Weight Training Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Driven By Smart Fitness Equipment, Home Workouts And Rising Health Awareness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting to smart, connected, space-saving strength gear. Asia-Pacific, home gyms, boutique studios, senior fitness and sustainable equipment offer key opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Weight Training Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weight training market is entering a new phase of growth as manufacturers combine traditional strength equipment with connected technology, artificial intelligence and advanced performance analytics. Supported by increased health awareness, preventative healthcare initiatives and sustained interest in functional fitness and bodybuilding, the market is estimated to reach approximately USD 5.0 billion to USD 13.0 billion in 2026. Compound annual growth rates are projected to range from 1.5% to 7.1% through 2031.

Modern weight training equipment includes free weights, selectorized machines, cable systems and plate-loaded machines. Across these categories, manufacturers are prioritizing biomechanical performance, durability, digital connectivity and personalized exercise experiences. AI-enabled resistance equipment, real-time performance tracking and automated form guidance are becoming increasingly influential purchasing factors for residential and commercial customers.

Residential and Commercial Market Outlook

The residential weight training equipment segment is projected to expand by 2.5% to 8.5% annually. Consumers continue to invest in home gyms that support convenient, personalized workouts. Adjustable dumbbells, foldable squat racks, compact cable systems and multifunctional strength stations are gaining traction because they maximize training options while reducing space requirements. Connected fitness platforms are also strengthening demand by linking equipment with virtual coaching, progress tracking and online fitness communities.

Commercial demand, including gyms, health clubs, boutique studios, corporate wellness facilities and hospitality fitness centers, is expected to grow by 1.2% to 6.5% annually. Operators require durable, high-capacity equipment designed for continuous use. Premium materials, ergonomic engineering and integrated digital platforms are becoming central to purchasing decisions, particularly among luxury hospitality groups and high-end fitness clubs.

Weight Training Equipment Trends

Free weights are forecast to grow by 2.0% to 7.5% annually, supported by functional training, powerlifting and competitive weightlifting. Demand is increasing for precision-machined products, calibrated plates and durable urethane coatings that improve accuracy and product longevity.

Selectorized stack machines are projected to expand by 1.5% to 6.0%. Innovation within this segment includes incremental loading, digital resistance management and electromagnetic systems that enable automated adjustments and performance monitoring.

Cable and pulley machines represent one of the market's faster-growing categories, with projected annual growth of 3.0% to 8.0%. Their versatility supports full-body training in both residential and commercial environments. Manufacturers are improving pulley efficiency, cable durability and modular configurations to meet demand for compact, adaptable training stations.

Plate-loaded machines are expected to grow by 2.5% to 7.0% annually. These products remain particularly popular in bodybuilding facilities and athletic performance centers. Current designs increasingly feature independent movement paths that support unilateral training and balanced muscular development.

Regional Weight Training Market Growth

North America is projected to grow by 1.5% to 6.5%, with the United States maintaining a leading position through high gym participation and strong collegiate, professional and recreational strength-training cultures. Demand is shifting toward digitally connected equipment and integrated training and recovery ecosystems.

Europe is forecast to expand by 1.8% to 7.0%, led by Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. The region continues to emphasize ergonomic design, premium manufacturing, quieter residential equipment and sustainable production practices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, ranging from 4.0% to 11.5% annually. Urbanization, rising disposable income and increasing health awareness in China, India and other major markets are driving investment in home gyms, health clubs and boutique fitness studios.

Latin America is projected to grow by 1.5% to 6.0%, with Brazil and Mexico benefiting from established fitness cultures and expanding health club networks. The Middle East and Africa market is forecast to advance by 2.0% to 7.5%, supported by major real estate, hospitality and infrastructure developments across Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Leading Weight Training Equipment Companies

Prominent market participants include Life Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Technogym, Rogue Fitness, Eleiko, Nautilus, Hoist Fitness Systems, Body-Solid, York Barbell and Intek Strength. Life Fitness and Johnson Health Tech maintain strong commercial positions through advanced strength-training lines and connected performance platforms. Technogym leads in premium residential and luxury hospitality applications, with AI-supported systems that automatically manage resistance and training variables.

Rogue Fitness and Eleiko hold influential positions in professional, competitive and elite-performance strength equipment. Residential and institutional suppliers are also expanding their portfolios with space-efficient products, advanced mechanical movement systems and digitally enabled training experiences.

Market Opportunities and Industry Challenges

The industry value chain spans material procurement, precision manufacturing, digital integration, distribution, installation and lifecycle services. Recycled steel, lower-emission materials, CNC machining, robotic welding, connected sensors and subscription-based software services are playing increasingly important roles in product development and recurring revenue strategies.

Major opportunities include strength equipment for older adults, low-impact resistance systems and energy-generating machines that support sustainability objectives. However, fluctuating steel and iron ore prices continue to pressure manufacturing margins. Increasing product complexity also requires intuitive interfaces, automated safety features and reliable customer support.

As consumer expectations evolve, companies that combine durable engineering with intelligent technology, sustainable manufacturing and accessible training experiences will be best positioned to capture growth in the global weight training market through 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2: Global Weight Training Equipment Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market Size and Growth Prospect (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Segment Overview by Type

2.3 Market Segment Overview by Application

2.4 Key Regional Market Highlights

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics and Industry Trends

3.1 Growth Drivers: Rising Health Consciousness and Fitness Memberships

3.2 Market Restraints: High Initial Investment and Space Requirements

3.3 Industry Challenges: Second-hand Market Growth and Home Gym Substitutes

3.4 Emerging Trends: Smart Weight Training and Digital Connectivity

Chapter 4: Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Weight Training Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Process of Strength Equipment

4.3 Key Raw Material Analysis: Steel, Cast Iron, and Rubber

4.4 Logistics and Global Distribution Channel Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Weight Training Market by Type

5.1 Free Weights

5.2 Stack Machines

5.3 Cable and Pulley Machines

5.4 Plate-loaded Machines

Chapter 6: Global Weight Training Market by Application

6.1 Residential Users

6.2 Commercial Users

Chapter 7: Global Weight Training Market by Region

7.1 North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Taiwan (China))

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

7.5 Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Market Share Analysis by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking: Product Diversity and Durability

Chapter 9: Key Player Profiles

9.1 Brunswick Corporation

9.1.1 Company Introduction and Life Fitness Brand Overview

9.1.2 Brunswick SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Brunswick Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.1.4 Global Marketing and Commercial Partnerships

9.2 Technogym S.p.A.

9.2.1 Company Introduction and High-End Positioning

9.2.2 Technogym SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Technogym Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.2.4 Digital Ecosystem and R&D Investment

9.3 Precor Incorporated

9.3.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.3.2 Precor SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Precor Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.4 Nautilus, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Introduction and Bowflex Brand Strategy

9.4.2 Nautilus SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Nautilus Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.5 Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Introduction and Matrix Fitness Brand

9.5.2 Johnson Health Tech SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Johnson Health Tech Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.6 True Fitness Technology, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.6.2 True Fitness SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 True Fitness Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.7 Paramount Health Equipment Corp.

9.7.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

9.7.2 Paramount SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Paramount Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.8 Hoist Fitness Systems

9.8.1 Company Introduction and Motion Technology Focus

9.8.2 Hoist Fitness SWOT Analysis

9.8.3 Hoist Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.9 Body-Solid Inc.

9.9.1 Company Introduction and Home Gym Dominance

9.9.2 Body-Solid SWOT Analysis

9.9.3 Body-Solid Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.10 York Barbell

9.10.1 Company Introduction and Heritage Brand Analysis

9.10.2 York Barbell SWOT Analysis

9.10.3 York Barbell Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.11 Rogue Fitness

9.11.1 Company Introduction and CrossFit Ecosystem

9.11.2 Rogue Fitness SWOT Analysis

9.11.3 Rogue Fitness Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.12 Eleiko Sport AB

9.12.1 Company Introduction and Professional Lifting Focus

9.12.2 Eleiko SWOT Analysis

9.12.3 Eleiko Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.13 Intek Strength

9.13.1 Company Introduction and Specialty Product Analysis

9.13.2 Intek Strength SWOT Analysis

9.13.3 Intek Strength Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 10: Global Weight Training Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Forecast by Type

10.2 Forecast by Application

10.3 Forecast by Region

List of Tables

Table 1-1 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Table 4-1 Main Raw Material Suppliers for Strength Equipment

Table 5-1 Global Weight Training Revenue by Type (2021-2026)

Table 5-2 Global Weight Training Revenue by Type (2027-2031)

Table 6-1 Global Weight Training Revenue by Application (2021-2026)

Table 6-2 Global Weight Training Revenue by Application (2027-2031)

Table 7-1 North America Weight Training Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 7-2 Asia-Pacific Weight Training Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 8-1 Global Weight Training Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

Table 9-1 Brunswick Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-2 Technogym Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-3 Precor Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-4 Nautilus Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-5 Johnson Health Tech Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-6 True Fitness Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-7 Paramount Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-8 Hoist Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-9 Body-Solid Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-10 York Barbell Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-11 Rogue Fitness Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-12 Eleiko Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-13 Intek Strength Weight Training Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

List of Figures

Figure 2-1 Global Weight Training Market Size Value (2021-2031)

Figure 4-1 Weight Training Equipment Manufacturing Process

Figure 5-1 Global Market Share for Weight Training by Type in 2026

Figure 7-1 North America Weight Training Market Share by Country in 2026

Figure 9-1 Brunswick Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-2 Technogym Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-3 Precor Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-4 Nautilus Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-5 Johnson Health Tech Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-6 True Fitness Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-7 Paramount Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-8 Hoist Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-9 Body-Solid Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-10 York Barbell Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-11 Rogue Fitness Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-12 Eleiko Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-13 Intek Strength Weight Training Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 10-1 Global Market Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

Companies Featured



Brunswick Corporation

Technogym S.p.A. Precor Incorporated



Nautilus Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Paramount Health Equipment Corp.

Hoist Fitness Systems

Body-Solid Inc.

York Barbell

Rogue Fitness

Eleiko Sport AB

Brunswick Corporation Intek Strength

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