Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Storms Into Final, Assures India Of Wushu Silver

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) India's Naorem Roshibina Devi stormed into the final of the women's 60kg Wushu Sanda event at the Asian Games, assuring India of at least a silver medal and securing her third successive continental medal with another commanding performance.

Roshibina defeated Indonesia's Kusumaningtyas Thania 2-0 in Wednesday's semifinal to advance to the gold-medal match. The win means the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games medallist will add another medal to her collection after winning bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Games and silver in the same 60kg category at the 2023 Asian Games.

In the quarterfinals, Roshibina had earlier put in a strong performance, beating her rival 5-0 in the point difference to storm into the last four. She started her campaign on Monday, defeating Bangladesh's Shika Khatun in the pre-quarterfinals.

The medal is India's first confirmed Wushu medal at the ongoing Asian Games, and Roshibina will now get a chance to upgrade it to gold in the final.

The Wushu Federation had earlier said Roshibina got a place in the Indian team after Divyanshi Chaudhary was ruled out due to injury. Divyanshi alleged foul play and said she was fully fit, also accusing the federation of favouring Roshibina, who had initially finished fourth in the trials and missed the cut.

Divyanshi accepted the decision and shifted her focus toward a comeback, and eventually the controversy died down.

In the men's 56kg quarterfinal, India's Aryan exited after losing 1-2 to Uzbekistan's Saydullo Abdurashitov.

On Tuesday, India's Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi finished ninth in the Women's Nanquan & Nandao Final with a score of 18.839. India's Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the Women's Changquan final. Indian wushu athletes have shown glimpses of impressive performances, with Suraj Singh Mayanglambam coming close to a podium finish on Sunday.