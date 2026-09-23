Mexico Acetone Market Poised For Growth Through 2030, Driven By Capacity Expansion, End-User Demand, Technology Advances And Evolving Trade Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mexico's acetone demand is driven by pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints and adhesives, while environmental concerns create opportunities for bio-based solvent alternatives.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Acetone Market Analysis Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Acetone Market Outlook, Demand, Supply and Forecast, 2015-2030

Mexico acetone market demand reached 59.54 thousand tonnes in 2020 and is projected to rise to 83.46 thousand tonnes by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% during the forecast period. Market expansion is expected to be supported by the growing use of acetone as a cost-effective solvent in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, paints, coatings and adhesives.

Demand for acetone in Mexico is also being driven by activity across the textile, electronics, cleaning, petroleum and broader manufacturing industries. Pharmaceutical production, cosmetics manufacturing and construction-related applications are anticipated to remain important contributors to Mexico acetone market growth through 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy in 2020, resulting in temporary plant closures, lower industrial activity and interruptions to acetone production and supply chains. Some manufacturers also suspended operations to protect employee health and comply with public safety regulations. As restrictions eased and industrial facilities resumed operations, the Mexico acetone market began progressing toward normalized production and demand conditions.

Environmental and health considerations may limit the market's long-term expansion. Acetone handling and disposal requirements are encouraging solvent manufacturers and end users to evaluate biodegradable and lower-impact alternatives. Competing products include Surfasolve, Bio-Solv, Replacetone, Acastrip R and methyl acetate. In paints and coatings, acetone may also face substitution from methyl ethyl ketone (MEK), trichloroethylene (TCE) and tetrachloroethylene. The adoption of alternative solvents will depend on performance, cost, availability and regulatory requirements.

Mexico Acetone Market Subscription

The subscription provides access to Mexico acetone demand and supply analysis through a cloud-based digital platform for one year. Market data is updated on a near-real-time basis to capture significant industry developments, including new plant announcements, capacity additions, shutdowns, temporary supply or demand disruptions, corporate transactions, industry news and other events affecting the acetone market in Mexico.

The report is delivered online and includes quarterly updates throughout the one-year subscription period.

Years Considered for the Analysis



Historical period: 2015-2018

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020 Forecast period: 2021-2030

Report Deliverables



Installed capacity by company: National acetone capacity and individual capacity held by leading producers.

Installed capacity by location: Production capacity across key manufacturing locations in Mexico.

Installed capacity by process: Capacity analysis based on the production processes used by market participants.

Installed capacity by technology: Assessment of technologies employed in acetone manufacturing.

Production by company: Actual acetone production volumes reported by individual companies.

Operating efficiency by company: Analysis of plant utilization and operating performance among producers.

Demand by end use: Acetone sales and consumption across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints and coatings, textiles, electronics, cleaning, petroleum and other industries.

Demand by sales channel: Market demand segmented by the principal sales and distribution channels.

Demand by region: Regional analysis of acetone sales and consumption throughout Mexico.

Country-wise imports and exports: Evaluation of Mexico's acetone trade flows by partner country.

Demand and supply gap: Country-level comparison of acetone availability and consumption requirements.

Market share of leading players: Revenue-based assessment of major companies operating in the Mexico acetone market. News and deals: Coverage of historical and current investments, agreements, transactions and other notable market developments.

Research Methodology

The Mexico acetone market report is developed using primary and secondary research. Primary research includes surveys and consultations with acetone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and customers. The findings are then cross-validated through extensive secondary research to improve the accuracy, consistency and reliability of the market demand, supply, production, capacity, trade and competitive data presented in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Mexico Acetone Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Capacity By Process

1.5. Production By Company

1.6. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.7. Country-Wise Import

1.8. Country-Wise Export

1.9. Demand-Supply Gap

2. Mexico Acetone Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. By End Use (Solvents, Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Others)

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

2.4. By Region

2.5. By Company Share of Leading Players

3. News & Deals

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