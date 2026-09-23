Swara Bhasker Says 'We All Live Under Your Arbitrary Rule' As Daughter Raabiyaa Turns 3

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker admitted that they are all living under her daughter Raabiyaa's 'totally arbitrary rule' as her little munchkin turned 3 years old on Wednesday.

Swara shared that even at this young age, her daughter knows exactly what she does and does not want, and has managed to terrorise his normally fearless parents.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress treated the netizens with some fun glimpses of her daughter's birthday celebration, along with some other candid moments of the little one with her family members.

Wishing her daughter on her special day, Swara penned, "Happiest birthday to our sun and our moon and our whole universe! Raabu Jaan you turn 3 today- you are a fierce, fiesty and fun menace.. you know what you want and you CERTAINLY know what you don't want and at 3 you know how to get your own way. (sic)"

"You've successfully terrorised your normally fearless parents and we all live under your totally arbitrary rule.. You are my joy, my sadness, my frustration, my fear, my exasperation, my exhaustion, my hope, my prayer and my whole heart. I love you so so much beti...Happy happy birthday!," the post further read.

Birthday wishes poured in for Raabiyaa in the comment section.

Actress Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy birthday dear raabu. May u have the most amazing future, with love n safety and success! Ameen."

Actress Debinna Bonnerjee commented, "Happiest birthday, dear rabu. God bless you always."

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, shared, "Happiest birthday to Raabu...Mahsha'Allah..Have the best day. Lots of love".

Swara married politician and activist Fahad Ahmad in 2023. The couple first registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in January 2023 and then made it public in February 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter on 23 September 2023.