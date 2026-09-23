ADA University Hosts Lecture-Concert On 'Pearls Of Art' Project (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, is taking place from September 18 through September 30.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the Ministry of Culture's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has been organizing lecture-concerts titled“Pearls of Art” as part of the festival for the second year in a row.

On September 22, a lecture-concert took place at ADA University as part of the project. The event, held with the support of the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Music Academy, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, ADA University, and the International Mugam Center, was attended by ADA University Rector Professor Hafiz Pashayev, faculty and students of the university, as well as guests.

In her welcome remarks, ADA University Vice Rector Gunay Ziyadova provided information about the events organized by the university as part of the Uzeyir Hajibayli Festival. She expressed her satisfaction with the implementation of the project dedicated to the great composer at the university and expressed her gratitude to the organizers.

Jahangir Salimkhanov, an advisor to the Minister of Culture, stated that the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, now in its 18th year, is one of the most significant events in contemporary cultural history and serves to promote and raise awareness of the legacy of Uzeyir Bey.

Jahangir Salimkhanov noted that Uzeyir Bey's talent, mastery, and dedication have always served as a true example for young people.

Vugar Gumbatov, Director of MEMIM, Doctor of Arts, and Associate Professor, noted that the project aims to highlight the outstanding contribution of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli to the development of our musical culture and to introduce a wider audience, especially the younger generation, to his artistic masterpieces. The director expressed his gratitude to the leadership of ADA University for creating the conditions for this event.

The event then continued under the guidance of MEMIM staff member Saadat Tahmirazgizi, Ph.D. in Arts and Honored Worker of Culture.

A lecture was delivered by Leyla Zohrabova, Ph.D. in Arts and Associate Professor, on Uzeyir Hajibayli's outstanding contribution to the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

The artistic portion of the event featured musical and dance pieces from the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, performed by the Jahangirov Choir of the International Mugam Center (artistic director: Tarana Yusifova, winner of the Presidential Award), students from ADA University, the“Detaşe – SABAH” violin ensemble of the U. Hajibayli Baku Music Academy, as well as faculty and students from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The program also featured an aria from the opera“Nargiz” by the renowned composer Muslim Magomayev and Emil Afrasiyab's composition “Phraseology,” based on works by U. Hajibayli.

All musical and dance performances were met with applause from the audience.

The next lecture-concert, as part of the“Pearls of Art” project, will take place at Khazar University on September 28.