BJP's Organisational Rejig: Smriti Irani Gets Haryana, Chhattisgarh

BJP appoints new state in-charges

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories. BJP National President, Nitin Nabin approved the appointments, which stated that senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has been assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, party strategist Sunil Bansal has been assigned to Bengal and Telangana, and Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with key regional commands, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh. The party has also allocated new roles to reinforce its upper-tier state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge. The strategic assignments reflect the party's broader objective of strengthening grassroots mobilisation and optimising leadership deployment across key states.

Uttarakhand BJP to meet for Rajya Sabha poll

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand BJP Core Group is scheduled to hold a meeting on September 25 (Friday), with discussions likely to focus on the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from the state. BJP National President Nitin Nabin will chair the meeting.

During the meeting, senior party leaders are expected to deliberate on the name of the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. The leadership may also discuss the political and organisational aspects related to the upcoming election.

One Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand is scheduled to go to polls. The Core Group meeting is expected to provide a platform for senior state leaders to discuss potential names before the party takes a final call on the candidate.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP leadership works towards finalising its strategy for the Rajya Sabha election in the state. Further discussions and consultations may take place before the candidate's name is formally announced by the party.

ECI announces election schedule

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for biennial elections and a by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, along with biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh from Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

According to an official notification issued by the ECI, biennial elections will be conducted for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, comprising 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, which will fall vacant in November upon the retirement of sitting members. Simultaneously, a by-election will be conducted for a single casual vacancy in the Upper House from West Bengal, which arose following the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik. The notification for the Rajya Sabha polls will be issued on September 29, and the last date for filing nominations has been fixed for October 6. Following the scrutiny of papers on October 7, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be October 9. Polling will take place on October 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and votes will be counted on the same day. (ANI)

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