Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty Begins Meeting Ahead Of 35Th Independence Anniversary

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty began its latest meeting in Ashgabat today, ahead of the country's 35th anniversary of independence.

The meeting is chaired by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, according to the Turkmen government press service. The agenda includes issues related to the country's further social and economic development.

According to the report, the meeting brings together Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, members of the Mejlis (Parliament), heads of ministries and government agencies, representatives of political parties and public organizations, regional and local authorities, as well as members of the Halk Maslahaty and representatives of the public.

In his address, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that“in keeping with a noble tradition, the session of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is being held during the celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the sacred independence of our sovereign, permanently neutral homeland.”

The Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is the country's highest representative body. Following the 2023 restructuring of the political system, it operates separately from the Mejlis and is chaired by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The body brings together representatives of central and local authorities, public organizations and other groups. Its meetings have been used to discuss major state policy and economic priorities.

Economic issues have featured prominently in previous meetings. At the November 2022 meeting devoted to the draft 2023 State Budget, the Halk Maslahaty discussed the country's investment policy, financial market and currency stability. Proposals included measures to increase budget revenues through privatization, the development of the securities market, the transformation of state enterprises into joint-stock companies and support for export-oriented manufacturing. The meeting also addressed financing for industrial enterprises, agriculture and entrepreneurs, as well as the development of import-substituting production.

At the September 2024 meeting, the economic agenda included the allocation of state budget funds and the country's investment priorities. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said 67.8% of investments allocated for construction were directed to production facilities and 32.2% to social facilities. The meeting also covered the development of education, healthcare, culture and infrastructure, alongside measures related to the banking sector and the national currency.

The 2024 meeting also continued the practice of linking the body's agenda to annual socioeconomic and investment programs. Earlier that year, its Presidium had considered the implementation of the 2024 socioeconomic development and investment program, with these issues subsequently forming part of preparations for the September session.