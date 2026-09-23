$GDDY Stock Notification: Godaddy Has Been Sued For Securities Fraud After Customer Acquisition Issues Disclosed Investors Are Alerted To Contact BFA Law By October 26

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the GoDaddy ($GDDY) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging GoDaddy misrepresented its customer acquisition and go-to-market strategy

Stock Drop: February 25, 2026 – 14.28% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until October 26, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in GoDaddy common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Johnson v. GoDaddy Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-7144.

Why is GoDaddy Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

GoDaddy is an internet domain registry, domain registrar, and web hosting company that primarily serves small businesses, entrepreneurs, and other customers seeking tools to build and manage an online presence.

According to the complaint, GoDaddy repeatedly told investors that its strategy was focused on attracting“high-intent” customers who were likely to buy more products and spend more money, while allegedly failing to disclose that it had introduced a heavily discounted $4.99 promotional offer for one-year dotcom domain contracts.

As alleged, the promotion contradicted GoDaddy's public messaging that it had turned off front-end discounting and was not pursuing customer growth for its own sake. The complaint alleges that the promotion encouraged shorter-term, lower-value contracts, reduced upfront bookings, and rendered GoDaddy's statements about demand, average order size, and bookings growth misleading.

Why did GoDaddy's Stock Drop?

On February 24, 2026, after the market closed, GoDaddy disclosed that total bookings growth sharply decelerated to 5% in Q4 2025, down from 9% the prior quarter and below analyst expectations. GoDaddy also disclosed that it had expanded its go-to-market approach and introduced a promotional price for dotcom domains with a one-year term. The Company stated that the offer increased new customer volume but that the shift in term mix and promotional pricing reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue.

On this news, GoDaddy's stock dropped $13.18 per share, or 14.28%, from a closing price of $92.30 per share on February 24, 2026, to $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in GoDaddy, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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