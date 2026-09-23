Dreamscape Publishing Announces Packed Fourth-Quarter Comics Slate

Let's Hunt Monstas! The Series #1

Galactics #1 Cover by Tom Aresto

House Over the Void Vol 1 cover by Mariano Benitez Chapo

Dreamscape Publishing LLC is closing out the year with a full lineup of original comics from all-ages adventure, horror & fantasy, creator-owned storytelling.

- John HohnBETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dreamscape Publishing LLC is closing out the year with a full lineup of original comics spanning all-ages adventure, horror, fantasy, historical fiction, and creator-owned storytelling.With 16 titles scheduled for release during the fourth quarter, Dreamscape Publishing continues to build a catalog designed to give every kind of comics reader something to look forward to.“Our fourth-quarter slate is a great snapshot of what Dreamscape is all about,” said John Hohn, owner of Dreamscape Publishing.“We have fun books for younger readers, darker stories for horror fans, historical adventures, superhero action, and plenty of surprises. The only difficult part is finding room on the shelf.”October ReleasesLet's Hunt Monstas! No. 1 in a Micro Series of OneThe Adventures of Hero Ted & Friends #1Mr. Buttons One ShotTales of the Wretched #2October expands Dreamscape's all-ages and family-friendly offerings through titles from Altworld Studios, including Let's Hunt Monstas!, The Adventures of Hero Ted & Friends, and Mr. Buttons One Shot. The month also brings the return of the pirate series Tales of the Wretched.November ReleasesSinYstr #2The Party #2The Legend of Lady Nova #1Night Guardians #1Let's Hunt Monstas! The Series #1TeamDMARCVS #5November brings new chapters, new series launches, and the next installment of MARCVS, Dreamscape's high-action historical fiction title. Readers can also expect the continued expansion of Altworld Studios' family-friendly lineup with Night Guardians and Let's Hunt Monstas! The Series #1.December ReleasesNight Guardians #2Let's Hunt Monstas! The Series #2Diesel City DreamsGalactics #1House Over the Void Vol. 1, a horror anthologyThe year wraps with additional chapters of Night Guardians and Let's Hunt Monstas! The Series, along with the debut of Diesel City Dreams, Galactics #1, and House Over the Void Vol. 1, a new horror anthology.Dreamscape Publishing's growing catalog is currently available in approximately 40 comic shops across the country. Retailers can purchase titles directly from Dreamscape Publishing or through Philbo Distribution.Consumers can find Dreamscape comics at participating comic shops, directly through dreamscapepub, and through Walmart.For more information about Dreamscape Publishing, upcoming releases, and the full catalog, visit dreamscapepub.About Dreamscape Publishing LLCDreamscape Publishing is an independent comic book publisher focused on original, creator-driven stories for kids, teens, and adults. Its catalog includes horror, fantasy, superheroes, historical fiction, and all-ages adventure comics.

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Dreamscape Publishing Announces Packed Fourth-Quarter Comics Slate News Provided By Dreamscape Publishing llc September 23, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail



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