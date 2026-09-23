Early Summer Conditions In New Zealand Will Challenge Young Indian Test Side: Gambhir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he expects early summer conditions in New Zealand to present a stern examination for his developing Test side, but insists the Shubman Gill-led team has the quality to take 20 wickets in any part of the world and qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be held in 2027.

India are scheduled to play a two-match Test series in New Zealand from November 19 to December 1 in Wellington and Christchurch. India are placed fifth in the WTC standing and will also face current table-toppers Australia, but at home, for five Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests in January-February 2027.

India needs to win their remaining WTC fixtures if they are to enter the final. Before this, India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A from October 24 to November 10 in Lincoln, Christchurch and Lincoln.

"That's not true that we need to win six games, because we can manage with five as well. But again, because Australia is playing South Africa, then South Africa is playing England, and New Zealand is playing Australia. But more importantly, it's about every Test match that you want to go out there and win - as simple as it can get.

“It's about winning both the series. If we can go on to win both the series which are going to be in front of us, we will give ourselves the best chance to qualify for the World Test Championship.

“Till the time we've got that opportunity and chance of reaching the World Test Championship final, we will always be optimistic. That's the kind of person I am, that even if you've got the slimmest of chance, we've got to go out there and give our everything possible," said Gambhir to JioStar ahead of the start of India's home season via three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies.

Detailing the historical significance of the tour, Gambhir noted that a series win in New Zealand would mark a monumental achievement for the young team. India last won a Test series in New Zealand in 2008/09, where Gambhir himself played a match-saving 137 in a 643-minute marathon knock in Napier.

"More importantly, I think we've got two massive series coming up. If we can go on to win both the series, it's going to be a massive feather in the cap. If a young side like this can go and do that, it's going to be a huge, huge achievement and then Australia at home for five Test matches is never easy.

“So I know we've got our task cut out, but I'm sure we're going to go out there and probably prepare to the best of our ability and try and give everything possible. What better achievement than that?" he added.

Addressing the unique challenge posed by the scheduling of the New Zealand multi-format tour, Gambhir pointed how weather and pitch behaviour will test India's top order. "Before that against Australia, it's New Zealand, because the conditions are going to challenge us. And this probably is the first time when we are going to New Zealand in October, November.

“Normally we go December, January, or January, February, which probably is late summer. This is going to be early summer, so the conditions are going to be completely different to what normally we've experienced in New Zealand. So that's going to be a massive challenge," he added.

On the composition of the Test side, Gambhir stated that India are nearing a settled batting lineup and possess a potent bowling group capable of dismantling opposition batting line-up. "I think we are getting there, that now we are getting into that settled batting lineup. Whether it is at home, whether it is away, we've got two openers who are pretty much settled.

“We've got obviously Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) who has done phenomenally well in Sri Lanka, then we've got a settled number four and five, and then we've got Dhruv (Jurel) getting 100. So more or less we are getting there, because sometimes, I know people will talk about it, but the reality is that when you go through a transition, sometimes in T20 and one-day formats, it's far easier to have a settled batting lineup.

“But in Test cricket, to identify the right players for different conditions and giving them a longer rope, first and foremost, they need to have the technique to adapt to different conditions. Because you don't want to keep chopping and changing, looking at New Zealand or Indian conditions. You might make one change here and there, but the more settled your batting lineup in Test cricket is, the better chance you've got to succeed.

"Then obviously we've got pretty much settled bowling line-up. If all our seamers are fit, we've got an attack who can take 20 wickets, which again is a massive, massive positive for any side because most of the time what you're thinking is, what kind of attack can you have that will take 20 wickets for you?

“We are very fortunate that when we go to New Zealand, if all those guys are fit and firing, we can take those 20 wickets. So the responsibility and probably the accountability will be on the batting lineup to put runs on the board.

“We are very clear that whether we play in India, South Africa, New Zealand or anywhere in the world, if we put runs on the board, we've got an attack to take 20 wickets anywhere, in any conditions. So I think the onus and the focus and the responsibility will be on the batting lineup to put runs there," concluded Gambhir.

Watch the three-match ODI Series of the West Indies tour of India, from September 27 to October 3, 2 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network