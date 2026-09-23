$CDNL Stock Notification: Cardinal Infrastructure Is Being Investigated For Securities Fraud After Acquisition Issues Disclosed Investors Are Alerted To Contact BFA Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. committed securities fraud relating to statements about the performance of the A.L. Grading Contractors acquisition

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Cardinal Infrastructure securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Cardinal Infrastructure Group ($CDNL) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Cardinal's statements about the performance of the A.L. Grading Contractors acquisition.

Stock Decline: August 11, 2026 – 36% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Cardinal Infrastructure Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Cardinal Infrastructure is a heavy construction infrastructure services company that went public in December 2025 and has grown through acquisitions.

BFA is investigating whether Cardinal misled investors about the performance of one of its acquired businesses named A.L. Grading Contractors.

Why did Cardinal Infrastructure's Stock Drop?

On August 11, 2026, Cardinal reported Q2 2026 results. Although revenues increased year over year, the company reported adjusted EBITDA margin of only 12.4%, far below the 20%+ margin it had told investors to expect, due to increased costs and scalability issues at least partially related to A.L. Grading Contractors.

This news caused the price of Cardinal Infrastructure stock to drop $21.73 per share, or over 36%, from a closing price of $60.00 per share on August 10, 2026, to $38.27 per share on August 11, 2026, the following trading day.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Cardinal Infrastructure securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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