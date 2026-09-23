U.S. Prefabricated Construction Market Databook Q2 2026 To 2030 With 100+ Kpis And Forecasts By Product And Material Standardized Codes Are Improving Modular Construction Approvals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Standardized codes, labor shortages and faster delivery are driving prefab adoption, creating opportunities in data centers, mass timber, MEP modules and contractor-run fabrication hubs

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States prefabricated construction market is projected to grow by 7.5% annually to reach USD 162.19 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% between 2021 and 2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to increase from USD 150.85 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 209.65 billion by 2030.

Market growth is being supported by housing shortages, skilled-labor constraints, faster project delivery requirements, standardized building codes, data center investment, and demand for lower-carbon construction systems. Prefabricated and modular construction methods are gaining traction across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects as developers seek greater cost, quality, and scheduling certainty.

Standardized Codes Are Improving Modular Construction Approvals

Regulatory fragmentation has historically limited the expansion of off-site construction in the United States. Updated standards from the International Code Council and Modular Building Institute are creating more consistent requirements for the design, fabrication, assembly, inspection, and compliance of prefabricated buildings and building systems.

Broader adoption of standardized compliance pathways will allow more jurisdictions to recognize approved third-party factory inspections. This development is expected to reduce duplicated inspections, shorten permitting timelines, and lower compliance costs for modular housing manufacturers and developers operating across multiple states.

Data Center Growth Is Accelerating Mission-Critical Prefabrication

Artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing investment are increasing demand for prefabricated power, cooling, electrical, and mechanical systems. Data center operators are adopting factory-tested modular power blocks, high-density liquid-cooling units, skid-mounted systems, and integrated distribution assemblies to accelerate deployment and reduce on-site installation risks.

Compressed construction schedules and shortages of specialized electrical and mechanical workers are expected to make mission-critical prefabrication one of the fastest-growing non-residential market segments. Manufacturers and industrial contractors are likely to expand production capacity for steel-framed, containerized, and skid-based modules serving multi-megawatt and gigawatt-scale facilities.

Hybrid Mass Timber and Panelized Systems Gain Market Share

Commercial and multi-family developers are increasing their use of hybrid prefabricated structures combining cross-laminated timber, glue-laminated components, steel or concrete columns, structural cores, and factory-produced curtain walls. These systems support embodied-carbon reduction goals while reducing on-site labor, crane requirements, and field modifications.

Updated building code provisions and expanded automated timber-processing capacity are expected to support adoption in urban commercial, institutional, and mid-rise residential projects. Hybrid panelized construction is emerging as an important alternative between conventional site-built methods and fully volumetric modular construction.

General Contractors Expand Off-Site Production

Major general contractors are establishing regional fabrication facilities and long-term partnerships with component manufacturers. Common applications include multi-trade mechanical, electrical, and plumbing racks; exterior wall panels; interior partition cassettes; and modular bathroom pods.

Contractor-led prefabrication is expected to become standard practice in healthcare, hospitality, education, and other projects requiring repeatable building components. Companies with integrated virtual design and construction capabilities will be positioned to improve coordination, reduce job-site safety exposure, limit weather disruption, and shift labor-intensive activities into controlled production environments.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the United States prefabricated construction market is shifting toward well-capitalized manufacturers, specialized component suppliers, established factory-built housing companies, and contractors with regional off-site facilities. Competitive advantages increasingly depend on lean manufacturing, digital design integration, repeatable components, code compliance, and proximity to major delivery routes.

Key residential market participants include Champion Homes, Clayton Homes, and Cavco Industries. WillScot Mobile Mini and Guerdon Modular Buildings serve commercial, institutional, and relocatable building applications, while Vertiv, Modlogiq, and major contractors with proprietary fabrication operations support mission-critical and industrial projects.

Recent market developments include Champion Homes' corporate rebranding and integration of Regional Homes, strengthening its manufacturing and distribution presence in the southeastern United States. Vertiv and other mission-critical equipment providers have also introduced prefabricated high-density power and liquid-cooling systems designed for accelerated data center deployment.

Report Scope

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the United States prefabricated construction industry, supported by more than 100 key performance indicators. It includes market size and forecasts for 2021-2030, market share analysis, demand trends, competitive developments, and investment opportunities.

Market coverage includes:



Panelized, volumetric modular, component-based, and hybrid construction methods

Superstructures, roofs, floors, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns, beams, and other prefabricated products

Iron and steel, concrete, wood, aluminum, glass, and other construction materials

Residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors

Single-family, multi-family, office, retail, hospitality, and related end-use markets Product-by-material and product-by-sector cross-segmentation

Key Benefits for Decision-Makers



Market forecasts: Evaluate annual prefabricated construction market growth from 2021 through 2030 across methods, products, materials, and sectors.

Component-level analysis: Assess opportunities in superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, room modules, columns, and beams.

Sector demand insights: Compare prefabrication adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction.

Material analysis: Track demand and substitution patterns across steel, concrete, wood, aluminum, and glass. Strategic planning support: Identify investment, capacity expansion, product development, and market-entry opportunities within the United States modular and prefabricated building industry.

The research applies industry-standard methodology and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an independent assessment of emerging business opportunities, competitive dynamics, construction demand, policy developments, and long-term investment potential.

For more information about this report visit

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