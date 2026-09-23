Intercontinental Phuket Resort Retains 2 MICHELIN Keys For A Third Consecutive Year In The MICHELIN Guide 2026

The only InterContinental-branded hotel worldwide with 2 MICHELIN Keys, InterContinental Phuket Resort sets the benchmark for design, service and authenticity

- Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket ResortPHUKET, THAILAND, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InterContinental Phuket Resort proudly announces that it has been awarded 2 MICHELIN Keys for the third year running, following the MICHELIN Guide's global Key selection unveiled on 18 September 2026. Having held the distinction since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Thailand Key selection in 2024, and again in 2025, the resort continues to stand among Thailand's most distinguished hotels. It also remains the only InterContinental hotel worldwide to have received 2 MICHELIN Keys.The MICHELIN Keys are the hotel equivalent of the MICHELIN Stars, recognising properties that offer truly exceptional stays. Awards are based on anonymous inspections by the MICHELIN Guide's inspectors, who assess each hotel against five universal criteria: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value for price, and contribution to the surrounding neighbourhood or setting. Three consecutive years of recognition reflects the resort's consistency, which the Guide holds in especially high regard."It is a privilege to be recognised with 2 MICHELIN Keys for the third consecutive year, and we are immensely proud of this recognition and of our team," said Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. "Consistency is the truest measure of excellence in hospitality, and it is achieved only through the quiet dedication of a team that holds itself to the highest standard, day after day. We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their commitment, and to the MICHELIN Guide for its continued recognition. We remain steadfast in our aspiration to offer our guests an experience of enduring distinction."A Design Story Unlike Any OtherInterContinental Phuket Resort is designed around "Traibhumikatha," an ancient Thai epic of three realms: the Underwater World, the Human World and Heaven. From the beachside, where a sea serpent's journey begins, to the serene Sawan Pavilion at the highest point, guests travel through the story itself. Along the way, a collection of art sculptures inspired by Thai legend brings the tale to life, so that every stay becomes a journey through tranquil tales and a true expression of Thai identity.A Resort of DistinctionThe resort offers 221 rooms, suites and villas along Kamala Beach, complemented by five swimming pools and eight themed dining destinations. Among them, Jaras Restaurant and Hom Restaurant are both recognised by the MICHELIN Guide, with Hom also featured in 50 Best Discovery, while Sipping Tiger Bar offers a distinctive place to enjoy the evening. Sati Spa, a multi-award-winning wellness sanctuary, offers restorative journeys inspired by Thai traditions, while W.J. Lips, the resort's private 74-foot luxury yacht, invites guests to experience the Andaman Sea in style. Each of these experiences is delivered with the personal, attentive service for which the resort is known.Authenticity and Responsible LuxuryAt InterContinental Phuket Resort, luxury and responsibility are part of the same story. The resort's individuality is best tasted at its table. Across all of its restaurants and bars, menus are shaped by locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, brought to the kitchen through close partnerships with local farmers and suppliers the scenes, the same care continues. A zero-waste approach runs through every kitchen, and an Oklin Food Waste Composter turns what might have been waste into something useful. The LEED Gold-certified building and the resort's GSTC certification reflect a commitment to protecting the natural beauty that draws guests to Kamala in the first place the resort, sustainability is not a separate initiative but part of its character: a way of caring for guests, for neighbours and for the landscape in the same spirit.A New Chapter Beyond ParadiseAs InterContinental Phuket Resort celebrates this milestone, it prepares to open the fourth chapter of its Traibhumikatha story. Beyond Paradise is an elevation of the resort experience, carrying guests beyond the world they know into a more peaceful and refined realm, centred on Bokkhorani, the sacred pond of heaven in Thai cosmology.At the heart of Beyond Paradise, 43 private pool suites are conceived as personal sanctuaries, crowned by the Bokkhorani Penthouse, a celestial residence atop Mount Meru. New dining and lounge experiences are introduced as well, including Meus, a new Italian restaurant, and Envoy bar. An additional Club InterContinental lounge offers a first-class lounge experience, with privileged access for guests of the private pool suites and selected premium accommodations. Beyond Paradise will bring the resort to a total of 264 rooms, suites and villas.The doors to Beyond Paradise open in the fourth quarter of 2026, and with them the next chapter of a story still being written. Guests are invited to journey beyond.Three consecutive years of 2 MICHELIN Keys is a recognition the resort holds close, and a standard it is determined to uphold. As the only InterContinental hotel in the world to hold this distinction, InterContinental Phuket Resort will continue to elevate every detail of its service and every experience it offers, from the table to the spa to the sea.The resort looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to a memorable and meaningful journey, one that reflects the very best of InterContinental hospitality and the spirit of Thailand.For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E:...W: intercontinentalENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images:Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket Resort...Tel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that harmonises the three realms of underwater, human, and heaven, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway set along the pristine shores of Kamala Beach. The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea, seamlessly blending rich cultural storytelling with contemporary luxury.The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, offering a diverse culinary journey from sustainable Thai cuisine at Jaras and fermentation-led gastronomy at hom, to international cuisine at Pinto, Japanese flavours inspired by Osaka's culinary masters at Tengoku, Champagne beachfront dining and open-fire dining at 333 At The Beach, sunset cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, artisan pastries, freshly baked creations and refined afternoon tea at Devas' Lounge, and innovative zero-waste mixology inspired by local botanicals at Sipping Tiger.Resort facilities include the exclusive Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools with breathtaking views, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Guests may also explore the beauty of Phuket's coastline aboard the resort's 78 feet yacht, WJ Lip, curated for bespoke sea excursions and unforgettable island experiences. Located on the secluded stretch of Kamala Beach, the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.- Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo- Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels- Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels- Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites- Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Nampetch Tipaxsorn

InterContinental Hotels Group

+66 76 629 925

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InterContinental Phuket Resort Retains 2 MICHELIN Keys for a Third Consecutive Year in the MICHELIN Guide 2026 News Provided By InterContinental Hotels Group September 23, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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