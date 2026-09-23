Sumona Chakravarti Shares Emotional Reflection On Life And Death After Attending A Funeral For The First Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti shared a deeply personal reflection on life and death after attending a funeral.

In a recent post on Instagram, she said the experience made her think about how people choose to live the chapters that come before the final one. Sumona opened up about attending a funeral the previous day. She said that, for the first time, instead of being occupied with the rituals and responsibilities, she simply stood and observed the proceedings.

“Life is fucking short. You may not even wake up tomorrow. Or you may lose someone you love to death. Birth & death = Life. Live it,” she wrote.

Recalling the experience, Sumona said she spent nearly two hours witnessing the final rituals and observing the fire, smoke and sky around her.“I was at a funeral yesterday. For the first time, I stood there and simply witnessed the rituals. Usually, I'm running around, doing whatever needs to be done. But yesterday, I just stood and watched. The fire progressing. The smoke rising. The blue-ish sky above.”

The 'Kapil Sharma Show' actress went on to add,“For almost two hours, I stood there and observed the last chapter of a life. And the strangest part? This is the last chapter every single one of us will reach. It really makes you think about what we're doing with the chapters before it.”

Sumona also shared a video of herself enjoying some time by the sea. The clip carried a message that read,“Take the trip, eat the meal, lay in the sun. Because there is no point in being the richest or the skinniest person in the cemetery.”

Back in July, Sumona Chakravarti opened up about her health struggles and healing journey. She shared that she had gone through a difficult phase but emerged stronger on the other side. The actress penned a lengthy note about her journey, reflecting on the challenges she faced and the process of healing and finding strength.

An excerpt from her social media post read,“Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it. I've spent the last two months healing-physically and mentally, And today, I can honestly say that I'm well. In fact, very well.”

“My doctor and her team are nothing less than angels to me. For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could. I will forever be grateful. I'm sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life,” added Sumona.