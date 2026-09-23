Vietnam Cushioned Metal Chair Exports Guide 2023-2026: Unlock New Global Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's upholstered metal chair exports are expanding on hospitality, office and urban demand, creating sourcing and investment opportunities through competitive suppliers and trade access

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Metal Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Metal Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026 Connects Global Buyers with Leading Suppliers

The newly released Vietnam Metal Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026 provides international furniture buyers, hotel groups, office furniture brands, trading companies, and investment institutions with structured intelligence on Vietnam's upholstered metal chair industry. The guide is designed to help buyers identify reliable suppliers, evaluate export performance, and reduce the time required for market research and supplier matching.

Covering domestic manufacturers, foreign-invested producers, international brand distributors, and trading companies, the report profiles Vietnam's top 10 exporters of metal chairs with cushions. It includes company profiles, contact details, export volumes, export values, average prices, shipment origins, principal suppliers, and major export destinations. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen suppliers, organize contacts, compare export activity, and manage sourcing projects efficiently.

Vietnam Upholstered Metal Chair Industry Overview

Vietnam's upholstered metal chair industry has expanded steadily, supported by growing demand from residential, hospitality, restaurant, commercial, and office markets. Urbanization, rising purchasing power, and continued development of hotels, restaurant chains, offices, and public facilities have increased demand for durable, comfortable, easy-to-maintain, and design-focused seating.

The country has also strengthened its position as an international furniture manufacturing and sourcing center. Vietnamese upholstered metal chairs are increasingly supplied to customers in the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Southeast Asia, particularly for hospitality, catering, office, education, and public-space applications.

Manufacturers in Vietnam have developed capabilities across metal welding, painting, electroplating, foam filling, fabric cutting, upholstery, and final assembly. Production is concentrated in established industrial and furniture manufacturing centers, including Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Bac Ninh. Many suppliers can manufacture mid-range and upper-mid-range products while adapting designs and specifications for international customers.

Vietnam Metal Chairs with Cushions Export Market

Vietnam's export market for metal chairs with cushions continues to grow, reflecting the country's competitive production costs, flexible design capabilities, improving quality standards, and established furniture supply chain. Manufacturers have continued to upgrade production processes and pursue international certifications to meet customer requirements related to quality, durability, environmental performance, and product safety.

According to the guide's analysis, approximately 750 Vietnamese exporters shipped metal chairs with cushions in 2024. Total export value reached approximately US$590 million, representing year-on-year growth of 28%. From January through July 2025, cumulative exports were valued at approximately US$435 million, an increase of 35% compared with the same period of the previous year.

The United States was the leading destination, accounting for approximately 82% of Vietnam's total exports in this product category. Canada, France, and the United Kingdom followed as other important markets. This concentration highlights the scale of US demand while identifying opportunities for suppliers and investors seeking greater market diversification.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Vietnam's expanding domestic furniture market and export-oriented manufacturing sector continue to create opportunities for foreign investment. Potential areas include upholstered metal chair manufacturing, product development, design collaboration, component production, regional distribution, and export sales operations.

Furniture manufacturing permits 100% foreign ownership in Vietnam and is not classified as a restricted or prohibited investment sector. Subject to applicable laws and approval requirements, investors may establish wholly owned factories, joint ventures, or trading and distribution companies. Eligible projects in industrial parks, economic zones, and other designated areas may also qualify for incentives, including land-rent reductions.

Additional investment advantages include political and economic stability, competitive labor costs, access to major ports, and Vietnam's strategic position within Southeast Asia. The country's participation in regional and international trade agreements, including RCEP and ASEAN-related frameworks, also supports access to broader export markets.

Key Features of the Export Guide



Extensive supplier coverage: Profiles major Vietnamese exporters, including domestic manufacturers, foreign-invested companies, joint ventures, distributors, and trading businesses.

Detailed export intelligence: Presents contact information, export quantities, shipment values, pricing, origins, destinations, and key supply relationships for the top 10 exporters.

Data-driven market analysis: Reviews industry conditions, export performance, supply trends, investment regulations, and leading international markets.

Efficient supplier screening: Includes structured Excel data to support supplier comparison, contact management, sourcing analysis, and purchasing decisions. Strategic decision support: Helps furniture buyers, hotel and office furniture brands, importers, trading companies, and investors assess Vietnam's upholstered metal chair supply market.

The Vietnam Metal Chairs with Cushions Export Guide 2023-2026 offers a focused resource for organizations seeking dependable Vietnamese furniture suppliers and actionable export market intelligence. By combining company-level data with industry, trade, and investment analysis, the guide supports more efficient sourcing, market entry, supplier evaluation, and investment planning.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Metal Chairs with Cushions Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Metal Chairs with Cushions Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Metal Chairs with Cushions Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Metal Chairs with Cushions Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Metal Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Metal Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Metal Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Metal Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Metal Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Metal Chairs with Cushions in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2026 Metal Chairs with Cushions Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Metal Chairs with Cushions Import Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Major Import Sources of Vietnam's Metal Chairs with Cushions

Chart 2023 Metal Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2024 Metal Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2025 Metal Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2026 Metal Chairs with Cushions Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart List of the Top 10 Importing Companies in 2026

Chart Company 1 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Company 2 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Company 3 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Company 4 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Company 5 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Company 6 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Company 7 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Company 8 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Company 9 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Company 10 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 10, 2023-2026

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