Schmidt Security Pro And Schmidt Fire Celebrate 50 Years By Rebranding As Schmidt Total Protection

Brian Schmidt, Company President

Schmidt Security Pro and Schmidt Fire unite as Schmidt Total Protection-marking 50 years with integrated security, fire safety, and 24/7 monitoring.

- Brian Schmidt, PresidentMANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schmidt Security Pro and Schmidt Fire, trusted providers of security and fire safety services for nearly five decades, announced today that the company is unifying under a new name: Schmidt Total Protection. The rebrand marks the organization's upcoming 50th anniversary and reflects its continued expansion into fully integrated protection solutions for homes, businesses, and organizations of all sizes across Ohio.For generations, customers have relied on Schmidt for dependable service, responsive support, and professional monitoring. Over time, the company has broadened its capabilities beyond traditional intrusion systems to include a comprehensive suite of solutions that address today's evolving safety, compliance, and operational needs.Schmidt Total Protection provides the latest technology and integrated services including IP-based video surveillance, keyless door entry systems, fire alarm services, fire system inspections, and 24/7 professional monitoring. The company also offers health and senior monitoring solutions that support independent living and provide added reassurance for families and caregivers.“Reaching 50 years is a milestone we're incredibly proud of, and it's the right moment to align our name with what we deliver today,” said Brian Schmidt, President.“Schmidt Total Protection represents our commitment to being a single-source provider-bringing security, fire safety, and monitoring together into one coordinated approach that helps protect people, property, and peace of mind.”The unified brand is designed to make it easier for customers to understand the full range of services available through Schmidt, while reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to professional design, code compliance, reliable monitoring, and responsive local support. The new name also reflects the company's ability to serve a broad set of customer needs-from homeowners seeking modern security and video solutions, to commercial and industrial organizations requiring robust access control and fire system inspection programs.In addition to consolidating brand identity, the transition underscores Schmidt's focus on integrated system planning. By aligning security and fire safety under one umbrella, customers can streamline vendor management, improve coordination between systems, and ensure that installation, inspection, and monitoring services are aligned to support both day-to-day operations and emergency response."Our brand is evolving, but our mission remains the same: to Protect and Honor those we serve,” added Ken Zahn, Chief Operations Officer.“This new identity brings our services together under one name and reflects the value of an integrated approach-where security and fire safety are planned, installed, inspected, and supported to work seamlessly together.”The transition to Schmidt Total Protection will roll out in phases across the company's website, customer communications, service vehicles, and marketing materials. Customers will continue to receive service from the same trusted teams, with no disruption to monitoring support, inspection schedules, or service agreements. Existing points of contact and service processes will remain in place as the brand is updated.As part of the anniversary year, Schmidt Total Protection will share additional updates highlighting the company's history, community commitment, and continued investment in technology and training to meet the evolving needs of residential and commercial customers. The company will also continue to prioritize responsive service and support-values that have helped Schmidt earn long-term customer relationships across Ohio.About Schmidt Total ProtectionSchmidt Total Protection (formerly Schmidt Security Pro and Schmidt Fire) is a full-service provider of integrated security and fire safety solutions, serving residential and commercial customers across Ohio. The company offers professionally designed systems and services including intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control, fire alarm services, fire system inspections, health and senior monitoring, and 24/7 professional monitoring.

Jane Lione

Pivot Creative

+1 419-954-3005

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Schmidt Security Pro and Schmidt Fire Celebrate 50 Years by Rebranding as Schmidt Total Protection News Provided By Pivot Creative September 23, 2026, 10:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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