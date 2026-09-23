Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gravity Game Unite Successfully Concludes Ragnarok Zero: Global Showcase at Gaming Istanbul 2026

23.09.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST

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KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysian subsidiary of global gaming company Gravity, successfully concluded its showcase of the PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global at Gaming Istanbul 2026, held in Türkiye from September 18 to 20.



Gaming Istanbul, Türkiye's largest gaming event, brought together gamers, developers, publishers, and global brands for game showcases, hands-on experiences, and business networking. At the Istanbul Congress Center, GGU introduced Ragnarok Zero: Global to local players and gave visitors the opportunity to experience its key content firsthand. Throughout the event, visitors explored the game through hands-on demos at the GGU booth. Interactive programs included gameplay and tournament showcases, live Q&A and meet-and-greet sessions with influencers, community quizzes, stage challenges, lucky draws, cosplay meetups, and photo sessions. Participants also had opportunities to win exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts, keychains, and paper cups, as well as coupons for in-game items. Ragnarok Zero: Global builds on the core elements of the original PC MMORPG Ragnarok Online, including its signature 2D pixel graphics and class system, while adding new episodes, an auto-battle system, and modernized UI and UX. As the first Ragnarok IP-based PC game to adopt a single global build, it enables players worldwide to enjoy the same content in a unified game environment. Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite (GGU), said, "It was a pleasure to meet local players in person at Gaming Istanbul 2026 and share the unique appeal of Ragnarok Zero: Global with them. We are grateful to everyone who visited our booth and took part in the game demos, stage activities, and community events. We look forward to meeting players again."







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