$INV Stock Notification: Innventure Has Been Sued For Securities Fraud After Data Center Deal Cancellation Disclosed Investors Are Alerted To Contact BFA Law By October 27

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Innventure ($INV) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Innventure misrepresented the strength and viability of Accelsius' alleged DarkNX data center deal

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: August 14, 2026 – 55% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until October 27, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Innventure securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Labed v. Innventure, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-07377.

Why is Innventure Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Innventure is an industrial technology commercialization company. Its key subsidiary, Accelsius, develops and commercializes direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology for data centers and high-performance computing environments.

According to the complaint, Innventure repeatedly highlighted Accelsius' agreement with DarkNX to deploy Accelsius' NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada. Innventure allegedly described the deal as a major commercial milestone, projected Accelsius to be cash flow positive by year-end 2026, and used the DarkNX agreement to support expectations for substantial revenue growth.

As alleged, Defendants failed to disclose that the DarkNX deal was unlikely to materialize because there was no evidence that DarkNX was constructing or facilitating a large-scale AI data center.

Why did Innventure's Stock Drop?

On May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Morpheus Research published a report alleging that Innventure's DarkNX data center venture was fabricated. The report stated that there was“zero evidence” the project existed or that DarkNX had the team or funding to pursue it, and quoted former employees who questioned whether DarkNX had customers, a data center, or the ability to complete the announced project.

On this news, Innventure's stock dropped $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, from a closing price of $6.41 per share on May 27, 2026, to $5.87 per share on May 28, 2026.

Then, on August 13, 2026, after the market closed, Innventure suspended its previously communicated 2026 revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius, and disclosed that Accelsius had removed the DarkNX project from internal bookings because the identified deployment site was no longer available.

On this news, Innventure's stock dropped $1.98 per share, or 55%, from a closing price of $3.60 per share on August 13, 2026, to $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Innventure, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

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