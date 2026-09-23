U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppables Pricing Database By CBSA Reveals Regional Pricing Trends And Emerging Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hospital price transparency is driving opportunities in localized benchmarking, competitive analysis, research and third-party tools using CMS shoppable-service data.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppables Pricing Database by CBSA" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database Delivers Comprehensive Healthcare Pricing Benchmarks

The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database provides a centralized source of healthcare pricing benchmarks for hospital services identified as shoppable by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Covering hospitals operating throughout the United States, the database organizes pricing information by Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA), enabling users to evaluate geographic variations in hospital service prices across defined metropolitan and micropolitan markets.

Designed to support healthcare pricing analysis, market research, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making, the database offers a structured overview of prices for CMS-designated shoppable services. Its geographic framework allows researchers and healthcare professionals to compare hospital pricing benchmarks within specific CBSAs and assess broader regional and national market trends.

Available hospital pricing benchmarks include:



25th percentile pricing

50th percentile pricing

75th percentile pricing 90th percentile pricing

These percentile benchmarks give users multiple reference points for evaluating hospital prices within each covered market. The information can support competitive analysis, reimbursement research, healthcare cost studies, service-line planning, and assessments of pricing variation among hospitals and geographic areas.

The hospital pricing data is developed using information collected from surveys and adjudicated claims. Artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies are applied to analyze historical pricing patterns, while inflation adjustments are used to generate forecasted prices for the current year. This methodology supports timely market analysis and provides users with practical pricing benchmarks derived from multiple healthcare data sources.

The database is available in formats suitable for both automated analysis and professional reporting. CSV files enable integration with analytics platforms, databases, visualization tools, and third-party applications. PDF reports provide a convenient format for review, presentation, distribution, and reference.

Available output formats include:



CSV PDF

The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database is intended for organizations and professionals requiring dependable hospital pricing intelligence. Users can apply the data to academic studies, consulting engagements, market assessments, benchmarking initiatives, software development, and healthcare industry research.

Intended users include:



Academic researchers

Healthcare and management consultants

Data analysts

Healthcare industry professionals Third-party application developers

Academic researchers can use the database to examine hospital price distribution and geographic variation in CMS shoppable services. Consultants and industry professionals can incorporate the benchmarks into market analyses, strategic recommendations, and pricing studies. Data analysts can use the structured files to identify trends, compare percentile ranges, and evaluate pricing patterns by CBSA. Application developers can integrate the information into healthcare analytics products, decision-support platforms, and market intelligence tools.

By combining CMS shoppable services pricing benchmarks with CBSA-level geographic organization, the database helps users conduct focused comparisons across U.S. hospital markets. Its standardized percentile measures and accessible output formats make it a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking current hospital pricing data, healthcare cost benchmarks, and regional pricing intelligence.

The publisher has an established reputation for delivering healthcare pricing data to providers and the organizations that support them. Its pricing information has been featured by prominent healthcare and business publications, including Becker's Hospital Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database strengthens access to actionable hospital pricing benchmarks and supports informed analysis of healthcare costs throughout the United States. With coverage organized by defined statistical areas, multiple percentile benchmarks, forecasted current-year pricing, and flexible delivery formats, the resource is positioned to meet the needs of healthcare researchers, analysts, consultants, industry professionals, and technology developers.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Description of Specified CBSA

b. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Outputs

a..CSV

b..PDF

Companies Featured



Oklahoma Heart Hospital

Adventhealth Orlando

New York Presbyterian Hospital

Jackson Memorial

Methodist Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

Orlando Health

Yale-New Haven Hospital

Baptist Health System

Montefiore Medical Center

Norton Hospitals Inc

UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside

Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Napa State Hospital

Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Indiana University Health

Carolinas Medical Center

University of Alabama Hospital

Florida State Hospital Porterville Developmental Center

For more information about this database visit

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