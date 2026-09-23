Winter Sporting Goods Market Set For Growth Through 2031 As Participation, Innovation And Premium Gear Demand Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winter sports gear is shifting toward premium, sustainable and connected products, with opportunities in backcountry equipment, e-commerce, Asia-Pacific, circular rentals and urban crossover.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Winter Sporting Goods Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Advances Through Technical Innovation, Sustainability and Tourism Growth

Market expansion through 2031 will be supported by premium equipment, backcountry participation, digital retail and winter sports infrastructure investment.

The global winter sporting goods market is undergoing a structural transformation as established alpine traditions converge with technical innovation, sustainability initiatives and growing demand for outdoor recreation. Rising winter tourism, health-conscious lifestyles and continued investment in resort infrastructure are encouraging consumers to seek high-performance skis, snowboards, skates, protective equipment and related accessories.

For 2026, the specialized core equipment segment of the global winter sporting goods market is estimated at between USD 250 million and USD 600 million. The broader market is forecast to record annual growth of approximately 2.5% to 8.1% through 2031. Key growth drivers include ski resort modernization, increased participation in backcountry and touring activities, expanding online sales and rapid winter sports development across Asia-Pacific.

Premiumization is reshaping product development and purchasing behavior. Manufacturers are integrating carbon fiber, graphene, lightweight wood cores and advanced resins to improve equipment safety, durability and performance. Demand is also rising for recycled bases, bio-based top sheets, locally sourced materials and coatings with reduced environmental impact.

Product and Sports Segment Outlook

Skiing remains the largest sports category and is projected to grow between 2.6% and 7.0% annually. All-mountain and freeride skis are attracting consumers seeking versatile equipment for groomed slopes and off-piste terrain. Advances in touring-compatible boots and bindings are also supporting more frequent equipment upgrades.

Snowboarding is expected to expand by approximately 3.8% to 8.5% per year. Splitboarding, carving and freestyle participation are revitalizing the category, particularly among younger consumers in North America and Asia. Ice hockey is forecast to grow between 2.0% and 5.5%, supported by recurring replacement demand for sticks, skates and protective products, as well as the expansion of youth leagues in emerging markets.

Figure skating, speed skating, curling and other winter sports are projected to grow between 1.5% and 4.5% annually. Demand in these categories is influenced by recreational participation and major international sporting events.

Distribution Channel Trends

Specialty retail stores remain central to the winter sports equipment market because professional fitting, equipment testing, boot customization, tuning and repair services influence purchase decisions. Offline retail is expected to grow between 1.5% and 5.0% annually.

Online winter sporting goods sales are projected to increase by approximately 6.5% to 11.0% per year. E-commerce platforms continue to gain share in apparel, accessories and protective equipment, while virtual fitting tools and flexible return policies are strengthening online demand for technical products.

Regional Winter Sporting Goods Market Growth

North America is projected to grow between 3.0% and 8.5%, supported by mature resort infrastructure in the United States and Canada. Multi-resort passes are increasing participation frequency and encouraging regular visitors to invest in durable, premium equipment.

Europe is forecast to expand between 2.0% and 7.5%. France, Austria, Italy and Switzerland remain major alpine markets, while consumer interest in sustainable manufacturing is creating opportunities for brands using regional wood cores, recycled inputs and lower-impact coatings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with annual growth ranging from 5.5% to 12.0%. Government-backed investment in Chinese ski facilities and the continuing influence of the 2022 Winter Olympics are bringing first-time participants into the market. Japan remains a leading premium destination for international ski and snowboard tourism.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are projected to grow between 1.5% and 5.0%. Demand is concentrated in the Andes regions of Chile and Argentina, while indoor snow facilities in cities including Dubai and Riyadh are creating year-round opportunities for rental fleets and entry-level equipment.

Competitive and Manufacturing Landscape

The winter sporting goods value chain combines advanced materials, precision engineering, seasonal logistics, athlete endorsements, specialty retail and after-sales services. Manufacturers use precision machining and pressing systems to control equipment flex, weight and torsion. Premium production often remains in Europe, while higher-volume recreational manufacturing is distributed across Eastern Europe and Asia.

Leading market participants include Amer Sports Corporation, owner of Salomon, Atomic and Armada; Rossignol Group; Tecnica Group, which includes Nordica, Blizzard and Tecnica; Fischer Sports; Head Sport; Burton Snowboards; K2 Sports; and Clarus Corporation's Black Diamond brand. These companies compete through product innovation, professional athlete partnerships, sustainable manufacturing, customization and strong positions in alpine, Nordic, snowboarding and backcountry categories.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Connected skis and boots, performance sensors, heated liners and other smart equipment offer opportunities for higher-margin product development. Circular rental programs can also broaden access by allowing equipment to be refurbished and reused. Brands may further extend the traditional winter sales season by positioning technical apparel, footwear and helmets for urban use.

Climate volatility remains the market's most significant challenge. Shorter seasons and unpredictable snowfall can reduce resort activity and increase demand for low-snow or all-weather solutions. High lift-ticket prices and premium equipment costs may also limit participation among younger consumers. In addition, the industry's narrow delivery window leaves manufacturers and retailers exposed to shipping delays, production constraints and labor shortages.

Despite these pressures, the global winter sporting goods market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2031. Companies that combine technical performance, sustainable materials, digital commerce and accessible participation models are expected to be best placed to capture growth across established alpine markets and rapidly developing winter sports regions.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2: Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market size and Growth Prospect (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Segment Overview by Sports Type

2.3 Market Segment Overview by Distribution Channel

2.4 Key Regional Market Highlights

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics and Industry Trends

3.1 Growth Drivers: Rising Interest in Winter Tourism and Health Awareness

3.2 Market Restraints: Seasonal Dependency and Climate Change Impacts

3.3 Industry Challenges: High Cost of Equipment and Maintenance

3.4 Technology Trends: Advanced Composite Materials and Smart Gear

Chapter 4: Global Winter Sporting Goods Supply Chain and Cost Analysis

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Process of Winter Sports Equipment

4.3 Raw Material Analysis: Carbon Fiber, Wood Cores, and Specialized Plastics

4.4 Logistics and Seasonal Inventory Management

Chapter 5: Global Winter Sporting Goods Market by Type

5.1 Skiing Equipment

5.2 Snowboarding Equipment

5.3 Ice Hockey Equipment

5.4 Figure Skating Equipment

5.5 Others

Chapter 6: Global Winter Sporting Goods Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Offline Retail Stores (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets)

6.2 Online Retail Stores (E-commerce Platforms, Direct-to-Consumer)

Chapter 7: Global Winter Sporting Goods Market by Region

7.1 North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan (China))

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

7.5 Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Market Share Analysis by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking: Brand Positioning and Pricing Strategy

Chapter 9: Key Player Profiles

9.1 Amer Sports Corporation

9.1.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.1.2 Amer Sports SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Amer Sports Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.1.4 Strategic Brand Management (Salomon, Atomic)

9.2 Tecnica Group S.p.A.

9.2.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.2.2 Tecnica Group SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Tecnica Group Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.2.4 Focus on Specialized Footwear and Hardware

9.3 Rossignol Group

9.3.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.3.2 Rossignol Group SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Rossignol Group Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.4 Fischer Sports GmbH

9.4.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.4.2 Fischer Sports SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Fischer Sports Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.5 Head Sport GmbH

9.5.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.5.2 Head Sport SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Head Sport Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.6 K2 Sports

9.6.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.6.2 K2 Sports SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 K2 Sports Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.7 Burton Snowboards

9.7.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.7.2 Burton Snowboards SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Burton Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.8 Elan d.o.o.

9.8.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.8.2 Elan SWOT Analysis

9.8.3 Elan Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.9 Marker Dalbello Volkl (MDV)

9.9.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.9.2 MDV SWOT Analysis

9.9.3 MDV Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.10 Clarus Corporation (Black Diamond)

9.10.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.10.2 Clarus Corporation SWOT Analysis

9.10.3 Clarus Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 10: Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Forecast by Sports Type

10.2 Forecast by Distribution Channel

10.3 Forecast by Region

List of Tables

Table 1-1 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Table 4-1 Main Raw Material Suppliers for Winter Sports Equipment

Table 5-1 Global Winter Sporting Goods Revenue by Type (2021-2026)

Table 5-2 Global Winter Sporting Goods Revenue by Type (2027-2031)

Table 6-1 Global Winter Sporting Goods Revenue by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

Table 7-1 North America Winter Sporting Goods Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 7-2 Europe Winter Sporting Goods Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 7-3 Asia-Pacific Winter Sporting Goods Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 8-1 Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

Table 9-1 Amer Sports Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-2 Tecnica Group Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-3 Rossignol Group Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-4 Fischer Sports Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-5 Head Sport Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-6 K2 Sports Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-7 Burton Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-8 Elan Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-9 MDV Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-10 Clarus Winter Sporting Goods Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

List of Figures

Figure 2-1 Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Size Value (2021-2031)

Figure 4-1 Winter Sporting Goods Industry Chain Structure

Figure 5-1 Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Share by Type in 2026

Figure 7-1 Europe Winter Sporting Goods Market Share by Country in 2026

Figure 7-2 Asia-Pacific Winter Sporting Goods Market Share by Country in 2026

Figure 9-1 Amer Sports Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-2 Tecnica Group Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-3 Rossignol Group Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-4 Fischer Sports Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-5 Head Sport Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-6 K2 Sports Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-7 Burton Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-8 Elan Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-9 MDV Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-10 Clarus Winter Sporting Goods Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 10-1 Global Winter Sporting Goods Market Revenue Forecast (2027-2031)

Companies Featured



Amer Sports Corporation

Tecnica Group S.p.A.

Rossignol Group

Fischer Sports GmbH

Head Sport GmbH

K2 Sports

Burton Snowboards

Elan d.o.o.

Rossignol Group

Marker Dalbello Volkl Clarus Corporation

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