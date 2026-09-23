Global CAM Software Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2032 As Cloud Adoption, Automation And Smart Manufacturing Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAM software is shifting toward AI-enabled, cloud-connected smart manufacturing, creating opportunities in SaaS, digital twins, advanced machining and Industry 4.0 integration.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Deployment Mode, Software Type, Manufacturing Process, End-User Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry 4.0 adoption, CNC automation, artificial intelligence and demand for precision engineering are accelerating global CAM software market growth.

The global computer-aided manufacturing software market is estimated at $2.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $5.49 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by increasing manufacturing automation, wider adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and continued investment in digitally connected production environments.

Computer-aided manufacturing software is becoming an essential component of modern production strategies as manufacturers pursue greater accuracy, productivity and operational resilience. Integration with computer-aided design, product lifecycle management, manufacturing execution systems and Industrial Internet of Things platforms is strengthening digital workflows across design, engineering and production. Artificial intelligence, machine connectivity and real-time production data are also advancing simulation, collision detection, toolpath optimization and closed-loop process improvement.

Key Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Insights



North America led the global computer-aided manufacturing software market with a 33.39% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to remain the largest in North America and reach $1.25 billion by 2032.

On-premise deployment represented 63.74% of the European market's revenue in 2024.

Integrated software is projected to account for 45.22% of Asia Pacific market revenue by 2032.

Milling was the leading manufacturing process in 2024, capturing a 30.12% revenue share.

The North American automotive segment is projected to reach $434.86 million by 2032.

Cloud-based and software-as-a-service solutions generated 36% of global market revenue in 2024. Standalone CAM software accounted for 37% of market revenue in 2024.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities

Industry 4.0 initiatives and smart factory investments remain major drivers of CAM software demand. The growing complexity of manufactured components, expansion of multi-axis and five-axis CNC machining, and increasing automation intensity are encouraging companies to invest in advanced programming and production optimization tools. Demand is particularly strong in automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial machinery, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, and energy and utilities.

Cloud-native and SaaS CAM platforms represent a significant market opportunity, particularly among small and mid-sized manufacturers, job shops and distributed engineering teams. These platforms can support collaboration, system scalability and more frequent software updates while reducing dependence on extensive on-site technology infrastructure. Growth in additive manufacturing, hybrid production and advanced machining is also broadening the addressable market for CAM software providers.

Market expansion may be constrained by high total ownership costs, uncertain returns on investment, workforce skill shortages and complex implementation requirements. Interoperability between software platforms and manufacturing equipment remains another concern. As production environments become more connected, manufacturers must also address cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks.

Deployment and Software Type Outlook

On-premise platforms continue to hold a substantial market position, particularly among large manufacturers that require extensive control over production data, integrations and security. However, cloud-based CAM software is gaining momentum among companies seeking scalable access, remote collaboration and lower initial infrastructure requirements.

Integrated CAM platforms are expected to benefit from demand for connected design-to-manufacturing workflows. Standalone solutions remain important for specialized machining operations and manufacturers requiring compatibility with multiple CAD systems and CNC machine configurations. Their deployment flexibility and focused functionality continue to support adoption across job shops and small and mid-sized enterprises.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to maintain a leading position due to advanced manufacturing capabilities, high research and development spending, established software providers and early adoption of automation technologies. The United States and Canada are generating demand across automotive, aerospace, electronics and precision engineering applications.

Europe is projected to record substantial growth as manufacturers in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and other industrial markets invest in digital transformation. Strict quality, compliance and sustainability requirements are supporting the use of advanced CAM solutions in aerospace, automotive, heavy machinery and precision manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer strong growth opportunities through expanding manufacturing capacity, government-supported smart factory initiatives and continued installation of CNC machinery. China, Japan, India and South Korea are among the principal markets, supported by demand from electronics, aerospace, automotive and heavy industry. The LAMEA market is also expected to expand as manufacturing modernization, economic diversification and foreign investment increase adoption in Brazil, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The computer-aided manufacturing software market is moderately concentrated, with multinational technology companies competing alongside specialized providers. Acquisitions, partnerships and industry collaborations are among the principal strategies used to expand product capabilities, strengthen machine-tool integrations and address industry-specific production requirements.

Companies profiled in the market include:



Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hexagon AB

Siemens AG

3D Systems Corporation

PTC Inc.

OPEN MIND Technologies AG

ESI Group, a Keysight Technologies company

CNC Software LLC, Mastercam, a Sandvik company SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected near-term CAM software demand as lockdowns, supply chain disruption and reduced capital expenditure delayed technology investments in automotive, aerospace and other discrete manufacturing sectors. Hardware-dependent and on-premise projects experienced particular pressure. At the same time, the pandemic accelerated remote programming, cloud collaboration, digital-twin simulation and virtual workforce training. These changes strengthened longer-term demand for connected and flexible design-to-production workflows as manufacturing activity recovered.

Market Segmentation

The computer-aided manufacturing software market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise and cloud-based or SaaS solutions. Software categories include integrated, standalone and cloud platforms. Manufacturing processes covered include milling, multi-axis and five-axis machining, turning, drilling and additive manufacturing.

End-user industries include automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial machinery, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, and energy and utilities. The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Continued investment in smart manufacturing, AI-assisted production, cloud-based engineering and advanced CNC machining is expected to strengthen the role of CAM software in global manufacturing. Providers that deliver secure integration, scalable deployment and industry-specific capabilities are positioned to benefit as manufacturers modernize operations through 2032.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.2 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Software Type

1.4.3 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Manufacturing Process

1.4.4 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by End-User Industry

1.4.5 Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges

Chapter 4. Market Trends - Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

Chapter 5. State of Competition - Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

Chapter 6. Market Consolidation Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

Chapter 7. Key Customer Criteria - Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software Market

Chapter 8. Product Life Cycle Analysis - Compute Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software Market -(Global & Regional)

Chapter 9. Value Chain Analysis of Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

Chapter 10. Competition Analysis - Global

10.1 Market Share Analysis, 2024

10.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 11. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

11.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

11.2 Global Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Region

Chapter 12. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

12.1 Global Integrated Market by Region

12.2 Global Standalone Market by Region

12.3 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 13. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

13.1 Global Milling Market by Region

13.2 Global Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Region

13.3 Global Turning Market by Region

13.4 Global Drilling Market by Region

13.5 Global Additive Manufacturing Market by Region

Chapter 14. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

14.1 Global Automotive Market by Region

14.2 Global Aerospace & Defence Market by Region

14.3 Global Industrial Machinery Market by Region

14.4 Global Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Region

14.5 Global Medical Devices Market by Region

14.6 Global Energy and Utilities Market by Region

Chapter 15. Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Region

15.1 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

15.2.1 Market Drivers

15.2.2 Market Restraints

15.2.3 Market Opportunities

15.2.4 Market Challenges

15.2.5 Market Trends - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.2.6 State of Competition - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.2.7 Market Consolidation - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.2.8 Key Customer Criteria - North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.2.9 North America -Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC

15.2.10 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.2.10.1 North America On-premise Market by Region

15.2.10.2 North America Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Region

15.2.11 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.2.11.1 North America Integrated Market by Country

15.2.11.2 North America Standalone Market by Country

15.2.11.3 North America Cloud Market by Country

15.2.12 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.2.12.1 North America Milling Market by Country

15.2.12.2 North America Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country

15.2.12.3 North America Turning Market by Country

15.2.12.4 North America Drilling Market by Country

15.2.12.5 North America Additive Manufacturing Market by Country

15.2.13 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.2.13.1 North America Automotive Market by Country

15.2.13.2 North America Aerospace & Defence Market by Country

15.2.13.3 North America Industrial Machinery Market by Country

15.2.13.4 North America Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country

15.2.13.5 North America Medical Devices Market by Country

15.2.13.6 North America Energy and Utilities Market by Country

15.2.14 North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country

15.2.14.1 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.2.14.1.1 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.2.14.1.2 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.2.14.1.3 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.2.14.1.4 US Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.2.14.2 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.2.14.2.1 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.2.14.2.2 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.2.14.2.3 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.2.14.2.4 Canada Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.2.14.3 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.2.14.3.1 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.2.14.3.2 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.2.14.3.3 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.2.14.3.4 Mexico Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.2.14.4 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.2.14.4.1 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.2.14.4.2 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.2.14.4.3 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.2.14.4.4 Rest of North America Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.3 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4 Key Factors Impacting the Market

15.4.1 Market Drivers

15.4.2 Market Restraints

15.4.3 Market Opportunities

15.4.4 Market Challenges

15.4.5 Market Trends - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.6 State of Competition - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.7 Market Consolidation - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.8 Key Customer Criteria - Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.9 Europe -Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC

15.4.10 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode On-Premises

15.4.10.1 Europe On-premise Market by Country

15.4.10.2 Europe Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Country

15.4.11 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.11.1 Europe Integrated Market by Country

15.4.11.2 Europe Standalone Market by Country

15.4.11.3 Europe Cloud Market by Country

15.4.12 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.12.1 Europe Milling Market by Country

15.4.12.2 Europe Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country

15.4.12.3 Europe Turning Market by Country

15.4.12.4 Europe Drilling Market by Country

15.4.12.5 Europe Additive Manufacturing Market by Country

15.4.13 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.13.1 Europe Automotive Market by Country

15.4.13.2 Europe Aerospace & Defence Market by Country

15.4.13.3 Europe Industrial Machinery Market by Country

15.4.13.4 Europe Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country

15.4.13.5 Europe Medical Devices Market by Country

15.4.13.6 Europe Energy and Utilities Market by Country

15.4.14 Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country

15.4.14.1 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.1.1 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.1.2 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.1.3 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.1.4 Germany Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.14.2 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.2.1 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.2.2 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.2.3 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.2.4 UK Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.14.3 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.3.1 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.3.2 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.3.3 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.3.4 France Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.14.4 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.4.1 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.4.2 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.4.3 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.4.4 Russia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.14.5 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.5.1 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.5.2 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.5.3 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.5.4 Spain Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.14.6 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.6.1 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.6.2 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.6.3 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.6.4 Italy Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.4.14.7 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.4.14.7.1 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.4.14.7.2 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.4.14.7.3 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.4.14.7.4 Rest of Europe Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.5 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6 Key Factors Impacting the Market

15.6.1 Market Drivers

15.6.2 Market Restraints

15.6.3 Market Opportunities

15.6.4 Market Challenges

15.6.5 Market Trends - Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.6.6 State of Competition - Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.6.7 Market Consolidation -Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.6.8 Key Customer Criteria - Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.6.9 Asia Pacific -Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC

15.6.10 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.10.1 Asia Pacific On-premise Market by Country

15.6.10.2 Asia Pacific Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Country

15.6.11 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.11.1 Asia Pacific Integrated Market by Country

15.6.11.2 Asia Pacific Standalone Market by Country

15.6.11.3 Asia Pacific Cloud Market by Country

15.6.12 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.12.1 Asia Pacific Milling Market by Country

15.6.12.2 Asia Pacific Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country

15.6.12.3 Asia Pacific Turning Market by Country

15.6.12.4 Asia Pacific Drilling Market by Country

15.6.12.5 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing Market by Country

15.6.13 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.13.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Market by Country

15.6.13.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defence Market by Country

15.6.13.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Machinery Market by Country

15.6.13.4 Asia Pacific Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country

15.6.13.5 Asia Pacific Medical Devices Market by Country

15.6.13.6 Asia Pacific Energy and Utilities Market by Country

15.6.14 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country

15.6.14.1 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.1.1 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.1.2 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.1.3 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.1.4 China Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.14.2 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.2.1 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.2.2 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.2.3 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.2.4 Japan Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.14.3 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.3.1 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.3.2 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.3.3 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.3.4 India Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.14.4 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.4.1 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.4.2 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.4.3 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.4.4 South Korea Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.14.5 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.5.1 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.5.2 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.5.3 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.5.4 Singapore Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.14.6 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.6.1 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.6.2 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.6.3 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.6.4 Malaysia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.6.14.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.6.14.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.6.14.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.6.14.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.6.14.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.7 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8 Key Factors Impacting the Market

15.8.1 Market Drivers

15.8.2 Market Restraints

15.8.3 Market Opportunities

15.8.4 Market Challenges

15.8.5 Market Trends - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.8.6 State of Competition - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.8.7 Market Consolidation - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.8.8 Key Customer Criteria - LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software

15.8.9 LAMEA - Computer Aided Manufacturing Software PLC

15.8.10 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.10.1 LAMEA On-premise Market by Country

15.8.10.2 LAMEA Cloud-based / SaaS Market by Country

15.8.11 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.11.1 LAMEA Integrated Market by Country

15.8.11.2 LAMEA Standalone Market by Country

15.8.11.3 LAMEA Cloud Market by Country

15.8.12 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.12.1 LAMEA Milling Market by Country

15.8.12.2 LAMEA Multi-Axis / 5-Axis Machining Market by Country

15.8.12.3 LAMEA Turning Market by Country

15.8.12.4 LAMEA Drilling Market by Country

15.8.12.5 LAMEA Additive Manufacturing Market by Country

15.8.13 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.13.1 LAMEA Automotive Market by Country

15.8.13.2 LAMEA Aerospace & Defence Market by Country

15.8.13.3 LAMEA Industrial Machinery Market by Country

15.8.13.4 LAMEA Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Country

15.8.13.5 LAMEA Medical Devices Market by Country

15.8.13.6 LAMEA Energy and Utilities Market by Country

15.8.14 LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Country

15.8.14.1 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.1.1 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.1.2 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.1.3 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.1.4 Brazil Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.14.2 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.2.1 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.2.2 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.2.3 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.2.4 Argentina Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.14.3 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.3.1 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.3.2 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.3.3 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.3.4 UAE Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.14.4 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.4.1 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.4.2 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.4.3 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.4.4 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.14.5 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.5.1 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.5.2 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.5.3 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.5.4 South Africa Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.14.6 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.6.1 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.6.2 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.6.3 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.6.4 Nigeria Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

15.8.14.7 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

15.8.14.7.1 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Deployment Mode

15.8.14.7.2 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Software Type

15.8.14.7.3 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by Manufacturing Process

15.8.14.7.4 Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market by End-User Industry

Chapter 16. Company Profiles

16.1 Autodesk, Inc.

16.1.1 Company Overview

16.1.2 Financial Analysis

16.1.3 Regional Analysis

16.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2 Dassault Systemes SE

16.2.1 Company Overview

16.2.2 Financial Analysis

16.2.3 Regional Analysis

16.2.4 Research & Development Expense

16.2.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

16.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

16.2.6 SWOT Analysis

16.3 Hexagon AB

16.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.2 Financial Analysis

16.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

16.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

16.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

16.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

16.3.6 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Siemens AG

16.4.1 Company Overview

16.4.2 Financial Analysis

16.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

16.4.4 Research & Development Expense

16.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

16.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

16.4.6 SWOT Analysis

16.5 3D Systems Corporation

16.5.1 Company Overview

16.5.2 Financial Analysis

16.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

16.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6 PTC, Inc.

16.6.1 Company Overview

16.6.2 Financial Analysis

16.6.3 Regional Analysis

16.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7 OPEN MIND Technologies AG

16.7.1 Company Overview

16.8 ESI Group (Keysight Technologies, Inc.)

16.8.1 Company Overview

16.8.2 Financial Analysis

16.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

16.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9 CNC Software, LLC (Mastercam) (Sandvik AB)

16.9.1 Company Overview

16.9.1 Financial Analysis

16.9.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

16.9.3 Research & Development Expenses

16.10. SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH

16.10.1 Company Overview

Chapter 17. Winning Imperatives of Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

Companies Featured



Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hexagon AB

Siemens AG

3D Systems Corporation

PTC, Inc.

OPEN MIND Technologies AG

ESI Group (Keysight Technologies, Inc.)

CNC Software, LLC (Mastercam) (Sandvik AB) SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH

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