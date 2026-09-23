Vietnam Discusses Deeper Trade And Investment Ties With Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Trinh Minh Manh, and an embassy delegation met Tamil Nadu state officials and trade bodies to promote investment, trade and industrial and technology cooperation, a report has said.

The delegation held talks with Dr. S. Vijayakumar, Additional Chief Secretary at Tamil Nadu's Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department from September 20‐22 to expand investment, production and business connectivity, the report from Voice of Vietnam said.

Vietnam urged more Tamil Nadu firms to invest in Vietnam and encouraged Vietnamese companies to explore opportunities in the southern Indian state.

The publication highlighted Tamil Nadu's industrial strengths in automobiles and electric vehicles, electronics, IT, engineering‐manufacturing, renewable energy and high‐tech industries. VinFast's project in Thoothukudi serves as a notable example of growing ties in the electric‐vehicle sector that could spur cooperation on components, batteries, charging infrastructure, logistics, R&D and supply chains.

The Vietnamese delegation also met Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to advance cooperation with Indian businesses in logistics and supply chains, technology, engineering, aviation, chemicals and metals, hospitality, AI, healthcare, automobiles, maritime transport and logistics, green energy, higher education, startups and business incubation.

These industry chamber could act as bridges between businesses in Tamil Nadu and Vietnamese partners, with the delegation urging shift from general business introductions to concrete projects and stronger B2B connections.

“Vietnamese Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in India Bui Trung Thuong highlighted untapped potential in agriculture, fisheries, food processing, ports, logistics and industrial infrastructure,” the report noted.

Thuong urged stronger direct maritime links between southern India and Vietnam, saying connections between Chennai and Thoothukudi and major Vietnamese ports could shorten transport times, reduce costs and boost bilateral trade.

Thuong proposed strengthening connections between manufacturing businesses in Tamil Nadu and industrial parks, export processing zones and manufacturing hubs in Vietnam.

Tamil Nadu business in sectors such as electronics, auto parts, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, food technology, textiles and supporting industries could explore Vietnam as a manufacturing base, a sourcing destination and a location for research and development, he said.

-IANS

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