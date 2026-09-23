Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea Conservation Efforts Draw Praise From Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's efforts to protect the Caspian Sea's environment during its leadership of the relevant convention are commendable, Iranian official Ahmadreza Lahijanzadeh said in Tehran today.

According to Iran's Department of Environment, Lahijanzadeh, deputy head of the organization, made the remarks at the seventh meeting of the convention.

“The sixth meeting on protecting the Caspian Sea's environment was held in Baku five years ago. Over the past five years, significant efforts have been made to advance the goals of the convention. It is expected that these meetings will be held regularly in accordance with a two-year schedule,” he said.

Lahijanzadeh added that the Ramsar Convention provides a framework for protecting the environment of the Caspian Sea. The convention establishes a framework for cooperation among the Caspian littoral states in protecting wetlands and migratory birds around the Caspian Sea.

He emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation and sharing experience in the protection of wetlands and migratory birds.

The deputy head said that the potential available under the Ramsar Convention could help strengthen regional cooperation and establish a unified approach to protecting the Caspian Sea ecosystem.

By sharing their experience and expertise in ecosystem protection, the Caspian littoral states can take valuable steps in environmental protection and the conservation of natural resources, he added.