturing activity recovered.
Market Segmentation
The computer-aided manufacturing software market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise and cloud-based or SaaS solutions. Software categories include integrated, standalone and cloud platforms. Manufacturing processes covered include milling, multi-axis and five-axis machining, turning, drilling and additive manufacturing.
End-user industries include automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial machinery, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, and energy and utilities. The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
Continued investment in smart manufacturing, AI-assisted production, cloud-based engineering and advanced CNC machining is expected to strengthen the role of CAM software in global manufacturing. Providers that deliver secure integration, scalable deployment and industry-specific capabilities are positioned to benefit as manufacturers modernize operations through 2032.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Deployment Mode
1.4.2 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Software Type
1.4.3 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Manufacturing Process
1.4.4 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by End-User Industry
1.4.5 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market at a Glance
2.1 Key Highlights
Chapter 3. Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraints
3.2.3 Market Opportunities
3.2.4 Market Challenges
Chapter 4. Market Trends - Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
Chapter 5. State of Competition - Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
Chapter 6. Market Consolidation Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
Chapter 7. Key Customer Criteria - Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software Market
Chapter 8. Product Life Cycle Analysis - Compute Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software Market -(Global & Regional)
Chapter 9. Value Chain Analysis of Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
Chapter 10. Competition Analysis - Global
10.1 Market Share Analysis, 2024
10.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 11. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
11.1 Global On-premise Market by Region
11.2 Global Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Region
Chapter 12. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
12.1 Global Integrated Market by Region
12.2 Global Standalone Market by Region
12.3 Global Cloud Market by Region
Chapter 13. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
13.1 Global Milling Market by Region
13.2 Global Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Region
13.3 Global Turning Market by Region
13.4 Global Drilling Market by Region
13.5 Global Additive Manufacturing Market by Region
Chapter 14. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
14.1 Global Automotive Market by Region
14.2 Global Aerospace & Defence Market by Region
14.3 Global Industrial Machinery Market by Region
14.4 Global Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Region
14.5 Global Medical Devices Market by Region
14.6 Global Energy and Utilities Market by Region
Chapter 15. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Region
15.1 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
15.2.1 Market Drivers
15.2.2 Market Restraints
15.2.3 Market Opportunities
15.2.4 Market Challenges
15.2.5 Market Trends - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.2.6 State of Competition - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.2.7 Market Consolidation - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.2.8 Key Customer Criteria - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.2.9 North America -Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC
15.2.10 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.2.10.1 North America On-premise Market by Region
15.2.10.2 North America Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Region
15.2.11 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.2.11.1 North America Integrated Market by Country
15.2.11.2 North America Standalone Market by Country
15.2.11.3 North America Cloud Market by Country
15.2.12 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.2.12.1 North America Milling Market by Country
15.2.12.2 North America Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country
15.2.12.3 North America Turning Market by Country
15.2.12.4 North America Drilling Market by Country
15.2.12.5 North America Additive Manufacturing Market by Country
15.2.13 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.2.13.1 North America Automotive Market by Country
15.2.13.2 North America Aerospace & Defence Market by Country
15.2.13.3 North America Industrial Machinery Market by Country
15.2.13.4 North America Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country
15.2.13.5 North America Medical Devices Market by Country
15.2.13.6 North America Energy and Utilities Market by Country
15.2.14 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country
15.2.14.1 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.2.14.1.1 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.2.14.1.2 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.2.14.1.3 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.2.14.1.4 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.2.14.2 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.2.14.2.1 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.2.14.2.2 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.2.14.2.3 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.2.14.2.4 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.2.14.3 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.2.14.3.1 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.2.14.3.2 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.2.14.3.3 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.2.14.3.4 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.2.14.4 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.2.14.4.1 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.2.14.4.2 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.2.14.4.3 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.2.14.4.4 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.3 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4 Key Factors Impacting the Market
15.4.1 Market Drivers
15.4.2 Market Restraints
15.4.3 Market Opportunities
15.4.4 Market Challenges
15.4.5 Market Trends - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.6 State of Competition - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.7 Market Consolidation - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.8 Key Customer Criteria - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.9 Europe -Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC
15.4.10 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode On-Premises
15.4.10.1 Europe On-premise Market by Country
15.4.10.2 Europe Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Country
15.4.11 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.11.1 Europe Integrated Market by Country
15.4.11.2 Europe Standalone Market by Country
15.4.11.3 Europe Cloud Market by Country
15.4.12 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.12.1 Europe Milling Market by Country
15.4.12.2 Europe Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country
15.4.12.3 Europe Turning Market by Country
15.4.12.4 Europe Drilling Market by Country
15.4.12.5 Europe Additive Manufacturing Market by Country
15.4.13 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.13.1 Europe Automotive Market by Country
15.4.13.2 Europe Aerospace & Defence Market by Country
15.4.13.3 Europe Industrial Machinery Market by Country
15.4.13.4 Europe Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country
15.4.13.5 Europe Medical Devices Market by Country
15.4.13.6 Europe Energy and Utilities Market by Country
15.4.14 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country
15.4.14.1 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.1.1 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.1.2 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.1.3 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.1.4 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.14.2 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.2.1 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.2.2 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.2.3 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.2.4 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.14.3 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.3.1 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.3.2 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.3.3 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.3.4 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.14.4 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.4.1 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.4.2 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.4.3 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.4.4 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.14.5 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.5.1 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.5.2 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.5.3 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.5.4 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.14.6 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.6.1 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.6.2 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.6.3 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.6.4 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.4.14.7 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.4.14.7.1 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.4.14.7.2 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.4.14.7.3 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.4.14.7.4 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.5 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6 Key Factors Impacting the Market
15.6.1 Market Drivers
15.6.2 Market Restraints
15.6.3 Market Opportunities
15.6.4 Market Challenges
15.6.5 Market Trends - Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.6.6 State of Competition - Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.6.7 Market Consolidation -Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.6.8 Key Customer Criteria - Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.6.9 Asia Pacific -Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC
15.6.10 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.10.1 Asia Pacific On-premise Market by Country
15.6.10.2 Asia Pacific Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Country
15.6.11 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.11.1 Asia Pacific Integrated Market by Country
15.6.11.2 Asia Pacific Standalone Market by Country
15.6.11.3 Asia Pacific Cloud Market by Country
15.6.12 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.12.1 Asia Pacific Milling Market by Country
15.6.12.2 Asia Pacific Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country
15.6.12.3 Asia Pacific Turning Market by Country
15.6.12.4 Asia Pacific Drilling Market by Country
15.6.12.5 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing Market by Country
15.6.13 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.13.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Market by Country
15.6.13.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defence Market by Country
15.6.13.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Machinery Market by Country
15.6.13.4 Asia Pacific Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country
15.6.13.5 Asia Pacific Medical Devices Market by Country
15.6.13.6 Asia Pacific Energy and Utilities Market by Country
15.6.14 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country
15.6.14.1 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.1.1 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.1.2 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.1.3 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.1.4 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.14.2 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.2.1 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.2.2 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.2.3 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.2.4 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.14.3 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.3.1 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.3.2 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.3.3 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.3.4 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.14.4 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.4.1 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.4.2 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.4.3 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.4.4 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.14.5 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.5.1 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.5.2 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.5.3 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.5.4 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.14.6 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.6.1 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.6.2 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.6.3 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.6.4 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.6.14.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.6.14.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.6.14.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.6.14.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.6.14.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.7 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8 Key Factors Impacting the Market
15.8.1 Market Drivers
15.8.2 Market Restraints
15.8.3 Market Opportunities
15.8.4 Market Challenges
15.8.5 Market Trends - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.8.6 State of Competition - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.8.7 Market Consolidation - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.8.8 Key Customer Criteria - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software
15.8.9 LAMEA - Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC
15.8.10 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.10.1 LAMEA On-premise Market by Country
15.8.10.2 LAMEA Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Country
15.8.11 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.11.1 LAMEA Integrated Market by Country
15.8.11.2 LAMEA Standalone Market by Country
15.8.11.3 LAMEA Cloud Market by Country
15.8.12 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.12.1 LAMEA Milling Market by Country
15.8.12.2 LAMEA Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country
15.8.12.3 LAMEA Turning Market by Country
15.8.12.4 LAMEA Drilling Market by Country
15.8.12.5 LAMEA Additive Manufacturing Market by Country
15.8.13 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.13.1 LAMEA Automotive Market by Country
15.8.13.2 LAMEA Aerospace & Defence Market by Country
15.8.13.3 LAMEA Industrial Machinery Market by Country
15.8.13.4 LAMEA Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country
15.8.13.5 LAMEA Medical Devices Market by Country
15.8.13.6 LAMEA Energy and Utilities Market by Country
15.8.14 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country
15.8.14.1 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.1.1 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.1.2 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.1.3 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.1.4 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.14.2 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.2.1 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.2.2 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.2.3 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.2.4 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.14.3 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.3.1 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.3.2 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.3.3 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.3.4 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.14.4 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.4.1 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.4.2 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.4.3 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.4.4 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.14.5 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.5.1 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.5.2 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.5.3 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.5.4 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.14.6 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.6.1 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.6.2 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.6.3 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.6.4 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
15.8.14.7 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
15.8.14.7.1 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode
15.8.14.7.2 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type
15.8.14.7.3 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process
15.8.14.7.4 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry
Chapter 16. Company Profiles
16.1 Autodesk, Inc.
16.1.1 Company Overview
16.1.2 Financial Analysis
16.1.3 Regional Analysis
16.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2 Dassault Systemes SE
16.2.1 Company Overview
16.2.2 Financial Analysis
16.2.3 Regional Analysis
16.2.4 Research & Development Expense
16.2.5 Recent Strategies and Developments
16.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
16.2.6 SWOT Analysis
16.3 Hexagon AB
16.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.2 Financial Analysis
16.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
16.3.4 Research & Development Expenses
16.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments
16.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
16.3.6 SWOT Analysis
16.4 Siemens AG
16.4.1 Company Overview
16.4.2 Financial Analysis
16.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
16.4.4 Research & Development Expense
16.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments
16.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
16.4.6 SWOT Analysis
16.5 3D Systems Corporation
16.5.1 Company Overview
16.5.2 Financial Analysis
16.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
16.5.4 Research & Development Expenses
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.6 PTC, Inc.
16.6.1 Company Overview
16.6.2 Financial Analysis
16.6.3 Regional Analysis
16.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
16.6.5 SWOT Analysis
16.7 OPEN MIND Technologies AG
16.7.1 Company Overview
16.8 ESI Group (Keysight Technologies, Inc.)
16.8.1 Company Overview
16.8.2 Financial Analysis
16.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
16.8.4 Research & Development Expenses
16.8.5 SWOT Analysis
16.9 CNC Software, LLC (Mastercam) (Sandvik AB)
16.9.1 Company Overview
16.9.1 Financial Analysis
16.9.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis
16.9.3 Research & Development Expenses
16.10. SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH
16.10.1 Company Overview
Chapter 17. Winning Imperatives of Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market
Companies Featured
- Autodesk, Inc. Dassault Systemes SE Hexagon AB Siemens AG 3D Systems Corporation PTC, Inc. OPEN MIND Technologies AG ESI Group (Keysight Technologies, Inc.) CNC Software, LLC (Mastercam) (Sandvik AB) SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH
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