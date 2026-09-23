Bombay HC Bans Firecrackers Across Maharashtra During Festivals: 'Are We Going To Get Additional Blessings From God?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bombay High Court has ordered a complete ban on the bursting of firecrackers during festive processions across Maharashtra, according to a Bar and Bench report. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale also said that the use of loudspeakers, DJs and laser beams during religious processions was "completely unwarranted".

"Are we going to get additional blessings from God by using all these loudspeakers and firecrackers? As a responsible society, we should put an end to all this. Take the Wari procession (pilgrimage on foot to Pandharpur) for example. It is carried out so peacefully with absolutely no loudspeakers or noise," the HC said.

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The court had on Monday taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the issue of severe noise and air pollution caused during processions.

'Why should firecrackers even be permitted in a city like Mumbai?'

The court stated that bursting crackers is not only dangerous but also causes toxic pollution, adding that celebrations are not meant to affect people's health.

"Why should firecrackers even be permitted on public roads in a city like Mumbai? This is when air pollution starts in Mumbai, and a haze sets in. This needs to be stopped. Day or night, on public roads, firecrackers cannot be burst," the court said.

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The court also issued a range of preventive measures, according to the Bar and Bench report.

The use of laser lights, high-intensity lumen lights and beams has also been completely prohibited during celebrations. Organisers must install clearly visible decibel meters at venues and during processions. They must also submit affidavits confirming that their sound systems have internal volume limiters. Organisers must deposit ₹1 lakh for groups and ₹50,000 for individuals. The security deposit will be forfeited if any violation of the permitted decibel limit is found. Authorities have been directed to immediately seize and confiscate sound systems and other equipment that violate the rules. Designated officials must measure and record noise levels in the presence of representatives of the organisers. Processions must display written permissions publicly, along with the names, addresses and mobile numbers of the organisers responsible for them. Before granting multiple permissions in a ward, authorities must assess the combined impact of the noise generated by the processions.

The bench clarified that it was not against any festival or celebration per se, but it cannot be at the cost of violation of rules and nuisance caused to citizens.

