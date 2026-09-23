U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppables Pricing Database By CBSA Reveals Regional Pricing Trends And Emerging Market Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppables Pricing Database by CBSA" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database Delivers Comprehensive Healthcare Pricing Benchmarks
The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database provides a centralized source of healthcare pricing benchmarks for hospital services identified as shoppable by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Covering hospitals operating throughout the United States, the database organizes pricing information by Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA), enabling users to evaluate geographic variations in hospital service prices across defined metropolitan and micropolitan markets.
Designed to support healthcare pricing analysis, market research, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making, the database offers a structured overview of prices for CMS-designated shoppable services. Its geographic framework allows researchers and healthcare professionals to compare hospital pricing benchmarks within specific CBSAs and assess broader regional and national market trends.
Available hospital pricing benchmarks include:
- 25th percentile pricing 50th percentile pricing 75th percentile pricing 90th percentile pricing
These percentile benchmarks give users multiple reference points for evaluating hospital prices within each covered market. The information can support competitive analysis, reimbursement research, healthcare cost studies, service-line planning, and assessments of pricing variation among hospitals and geographic areas.
The hospital pricing data is developed using information collected from surveys and adjudicated claims. Artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies are applied to analyze historical pricing patterns, while inflation adjustments are used to generate forecasted prices for the current year. This methodology supports timely market analysis and provides users with practical pricing benchmarks derived from multiple healthcare data sources.
The database is available in formats suitable for both automated analysis and professional reporting. CSV files enable integration with analytics platforms, databases, visualization tools, and third-party applications. PDF reports provide a convenient format for review, presentation, distribution, and reference.
Available output formats include:
- CSV PDF
The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database is intended for organizations and professionals requiring dependable hospital pricing intelligence. Users can apply the data to academic studies, consulting engagements, market assessments, benchmarking initiatives, software development, and healthcare industry research.
Intended users include:
- Academic researchers Healthcare and management consultants Data analysts Healthcare industry professionals Third-party application developers
Academic researchers can use the database to examine hospital price distribution and geographic variation in CMS shoppable services. Consultants and industry professionals can incorporate the benchmarks into market analyses, strategic recommendations, and pricing studies. Data analysts can use the structured files to identify trends, compare percentile ranges, and evaluate pricing patterns by CBSA. Application developers can integrate the information into healthcare analytics products, decision-support platforms, and market intelligence tools.
By combining CMS shoppable services pricing benchmarks with CBSA-level geographic organization, the database helps users conduct focused comparisons across U.S. hospital markets. Its standardized percentile measures and accessible output formats make it a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking current hospital pricing data, healthcare cost benchmarks, and regional pricing intelligence.
The publisher has an established reputation for delivering healthcare pricing data to providers and the organizations that support them. Its pricing information has been featured by prominent healthcare and business publications, including Becker's Hospital Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by CBSA Database strengthens access to actionable hospital pricing benchmarks and supports informed analysis of healthcare costs throughout the United States. With coverage organized by defined statistical areas, multiple percentile benchmarks, forecasted current-year pricing, and flexible delivery formats, the resource is positioned to meet the needs of healthcare researchers, analysts, consultants, industry professionals, and technology developers.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a..CSV
b..PDF
Companies Featured
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital Adventhealth Orlando New York Presbyterian Hospital Jackson Memorial Methodist Hospital NYU Langone Hospitals Orlando Health Yale-New Haven Hospital Baptist Health System Montefiore Medical Center Norton Hospitals Inc UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys Long Island Jewish Medical Center Spectrum Health Hospitals Napa State Hospital Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt. Barnes-Jewish Hospital Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester Cleveland Clinic Hospital Indiana University Health Carolinas Medical Center University of Alabama Hospital Florida State Hospital Porterville Developmental Center
For more information about this database visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment