Bitcoin Roars Back: ETF Demand Explodes As Investors Hunt For The Next Bull Market

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin climbs above $86,000 as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion, while Ether funds gain traction and renewed crypto demand supports a broader market rebound.

Key Insights

Bitcoin trades near $86,500 as ETF inflows reach almost $1 billion in one day.

IBIT, ARKB and FBTC captured most of Monday's renewed Bitcoin ETF demand.

Ether ETF inflows also rise, widening the recovery beyond Bitcoin across crypto.

Bitcoin traded near $86,500 on Wednesday as strong ETF demand reinforced its recent breakout and lifted broader crypto markets. The cryptocurrency reached $87,395 this week, marking its highest level since January. Meanwhile, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $998.95 million on September 21, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin's latest advance followed a sharp reversal in ETF flows after a weak period for digital-asset products. The funds recorded their largest daily inflow since October 2025, while Bitcoin moved above $87,000 during Monday's session. Moreover, the buying followed a $433 million inflow recorded by spot Bitcoin ETFs on September 18.

BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust led Monday's ETF activity with $381.4 million in net inflows. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF followed with $289.1 million, while Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund received $238.8 million. Together, the three funds accounted for most of the day's reported inflows, showing concentrated demand across major products.

The renewed demand also coincided with heavy short-position liquidations across crypto markets. Nearly $919 million in crypto short positions were reportedly liquidated during the latest surge, according to data cited by Investors Business Daily. Therefore, the rally combines stronger ETF flows with forced buying from traders who had positioned for further price declines.

Ether

Ether has also gained support as flows into spot Ether ETFs strengthen alongside Bitcoin's recovery. U.S. spot Ether ETFs attracted about $143.8 million on September 18, ending three consecutive sessions of redemptions. BlackRock 's iShares Ethereum Trust accounted for most of that daily inflow, according to SoSoValue data.

The broader Ether ETF market then recorded about $270 million in net inflows on September 21. That marked the strongest single-day inflow for the group since October 2025, according to reported SoSoValue figures. Meanwhile, Ether recently traded around $2,773 as its price followed the wider cryptocurrency recovery.

The ETF activity gives the crypto rebound a broader base beyond Bitcoin, although daily flows can change quickly. Bitcoin still commands the largest share of U.S. spot crypto ETF assets, while Ether products continue building institutional market access. As a result, sustained creations across both groups would provide a clearer measure of whether renewed demand can persist after short-covering activity fades.

Diversification Debate and What Comes Next

The latest market action also intersects with a wider debate about portfolio diversification and dollar exposure. Howard Marks has argued that moving from U.S. stocks into dollar cash or bonds does not remove risks linked to the currency itself. His framework instead highlights assets such as international equities, gold and real estate as alternative sources of exposure.

Gold ETFs such as SPDR Gold Shares and iShares Gold Trust provide exposure to physical bullion rather than another dollar-denominated security. International equity funds such as Vanguard Total International Stock ETF also provide exposure to companies outside the United States. Real-estate funds, including U.S. and international REIT ETFs, offer another diversification route but remain sensitive to interest rates and economic conditions.

For crypto markets, the immediate focus remains on whether ETF demand can remain strong after the latest surge. Monday's near-$1 billion Bitcoin inflow provides a major data point, but one session cannot establish a lasting trend. Therefore, continued ETF creations, sustained spot demand and reduced dependence on short liquidations will remain important measures for the next phase.

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