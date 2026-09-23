Raiffeisen Expands Crypto Trading To 11 European Markets Via Bitpanda

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the Austrian banking group with a footprint across Central and Eastern Europe, is stepping up its cryptocurrency ambitions by tying up with Bitpanda at a group level. The partnership is designed to give RBI's network banks access to crypto infrastructure, enabling them to roll out digital-asset services in line with local rules.

According to a joint announcement by RBI and Bitpanda, the arrangement could eventually place crypto brokerage capabilities within reach of as many as 18 million customers. The banks themselves will decide which products to offer and how quickly to launch, depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements.

RBI is partnering with Bitpanda to provide group-wide access to crypto infrastructure through“Bitpanda Enterprise.” Individual network banks will control the timing and scope of crypto services based on local market and regulatory constraints. The partnership could potentially reach around 18 million customers, but rollout is expected to be gradual. The move follows an earlier Bitpanda integration involving Austria's Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien, launched in 2024. Bitpanda says it remains in ongoing discussions with financial institutions, while declining to comment on confidential talks.

Key takeawaysWhat RBI and Bitpanda are launching

The agreement centers on Bitpanda's enterprise-grade infrastructure, which RBI's network banks can use to introduce crypto services. While the group-level partnership establishes the technical and operational foundation, the announcement emphasizes that each bank will tailor offerings to its own operating environment.

That approach matters for investors and customers because crypto rollouts in the EU often depend heavily on jurisdiction-specific licensing, compliance processes, and product constraints. Instead of a single, simultaneous product launch across all markets, the structure allows institutions to move at different speeds-reducing regulatory exposure while still creating a pathway to expand.

RBI CEO Michael Höllerer said the bank is responding to“growing demand for crypto assets” across its markets. In his remarks, Höllerer framed the partnership as part of a customer-focused effort to meet client needs in a responsible way.

Why“group-wide infrastructure” is a strategic shift

Large banking groups typically face a familiar challenge when entering crypto: coordination. Even when the strategic direction is clear, each subsidiary or network bank can encounter different regulator expectations, banking relationships, and compliance requirements. By working with Bitpanda Enterprise, RBI is effectively standardizing the crypto plumbing at the network level-while keeping local decision-making intact.

Bitpanda's spokesperson, speaking to Cointelegraph, said the rollout is currently at an early stage and will proceed gradually. The spokesperson added that further details will be released as individual markets confirm their plans. That staged model also suggests RBI and Bitpanda are working through implementation steps bank-by-bank, rather than committing to a one-size-fits-all timetable.

For market participants, the significance is less about a single product headline and more about distribution. If multiple network banks adopt crypto services using the same underlying infrastructure, it could accelerate adoption compared with isolated, one-off integrations-assuming regulators and compliance teams can scale alongside the deployment.

Building on an earlier Austrian integration

This partnership is not RBI's first foray into Bitpanda-linked crypto capabilities. The new announcement builds on a crypto integration launched in 2024 between Bitpanda and Austria's Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien, according to Bitpanda's earlier coverage.

That earlier step is important because it indicates the relationship between the parties already had a working basis before being expanded across the RBI group. Rather than introducing crypto from scratch, RBI appears to be extending an existing integration pathway to additional banks-an evolution that can reduce implementation risk and speed up learning.

Still, the current plans remain conditional: the scope and timing of customer-facing crypto services will vary by local market, and the early-stage nature of the rollout means investors should expect updates to be incremental rather than immediate.

Regulatory context and Bitpanda's position in the EU

Bitpanda is authorized under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA), according to information cited in the original announcement. MiCA is designed to bring greater regulatory consistency across EU crypto activities, which has been a key prerequisite for banks and other traditional finance players assessing how to offer digital asset products.

The operational advantage for RBI's network banks is that they can partner with a provider operating within the MiCA framework, potentially simplifying certain compliance elements. Even then, each bank still bears responsibility for how it structures offerings for its customers and how it implements internal controls.

Bitpanda also told Cointelegraph that it is regularly in discussions with banks and other financial institutions exploring crypto brokerage services. However, it declined to comment on any specific confidential talks beyond the partnership with RBI, reinforcing that many institution-level explorations may be ongoing without public timelines.

Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that banks are doubling down on the EU's MiCA crypto provider list, reflecting broader industry momentum toward regulated crypto infrastructure rather than ad hoc services.

What to watch next

Readers should expect the next signals to come from individual RBI network banks as they confirm launch readiness, product choices, and the jurisdictions where services will first become available. The headline“up to 18 million customers” frames the potential scale, but the real test will be how quickly real-world crypto offerings roll out across different regulatory environments-and how effectively banks translate infrastructure access into compliant, customer-facing products.

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