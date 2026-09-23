Horse Riding Equipment Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Rising Equestrian Participation, Safety Innovation And Premium Gear Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting toward premium, safety-certified and smart gear, driven by lifestyle riders, sustainable materials, custom fitting, e-commerce and Asia-Pacific expansion.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Horse Riding Equipment Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horse riding equipment market continues to expand across the equestrian and sporting goods industries, supported by rising participation in recreational riding, professional competition and equestrian tourism. The market includes protective equipment, saddles, bridles, riding boots, breeches, horse rugs and performance accessories. Its development reflects a combination of traditional leather craftsmanship and technical innovation focused on rider safety, equipment durability and equine biomechanics.

The horse riding equipment market is estimated to reach approximately USD 1.0 billion to USD 4.0 billion in 2026. Market growth is projected at a CAGR of 2.5% to 8.1% through 2031. Increasing professionalization, stronger safety requirements and demand for premium equestrian products are shifting purchasing decisions toward high-performance, customized and luxury-branded equipment.

Horse Riding Equipment Market Segmentation

Professional riders are expected to generate annual growth of 3.0% to 7.5%. Demand in this segment centers on bespoke saddles, precision fitting and competition-grade equipment designed for international events, including FEI championships and the Olympic Games. Carbon fiber, high-tensile synthetics and other advanced materials are increasingly incorporated into products intended to improve performance and the horse-rider connection.

Amateur riders represent the largest customer segment and are projected to support annual growth of 4.0% to 9.0%. Recreational riding, adult participation and equestrian tourism are increasing demand for equipment that combines safety, professional styling and straightforward maintenance. Versatile equestrian apparel suitable for both stable and casual use is also gaining market share.

Schools and training centers are forecast to grow by 2.0% to 5.5% annually, with purchasing priorities focused on durability, affordability and multi-user functionality. Adjustable saddles and adaptable protective equipment are becoming more important as facilities seek products suitable for different rider sizes and horse breeds. Riding clubs, projected to grow by 2.5% to 6.0%, are also influencing replacement cycles by requiring certified helmets, body protectors and other updated safety equipment.

Mass-Market and Premium Equestrian Equipment Trends

The mass-market horse riding equipment segment is projected to grow at 3.0% to 7.0%. Synthetic materials, durable textiles and scalable manufacturing processes enable brands to offer accessible, low-maintenance products for beginners and budget-conscious riders. Product innovation is also improving the availability of safety-certified riding equipment at entry-level price points.

The premium equestrian equipment segment is expected to record stronger growth of 4.5% to 9.5%. High-value purchases include handcrafted leather saddles, Italian riding boots, luxury apparel and smart helmets. Heritage branding, superior materials, customization and technical integration remain central competitive factors across this category.

Regional Horse Riding Equipment Market Outlook

Europe remains a leading market, with projected annual growth of 2.5% to 6.5%. Germany, the United Kingdom and France benefit from established dressage and show-jumping communities, extensive equestrian infrastructure and strong animal welfare standards.

North America is forecast to grow by 3.0% to 7.8%, supported by established English and Western riding disciplines in the United States and Canada. The region is also a leading adopter of smart-barn systems, connected equipment and technology-enabled rider products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at 5.0% to 11.0% annually. China and India are attracting investment in elite riding clubs, private education programs and premium equestrian facilities, creating opportunities for European and North American brands.

Latin America is projected to grow by 2.0% to 6.0%, supported by the ranching and polo traditions of Brazil and Argentina alongside expanding English-style riding schools in urban markets. The Middle East and Africa region is forecast to achieve growth of 3.5% to 9.0%, led by demand for luxury endurance and racing equipment in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other GCC markets.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Horse Riding Equipment Companies

The market includes heritage saddlery businesses, specialist manufacturers, major retailers and athletic-technology companies. Hermes International maintains a prominent position in luxury saddlery through handcrafted products and premium brand positioning. Ariat International is recognized for technical equestrian footwear, while Horseware Ireland holds a strong position in horse rugs, outerwear and sustainability-focused product development.

Stubben, Passier, Pessoa and Wintec are established competitors in the global saddle market. Stubben and Passier emphasize traditional craftsmanship, while Wintec addresses broad consumer demand through synthetic construction and adjustable-fit technology. Dover Saddlery remains an influential U.S. retailer and private-label operator. WeatherBeeta and Shires Equestrian provide extensive horse and rider product portfolios, while Easycare Inc. and Toklat Originals compete in specialist performance accessories.

Supply Chain, Technology and Sustainability

The horse riding equipment value chain spans leather, carbon fiber, technical textiles and moisture-management materials. Sustainable sourcing is becoming increasingly important, encouraging the use of recycled polyester, lower-impact manufacturing methods and leather alternatives.

Pressure mapping, ergonomic research and 3D scanning are advancing saddle design and equipment fitting. Traditional leather manufacturing remains concentrated in established European centers, including Walsall in the United Kingdom and specialist regions in Germany and Italy, while much of the mass-market textile production base is located in Asia.

Specialist tack shops and major equestrian retailers remain critical distribution channels, particularly for saddles and other fitting-intensive products. E-commerce is expanding access to niche brands and performance accessories, while mobile saddle-fitting services are helping combine online purchasing with personalized support.

Horse Riding Equipment Market Opportunities and Challenges

Wearable technology represents a major growth opportunity for the horse riding equipment industry. Airbag vests, smart helmets and saddle-integrated sensors capable of monitoring equine gait, movement and heart rate are attracting investment. The growing influence of equestrian lifestyle fashion also offers brands opportunities to enter mainstream premium apparel and luxury retail channels.

Market expansion may be constrained by the high cost of equestrian participation and the discretionary nature of many purchases. Manufacturers must also respond to increasing scrutiny of animal welfare by demonstrating that saddles, bridles and related equipment support comfort, appropriate fit and injury prevention. Companies that combine certified safety, technical performance, sustainable materials and credible welfare standards are expected to be best positioned for growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2: Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market Size and Growth Prospect (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Segment Overview by Type

2.3 Market Segment Overview by Application

2.4 Key Regional Market Highlights

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics and Industry Trends

3.1 Growth Drivers: Increasing Participation in Equestrian Sports

3.2 Market Restraints: High Maintenance Costs and Stringent Safety Standards

3.3 Industry Challenges: Impact of Material Supply Fluctuations

3.4 Technology and Innovation: Smart Wearables and Synthetic Leather Advancements

Chapter 4: Supply Chain and Manufacturing Process Analysis

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Raw Material Analysis: Premium Leather vs. High-Performance Synthetics

4.3 Manufacturing Process of Saddles and Protection Gear

4.4 Patent Analysis and Intellectual Property Landscape

Chapter 5: Global Horse Riding Equipment Market by Type

5.1 Mass Market Equipment

5.2 Premium Market Equipment

Chapter 6: Global Horse Riding Equipment Market by Application

6.1 Professional Riders

6.2 Amateur Riders

6.3 Schools and Training Centers

6.4 Riding Clubs

Chapter 7: Global Horse Riding Equipment Market by Region

7.1 North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Taiwan (China))

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

7.5 Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Market Share Analysis by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking: Product Portfolio and Pricing Strategy

Chapter 9: Key Player Profiles

9.1 Hermes International S.A.

9.1.1 Company Introduction and Luxury Positioning

9.1.2 Hermes SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Hermes Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.1.4 Craftsmanship and Customization Services

9.2 Dover Saddlery

9.2.1 Company Introduction and Retail Network

9.2.2 Dover SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Dover Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.2.4 Multi-channel Marketing Strategy

9.3 WeatherBeeta

9.3.1 Company Introduction and Horse Clothing Expertise

9.3.2 WeatherBeeta SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 WeatherBeeta Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.4 Wintec Saddles

9.4.1 Company Introduction and Synthetic Materials Innovation

9.4.2 Wintec SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Wintec Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.5 Ariat International, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Introduction and Technical Footwear

9.5.2 Ariat SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Ariat Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.6 Stubben

9.6.1 Company Introduction and Traditional Saddlery

9.6.2 Stubben SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 Stubben Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.7 Passier

9.7.1 Company Introduction and German Engineering

9.7.2 Passier SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Passier Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.8 Cavallo

9.8.1 Company Introduction and Riding Boots Specialization

9.8.2 Cavallo SWOT Analysis

9.8.3 Cavallo Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.9 Toggi

9.9.1 Company Introduction and Lifestyle Apparel

9.9.2 Toggi SWOT Analysis

9.9.3 Toggi Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.10 Horseware Ireland

9.10.1 Company Introduction and Innovation in Rugs

9.10.2 Horseware SWOT Analysis

9.10.3 Horseware Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.11 Shires Equestrian

9.11.1 Company Introduction and Global Distribution

9.11.2 Shires SWOT Analysis

9.11.3 Shires Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.12 Easycare Inc.

9.12.1 Company Introduction and Hoof Care Solutions

9.12.2 Easycare SWOT Analysis

9.12.3 Easycare Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.13 Pessoa

9.13.1 Company Introduction and Competition Performance Gear

9.13.2 Pessoa SWOT Analysis

9.13.3 Pessoa Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.14 Toklat Originals

9.14.1 Company Introduction and Saddle Pad Manufacturing

9.14.2 Toklat SWOT Analysis

9.14.3 Toklat Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.15 HDR Saddlery

9.15.1 Company Introduction and Value-based Saddlery

9.15.2 HDR SWOT Analysis

9.15.3 HDR Horse Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 10: Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Forecast by Type

10.2 Forecast by Application

10.3 Forecast by Region

List of Tables

Table 1-1 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Table 4-1 Key Raw Material Suppliers for Equestrian Gear

Table 5-1 Global Horse Riding Equipment Revenue by Type (2021-2026)

Table 5-2 Global Horse Riding Equipment Revenue by Type (2027-2031)

Table 6-1 Global Horse Riding Equipment Revenue by Application (2021-2026)

Table 7-1 North America Riding Equipment Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 7-2 Europe Riding Equipment Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 7-3 Asia-Pacific Riding Equipment Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 8-1 Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

Table 9-1 Hermes Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-2 Dover Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-3 WeatherBeeta Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-4 Wintec Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-5 Ariat Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-6 Stubben Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-7 Passier Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-8 Cavallo Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-9 Toggi Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-10 Horseware Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-11 Shires Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-12 Easycare Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-13 Pessoa Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-14 Toklat Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9-15 HDR Riding Equipment Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

List of Figures

Figure 2-1 Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 4-1 Horse Riding Equipment Manufacturing Process Flow

Figure 5-1 Global Market Share by Price Range in 2026

Figure 7-1 Europe Riding Equipment Market Share by Country in 2026

Figure 9-1 Hermes Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-2 Dover Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-3 WeatherBeeta Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-4 Wintec Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-5 Ariat Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-6 Stubben Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-7 Passier Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-8 Cavallo Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-9 Toggi Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-10 Horseware Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-11 Shires Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-12 Easycare Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-13 Pessoa Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-14 Toklat Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 9-15 HDR Riding Equipment Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 10-1 Global Market Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

Companies Featured



Hermes International S.A.

Dover Saddlery

WeatherBeeta

Wintec Saddles

Ariat International Inc.

Stubben

Passier

Cavallo

Toggi

Horseware Ireland

Shires Equestrian

Easycare Inc.

Pessoa

Toklat Originals HDR Saddlery

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900