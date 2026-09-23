Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended June 30, 2026.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net sales of $46,124,325 compared with $43,950,872 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the year was $11,179,759, $3.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $8,142,954, $3.02 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, the backlog was $134.9 million, compared to last year's backlog of $139.7 million at June 30, 2025.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026, net sales were $13,471,891 compared with prior year's fourth quarter net sales of $9,596,194. The net income for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $3,340,152, $1.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2,931,651, $1.05 per diluted share, for the corresponding period last year.

Mr. David O'Neil, President and CEO, commented,

This past year's results were unprecedented as we delivered record revenue and gross profits, driven by our team's strong operational execution. Building on our recent success, we will continue investing heavily in our people and our programs to drive the best results possible. I am incredibly grateful to our team for their dedication, and to our shareholders for their ongoing trust.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at

For further information, contact Ms. Kaitlyn O'Neil at....

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.