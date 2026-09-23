Prajakta Koli Reveals How A Chance Encounter With Hrithik Roshan Sparked Her Youtube Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli has opened up about the unexpected moment that marked the beginning of her YouTube journey.

She recalled how an interaction with Hrithik Roshan during the promotion of“Bang Bang” changed the course of her career. On the latest episode of“Pehla Pehla” with Gopal Dutt, Prajakta revisited the early days of her journey. She spoke about growing up in Thane, pursuing her dream of becoming a radio jockey, and working as an intern at a radio station. Recalling how she first got the idea to create YouTube content, Prajakta recalled being asked to dance during Hrithik Roshan's visit to the radio station. The 'Mismatched' actress said,“At that time, Bang Bang was being released. And at that radio station, it was a ritual. When an actor was coming to promote, we would dance for him on his songs. Now, I didn't have a choice because I was the intern. I was told to dance. Dance. So, Bang Bang was coming. Hrithik Roshan was coming. And I've been a huge fan. Huge fan. So, they were coming.”

“So, I agreed to dance. I danced once. Along with Hrithik, Sudeep was in his team. Because he was promoting Bang Bang. After that performance, I shot a very stupid video with Hrithik. And then Sudeep came to me and said, do you shoot videos like this often? I said, no. He said, This is my card. I think you should make YouTube content. I said, I don't even know what that means. I don't know. I'm not earning money anyway. What do radio interns get? I'm coming from the police station every day.”

“I said, 'I have to spend more money on Skype. I said, no. I'm fine with this. And eventually, in my head, I said, I'll get a job. If I don't get a job as a radio jockey, I'll get a job as a producer,” Prajakta added.

The conversation also covered Prajakta's early struggles in radio, her parents' support, her journey as MostlySane, her acting debut in 'Mismatched,' and her work with Michelle Obama through YouTube's Creators for Change program. She also talked about her book Too Good To Be True, her personal life, and her plans to produce films and series focused on romance.