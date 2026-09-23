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Mexico Loyalty Market Set For Growth As Embedded Programs, Omnichannel Engagement And Platform Spend Unlock New Opportunities


2026-09-23 06:33:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mexico loyalty is shifting to app-based, payment-linked ecosystems, subscriptions and travel rewards, creating opportunities in daily engagement, personalization and privacy compliance.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico's loyalty market is forecast to grow by 16.3% annually to reach US$1.17 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% between 2021 and 2025, the market is projected to record a CAGR of 13.8% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to increase from US$1.01 billion in 2025 to approximately US$1.97 billion by 2030.

Growth in the Mexico loyalty market is being driven by the convergence of retail, digital payments, e-commerce, financial services and mobile applications. High-frequency ecosystems are gaining an advantage over standalone rewards programs as operators integrate loyalty benefits directly into everyday purchases, payment journeys, marketplace transactions and travel bookings.

OXXO-linked loyalty prioritizes everyday retail engagement

Spin Premia continues to scale through OXXO's extensive convenience retail network. FEMSA reported 28.1 million active loyalty users in the fourth quarter of 2025, while Spin by OXXO has also established a substantial digital payments user base. The program connects purchases, wallet-based payments and redemptions across OXXO, OXXO GAS, Dona Tota and participating brands.

FEMSA is increasingly concentrating Spin Premia on OXXO traffic, payment tender and customer retention rather than pursuing a broad third-party fintech ecosystem. The company's 2026 operational refocus, including reduced support roles and the decision to stop seeking third-party partners for Premia, indicates a more disciplined retail-led strategy.

OXXO's physical reach, frequent transactions and combination of retail and payment services give Spin Premia a strong competitive position. Rival loyalty operators will increasingly need to engage consumers during routine purchase occasions rather than depend on occasional discounts or traditional points catalogues.

Meli+ combines marketplace loyalty, subscriptions and payments

Mercado Libre's Meli+ is expanding beyond conventional e-commerce rewards by combining shipping benefits, scheduled delivery, discounts, digital content and Mercado Pago-linked value. Loyalty members can also receive cashback through Meli Dolar, strengthening the connection between marketplace activity, wallet balances and financial engagement.

This model addresses demand for multiple payment methods, secure transactions, transparent pricing and lower-friction online purchasing. By integrating commerce, logistics, payments and rewards, Mercado Libre can encourage customers to remain within a single ecosystem and increase repeat transaction frequency.

Marketplace and wallet-linked loyalty programs are expected to compete through delivery benefits, cashback, digital services and payment incentives. Retailers and banks without proprietary marketplaces may respond by developing broader partner networks or integrating rewards into established digital shopping platforms.

Airline loyalty adopts tactical memberships and status incentives

Mexico's travel loyalty market is moving toward paid memberships, annual passes and time-limited status challenges. Aeromexico Rewards introduced its 2026 Level Up Challenge, allowing members to qualify for Gold or Platinum status by earning qualifying points during a defined travel period. Volaris continues to use its Annual Pass, v.club and altitude by Volaris to encourage repeat bookings and reward flight-related spending.

These initiatives allow airlines to stimulate demand without relying exclusively on fare discounts. Status acceleration can concentrate flying activity within specific periods, while subscription-style passes can support capacity management and customer retention. Adoption will remain influenced by route availability, booking restrictions and perceived member value. Banks and card issuers will also remain important partners because card spending and points transfers continue to support travel rewards activity.

Card-linked rewards become mobile, personalized and campaign-led

Mexican banks and payment networks are strengthening app-based rewards and targeted promotions. BBVA customers can redeem Puntos BBVA at more than 250,000 merchants or apply points to eligible purchases through the bank's app. Banorte customers can manage and redeem Recompensa Total Banorte points through Banorte Movil.

Cashback, loyalty points, digital wallets and payment links are becoming increasingly important during major promotional periods such as El Buen Fin. Rewards are therefore serving both customer retention and payment-stage conversion, particularly when merchants use incentives to reduce checkout abandonment.

Greater personalization will require stronger privacy and data governance. Mexico's Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, published in March 2025, has increased compliance expectations for behavioral targeting, partner offers, automated promotions and consent management. Larger banks, retailers and technology platforms with established compliance resources may gain a competitive advantage.

Competitive landscape

Competition in the Mexico loyalty industry is expected to intensify over the next two to four years. Market leaders with high transaction frequency, payment credentials, mobile engagement and extensive redemption networks are likely to outperform smaller standalone rewards operators.

  • FEMSA and OXXO compete through Spin Premia and Spin by OXXO.
  • Mercado Libre connects Meli+ with Mercado Pago, logistics and marketplace services.
  • Walmart de Mexico is developing Cashi as a wallet-linked retail and financial services platform across Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam's Club.
  • BBVA Mexico and Banorte compete through card-linked, merchant and app-based rewards.
  • Aeromexico and Volaris use points, status benefits, memberships and annual passes to encourage repeat travel.

Recent market developments indicate that loyalty is consolidating around owned ecosystems. Retailers are connecting rewards to wallets and payments, marketplaces are bundling subscriptions with delivery and financial benefits, and airlines are introducing tactical incentives to protect repeat customer activity.

Report coverage

The Mexico loyalty market report provides a data-centric assessment of loyalty schemes, platforms, program structures and competitive dynamics. It includes more than 100 key performance indicators covering market value, accumulated and redeemed rewards, penetration, breakage, enrollment, membership models, consumer behavior and channel adoption.

Historical and forecast data from 2021 to 2030 cover the Mexico retail industry, e-commerce market, point-of-sale activity, loyalty spending and platform economics. Market segmentation includes:

  • Points, tiered, cashback, subscription, paid, community, referral, gaming, mission-driven and perks-based loyalty programs.
  • In-store, online and mobile loyalty channels.
  • Seller-driven, payment-instrument-driven and embedded loyalty models.
  • Retail, financial services, healthcare and wellness, restaurants and food delivery, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, media and entertainment.
  • Card-based and digital access, B2B and B2C customers, and free, premium or hybrid membership structures.
  • AI-driven and blockchain-enabled loyalty initiatives.
  • Cloud and on-premise platforms, in-house and third-party solutions, and software, services, custom-built and off-the-shelf offerings.
  • Consumer segmentation by age, income and gender.

Strategic value

The report enables retailers, banks, payment providers, technology companies, airlines, investors and loyalty platform vendors to quantify the Mexico loyalty market and evaluate its growth prospects through 2030. It supports competitive benchmarking across program types, industries, channels, membership structures and technology models.

Decision-makers can use the dataset to identify high-growth loyalty formats, compare in-store and digital engagement, assess embedded rewards opportunities and benchmark platform investment strategies. Coverage of loyalty penetration, redemption, breakage, enrollment channels and consumer demographics also supports market modeling, strategic planning, investment analysis and executive decision-making.

The research applies established industry methodologies and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an independent view of emerging business opportunities across Mexico's rapidly evolving loyalty ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 127
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Mexico Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis
2.1 Mexico Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
2.2 Mexico Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
2.3 Mexico POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
3. Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
3.1 Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
3.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
3.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
3.4 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
3.5 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
4. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
4.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025
4.2 Mexico Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.3 Mexico Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.4 Mexico Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.5 Mexico Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.6 Mexico Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.7 Mexico Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.8 Mexico Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.9 Mexico Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.10 Mexico Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.11 Mexico Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.12 Mexico Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
5. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
5.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030
5.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030
5.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030
5.4 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030
6. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
6.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030
6.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030
6.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030
6.4 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030
7. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
7.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030
7.2 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030
7.3 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
7.4 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
7.5 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
7.6 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
7.7 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
7.8 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
7.9 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030
8. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030
8.1 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
8.2 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
8.3 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
8.4 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
8.5 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
8.6 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
8.7 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
8.8 Mexico Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
9. Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
9.1 Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
9.2 Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
9.3 Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
9.4 Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
9.5 Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
9.6 Mexico In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030
10. Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
10.1 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
10.2 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030
10.3 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
10.4 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
10.5 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
10.6 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030
10.7 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
10.8 Mexico Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
11. Mexico Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
11.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030
11.2 Mexico Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030
11.3 Mexico Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030
11.4 Mexico Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030
11.5 Mexico Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030
11.6 Mexico Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030
12. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
12.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030
12.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030
12.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030
13. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
13.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030
13.2 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030
13.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030
14. Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
14.1 Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030
14.2 Mexico Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030
14.3 Mexico Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030
14.4 Mexico Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030
15. Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030
15.1 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
15.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
16. Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by use of AI, 2021-2030
16.1 Mexico Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
16.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
17. Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use case
17.1 Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030
17.2 Mexico Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030
17.3 Mexico Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030
18. Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/ Solution Partner
18.1 Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/ Solution Partner, 2021-2030
18.2 Mexico Loyalty Vendor/ Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030
18.3 Mexico Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030
19. Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
19.1 Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030
19.2 Mexico Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030
19.3 Mexico Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030
20. Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services
20.1 Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030
20.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030
20.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030
21. Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms
21.1 Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030
21.2 Mexico Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030
21.3 Mexico Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030
22. Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
22.1 Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
22.2 Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025
22.3 Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025
23. Mexico Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded
23.1 Mexico Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025
23.2 Mexico Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025
23.3 Mexico Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025
23.4 Mexico Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025
23.5 Mexico Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025
24. Further Reading
24.1 About the Publisher
24.2 Related Research
For more information about this report visit

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