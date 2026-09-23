Nandigram Bypoll: Cong Moves Calcutta HC Challenging BJP Candidate's Affidavit

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging the affidavit filed by Hasirani Rath, the BJP candidate for the October 6 by-election to the Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district.

The petition, filed by Congress leader and senior advocate Ritzy Ghosal before the single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao, alleges discrepancies in the candidate's affidavit relating to her age and educational qualifications.

According to the petition, the details provided in the affidavit are self-contradictory and raise questions about the accuracy of the information furnished by the BJP nominee. Ghosal contended that while Rath has stated in the affidavit that she is over 60 years old, she has also claimed to have passed the secondary examination in 1965, which would be inconsistent with the year of birth indicated in the same document.

“This means she was born in 1966. In the same affidavit, she had claimed that she passed the secondary examination in 1965. How could she pass the secondary examination before she was born?” Ghosal questioned.

Arguing before the court, Ghosal said the information regarding the candidate's age and educational record was "practically impossible" and sought cancellation of her nomination. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to act despite scrutinising the affidavit.

When Justice Rao asked what relief the petitioner wants, Ghosal submitted that the nomination of the BJP candidate should be cancelled.

The court admitted the petition and is expected to hear the matter on Thursday. The state Congress unit had earlier approached the ECI seeking action over the alleged discrepancies. West Bengal Congress president Suvankar Sarkar had also accused the poll panel of not taking adequate steps in the matter.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, describing them as an attempt by the Congress to tarnish the image of its candidate.

Hasirani Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, former personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district in May this year.

Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.